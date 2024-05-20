C3.ai Q4 Earnings Preview: Still Bleeding Money To Acquire Customers

May 20, 2024 8:56 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock
Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
632 Followers

Summary

  • C3.ai's management spends a large portion of its revenue on customer acquisition, which is concerning. At last count, every dollar of its revenue was spent on SG&A expenses.
  • As the company switched to consumption-based pricing, management has abandoned most of its operational metrics such as RPO and ASP. No clear path on forward tracking is mentioned.
  • C3.ai's customer mix and revenue growth are not as strong as projected, indicating potential issues with its sales model.
  • My models suggest at least 10% downside in the base case.

artificial intelligence bubble street sign

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

AI has had, no doubt, a prolific impact on enterprises, influencing the decisions of the enterprise’s CIO office and how they allocate their IT budgets. Per Bloomberg Intelligence estimates, the impact on IT

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
632 Followers
Uttam is a technologist at heart, deeply fascinated by the numerous advantages sustainable adoption of technology brings. He has led product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world and uses his background in technology, passion for data analysis, and expertise in valuation to find companies that are sustainably building long runways to robust growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense, Energy & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News