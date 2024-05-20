Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 20, 2024 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Herren - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Samik Chatterjee - Executive Director, J.P. Morgan

Samik Chatterjee

Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Samik Chatterjee, I cover hardware and networking companies at J.P. Morgan. For the next fireside chat, we have the pleasure of hosting Cisco. And I have with me Scott Herren, Chief Financial Officer. Scott, thanks for taking the time to be at the conference. Thank you to Sami as well, from Investor Relations.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Samik Chatterjee

Thank you. Scott, I'll start you off with a few questions, primarily from the earnings report that you had.

Scott Herren

Sure.

Samik Chatterjee

Last week -- you reported last week with an update on stable demand trends, and we are asking all of our companies to really comment about how they think about demand trends, 12 months out.

Scott Herren

Sure.

Samik Chatterjee

Just offer your insights in terms of, I know it's a difficult question in itself to forecast demand 12 months out, but how do you think about where we would be in 12 months in relation to demand, as well as the magnitude of the change from where we stand today?

Scott Herren

Yes. First of all, Samik, thanks for having us. It's always a pleasure to get a chance to spend time with you and with the group in the room. Yes, we just had our earnings call last week, and as a part of that, one of the things that we announced was total product order growth, which is a leading indicator, obviously, of revenue growth. Total product order growth was plus 4%. That included Splunk, because we had about six weeks of Splunk, right? That transaction closed on March 18th for us. So we

