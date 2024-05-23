PM Images

The third week in May was one for the record books as the Dow closed at record as it exceeded 40,000. As the DOW added 1.03% this week to finish at record highs, the S&P 500 added 1.36% as it finished the week at 5,303.27, while the Nasdaq closed at 16,685.97, adding 1.82% on the week. The market continued higher after the April CPI report was released, which indicated that the YoY inflation rate decreased by 0.1% MoM to 3.4%. We also got some surprising data out of China that industrial production increased by 6.7% YoY which I believe is important for the global macroeconomic environment. The market keeps climbing higher despite the chances of a rate cut dropping to only 8.9% for the June meeting. I believe the market is strong and shows that the economy doesn't need rates of 2% or lower to thrive. I think that if the May CPI report comes in favorable in June, we could see the Fed pivot at the July meeting, as Fed Chair Powell probably wants another month of data to analyze. The July meeting makes sense to me because the next FOMC meeting isn't until September, which gives the Fed 2 months to see how the economy responds to a cut and if inflation increases or continues to trend in its current direction. Either way, I will continue allocating capital weekly to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio and make my investment decisions based on what the economic environment is signaling. Even though the markets are at all-time highs, I think there are many opportunities out there, and as the risk-free rate of return declines, I believe that capital will flow into many income-producing assets, especially REITs.

This is a trend that I would love to continue as the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has closed at another all-time high. After allocating $16,800 to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, the current account value is $19,226.72, an ROI of $2,426.72 or 14.44%. Excluding the $100 of weekly invested capital, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio grew by $232.72 in week 168. While everything is coming together, we did get some anticipated news from the 3M Company (MMM) as they announced their new quarterly dividend of $0.70. In week 168, $28.38 of dividend income was generated. In week 168, I added 2 shares of Pfizer (PFE) and picked up a share of the NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI). After accounting for the large dividend reduction from MMM, reinvesting the $28.38 of dividend income, and adding to my positions in PFE and SPYI, my forward projected dividend income increased to $1,496.16. The reduction from MMM was completely offset by the reinvestment and additions in 168, and my forward dividend income grew by $0.66 or 0.04%. Unless another position reduces its dividend, I believe we will close week 169, generating in excess of $1,500 in dividend income on an annualized basis, and set the stage for closing out 2024 at around the $1,800 level.

The overall performance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is firing on all cylinders as it's experiencing an all-time high in account value and profitability. I am building this portfolio from the ground up on a $100 weekly budget. The investment goals are that the underlying holdings generate recurring income while mitigating downside risk to both the portfolio value and income being generated. Capital appreciation is a secondary goal as this is an income-focused portfolio. Over the past 168 weeks, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has been able to absorb geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic headwinds, and dividend reductions from some of its holdings. 168 weeks later, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is at an all-time high and is generating a record amount of forward annualized income. I am happy with the progress, and I am looking forward to this time next year because I believe many of the positions within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio will thrive as the Fed takes rates lower.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $423.49 (28.31%)

ETFs $360.44 (24.09%)

REITs $282.17 (18.86%)

CEFs $261.32 (17.47%)

BDCs $158.94 (10.62%)

Treasuries $9.80 (0.66%)

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $507.80 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In 2023, I collected $978.11 in dividend income from 660 dividends. After the first 20 weeks in 2024, I have collected $538.32 from 264 dividends. This is 55.15% of the total dividend income generated in 2023 from 40% of the dividends produced.

I have already had 3 weeks that have exceeded $50 of generated income, and one of those weeks produced $83.49 in dividend income. I think that there will be at least 1 week that exceeds $100 of generated income in 2024. I am continuing to build out a portfolio that generates weekly income, and at any point, I can turn the dividend reinvestment option off and collect all the income as cash. I plan on building this portfolio out over the next couple of decades in addition to all my other investments. Dividend investing may not be for everyone, and it isn't a replacement for trying to generate capital appreciation. Personally, I like leaving myself several outs and plan on being able to fund my reinterment through dividend income without having to touch any of my other investments. If I come off short, I will supplement the difference between what I need and what I am generating by drawing down on my retirement accounts and other investments.

May is turning out to be a strong month for dividend income as I have already generated $79.43 from the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio this month. There are 2 full weeks left in May, and I don't believe I will fall short of generating at least $100 in dividend income. Hopefully, this will be the first time I have produced 2 consecutive months exceeding $100 of income generated, and hopefully, it will never dip below $100 again. Based on the trends in the chart below, July could be the first month where my generated income exceeds $150. It's going to be interesting to see where the rest of the monthly income falls throughout 2024.

As the markets appreciate, so do many of the positions within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. This caused Kinder Morgan (KMI) and British American Tobacco (BTI) to fall out of the green section of the table below, which indicates which positions are generating at least 1 share per year from their dividend income. There are now 31 positions generating at least 1 share on an annualized basis, which adds $102.08 of forward dividend income to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. I have been working on adding to my position in PFE lately, and it's now generating 80.57% of its share price in dividend income. I continue to be focused on getting as many positions as I can into the green section, but as the market appreciates, it's going to be a bit difficult as I will need to add to positions that fall back into the 90-100% range.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio composition

REITs and ETFs are still representing a large portion of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio as they are both over 19% as individual sectors. I believe there are many opportunities in the market, and it's becoming increasingly difficult for me not to add to positions within these sectors. Realty Income (O) is a position I really would like to add to prior to a Fed pivot, but I am being conscious of my REIT exposure. In the event that something breaks in the market, it is critical that no sector represent more than 20% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

Individual equities now represent 38.73% of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio while generating 28.31% of the dividend income. REITs, ETFs, CEFs, and BDCs make up 61.27% of the portfolio and generate 71.69% of the forward income. I plan on adding to every asset class within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio throughout 2024, but in the early stages, I will try to divert capital away from REITs in the short term.

Altria Group (MO) continues to climb and is once again closing in on representing 5% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. I have been indicating that MO at $41 or under was a steal, and it looks like the market is finally starting to agree. I wouldn't be surprised if MO retraces a bit, but it wouldn't surprise me if it continues higher. We had Simon Property Group (SPG) come back onto the top-10 list as it knocked off the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST). As the markets continue higher and I keep allocating capital, it's going to be interesting to see how the top-10 evolves.

BST is out, and SPG is in, which changed the metrics in the table below. The more I write this section the more I really enjoy looking at this table. I think it provides interesting insights as to how reinvesting dividends can work to an investor's advantage. When I get time, I am going to build out another table for the next 10 positions. I have allocated $5,161.44 to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, which is now valued at $6,183.36, resulting in a gain of $1,021.92 (19.80%). These positions have generated $549.73 in dividend income, which is 10.65% of their original investment. These positions are expected to produce $470.69 in forward dividend income, which will yield 9.12%. These positions represent 32.16% of the portfolio, while their forward dividend income is projected to generate 31.46% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's annualized income.

Week 168 additions

In week 168, I added to Pfizer (PFE) and NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI).

Pfizer:

Shares of PFE are still trading sideways and remain under $30 per share. I believe that PFE is one of the most mispriced stocks, and my investment thesis hasn't changed.

PFE trades at 12.23 times 2024 earnings and 9.91 times 2026 earnings. It's hard for me not to get excited about PFE when I can add shares at less than 10 times 2026 earnings especially when I am getting paid around 6% on the dividend yield.

I need a few more shares of PFE so it will generate at least 1 share annually from its dividend income so I will probably work on that goal while shares remain under $30.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

SPYI is getting more popular as its assets under management (AUM) have grown to $1.3 billion.

I am a fan of the strategy as SPYI invests in the companies within the S&P 500 then writes covered calls on the positions to generate income. From the premium it collects, it sets a portion aside to purchase out-of-the-money call options. In the event that the market rallies, investors will participate in some of the upside while the majority of the premium is paid to investors through monthly distributions.

SPYI has paid $5.87 in monthly distributions over the past year and is currently yielding 11.74%.

I plan on adding more to SPYI gradually as it's a position I really like, but I need to be careful with my ETF exposure being so close to 20%.

Week 169 game plan

The way that it looks, I am leaning toward adding to PFE, KMI, and BTI. We will see what happens.

Conclusion

Well, this wasn't a normal week of adding additional dividend income as MMM finally reduced its dividend. This is exactly why I am so diversified. MMM cut its dividend by 44.44% due to the spin-off, and my forward income was barely impacted. I was able to replace the lost income with this week's allocation and still grow my forward dividend income by $0.66. I can't predict the future, and the best thing I can do to protect the income generation ability of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is to be diversified. If I only had 5 positions in the portfolio and MMM represented 20% of the dividend income, I wouldn't have been able to absorb the lost income so quickly. Things are going well, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is at all-time highs as it's up $2,426.72 (14.44%) on invested capital and is generating $1,496.16 in dividend income, which is a forward yield of 7.78%. This is well above the risk-free rate of return, and things are just getting started. Over the next several years, the snowball effect will continue to grow, and I believe the impact will be significant to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. Week 170 is around the corner, so please leave all your comments and suggestions below, as I will be adding a new position or adding to an existing position based on the reader's suggestions.