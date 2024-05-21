Buy These 7-8% Yields In May And Go Away

Supertruper

Like many value investors, I was hoping for another market selloff in May as part of the Wall Street adage “Sell in May and Go Away.” This seasonal behavior phenomenon has manifested more often than not and can be attributed to common beliefs that there will be lower trading volume during the summer months compared to the rest of the year, with traders returning to buy stocks in the fall months.

This trading pattern appears more and more unlikely to happen this month, considering that the Dow just surpassed 40,000 this month and the S&P 500 (SPY) reaching all-time highs over 5,300.

Nonetheless, I continue to believe that it’s a market for stocks rather than the stock market, with plenty of bargains to be had at far below average valuations, so long as one is willing to look for gems beyond the market headlines.

This brings me to the following 2 picks, both of whom currently support well-covered high dividends. One of them benefits from trading at a premium to NAV due to accretive equity raises while the other is undervalued compared to peers, giving income investors an opportunity to “Buy In May” and enjoy their steady stream of income, so let’s get started.

#1: Hercules Capital - 8.3% Yield

Hercules Capital (HTGC) is one of just two internally-managed BDCs to focus on making venture debt investments in growth oriented companies in the tech and life sciences sector. I last visited HTGC in February, noting its high returns on capital and strong track record of managements stewardship.

HTGC maintains a fairly conservative investment portfolio, with 93% of portfolio total being dedicated to senior secured loans (84% first lien, 9% second lien). This puts HTGC at or near the first in line for principal recovery in the event of a borrower default. HTGC is also diversified by segment and geography, with a good balance between the tech and healthcare sectors, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Most (97%) of HTGC’s debt investments are floating rate, which has helped it to achieve above historical average yields on investments. As shown below, HTGC’s Core Yield of 14.0% during Q1 2024 sits more or less on par with what it’s seen since early 2023, and is well above the 11.1% from the start of 2022, before interest rates started to pick up.

Investor Presentation

At the same time, HTGC continues to grow its portfolio, reaching $4.5 billion in assets under management during the first quarter, a 14.7% increase from the prior year period. It’s also seeing strong borrower demand by achieving $605 million in gross fundings in Q1, representing the highest amount in any Q1 in company history.

The investment activity was funded in part by $66 million worth of very accretive capital that HTGC raised at premium to net asset value, and this helped HTGC to realize a $0.20 sequential QoQ improvement in NAV per share to $11.63. Also encouraging, investments on non-accrual remain highly manageable, representing just 0.1% of portfolio fair value, and the weighted average internal credit rating of 2.16 improved from 2.24 on a sequential QoQ basis, sitting at the low end of historical range (from 1 to 5, with 1 being the best rating).

As shown below, HTGC’s NAV/share has recovered from mark-to-market (unrealized) losses that it saw in from a couple years ago due to depressed tech valuations, and now sits above where it was pre-2020.

Seeking Alpha

Management sees continued pick up in deal activity in the near term compared to 2023, noting general outperformance and positive momentum in terms of capital raising from private equity, M&A activity, and milestone achievement in Life Sciences, which comprised 65% of total portfolio fundings in Q1.

HTGC also maintains a very conservative debt to equity ratio of 0.94x, sitting well below the 2.0x regulatory limit, and it currently yields 8.3% with a safe 125% dividend coverage ratio.

Admittedly, HTGC isn’t cheap at the current price of $19.36 with a Price-to-NAV of 1.67x, which puts it more or less on par with the 1.65 P/NAV of peer Main Street Capital (MAIN). However, I continue to believe that well-run internally-managed BDCs with efficient cost structures, as in the case of HTGC, should be valued based on PE rather than book value.

HTGC’s efficient structure compared to externally managed BDCs is how it’s able to pay a well-covered 8.3% yield while still trading at a significant premium to NAV. From a 9.5x PE perspective, HTGC doesn’t appear to be overpriced, and it’s able to raise equity in an accretive manner at the current premium to NAV, which bodes well for existing shareholders as this gives support to funding future opportunities.

#2: Broadstone Net Lease - 7.4% Yield

Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) is a self-managed REIT that focuses on investing in single-tenant commercial real estate properties subject to long-term net leases. The company’s diversified portfolio includes industrial, healthcare, retail, and office properties across the U.S. I last visited BNL in March when its share price was just a small fraction of a percentage higher than now, highlighting its portfolio strength.

BNL is somewhat similar to net lease peer W. P. Carey (WPC) in that over half of its portfolio rent (54%) is dedicated to industrial properties, with the remainder comprised of restaurants (14%), healthcare (13%), retail (12%) and office (6%). Like its other peers, Realty Income (O) and NNN REIT (NNN), BNL has a long-weighted average lease term of 10.6 years with annual 2.0% rent escalators, and high occupancy of 99.2%.

BNL is producing sound results, as reflected by 5.9% YoY AFFO per share growth to $0.36 during Q1 2024, driven by rent escalators, external growth, and lower G&A (general & administrative) costs. BNL also continues to make progress towards its portfolio transformation out of healthcare properties.

This was driven by a portfolio sale of 37 properties for $252 million at a cap rate of 7.9% during the first quarter, a move that will add to its dry powder as it seeks to add high-quality properties in the industrial space. This will also contribute to BNL’s $131 million build-to-suit development for United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI).

Management recently increased its AFFO per share guidance to $1.42 at the midpoint of the range. This is based on expectations of investment volume between $350 and $700 million for the full year, with funding coming in part from disposition volume of between $300 and $500 million for the year, with ongoing healthcare property sales accounting for a substantial majority of sales.

Management’s 2024 AFFO/share guidance represents just a $0.01 improvement from $1.41 generated in 2023, it’s worth noting that this flattish growth is due in large part to near-term dilution from healthcare property sales that come with high cap rates. While the low near-term growth as a result of portfolio transition requires patience, I believe it puts BNL on better footing going forward, as healthcare properties require specialized expertise that’s not in the wheelhouse of the management team.

Meanwhile, BNL carries a strong balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 4.8x, sitting well below the 6.0x mark generally considered safe for REITs, and below the 5.0x mark from the end of 2023. This lends support to the 7.4% dividend yield, which is covered by a 77.5% payout ratio. The current dividend rate also sits 3.6% higher than where it was in Q2 of last year.

BNL is also appealing at the current price of $15.69 with a forward P/FFO of 10.6, sitting well below the 12.7x P/FFO of closest peer W.P. Carey, and the 13x P/FFOs of Realty Income and NNN REIT. At the current dividend yield of 7.4%, BNL could produce market-level returns simply from its 2% annual rent escalators over the long run, without the need for a material amount of external acquisitions.

Risks to Consider

Hercules Capital carries risks from macroeconomic volatility, which may impact the health of its borrowers and their ability to repay debt. In addition, a slowdown in M&A activity could and competition could result in fewer deals and yield compression.

Broadstone Net Lease has lower exposure to investment-grade rated tenants compared to its aforementioned net lease peers, and this could make BNL more vulnerable in the event of a recession. In addition, higher interest rates and a continued depressed share price limit opportunities to source capital for external growth.

Investor Takeaway

Both Hercules Capital and Broadstone Net Lease offer compelling investment opportunities, characterized by strong dividend yields, conservative financial management, and strategic positioning within their respective markets.

In a well-diversified portfolio, HTGC’s focus on high-yield, floating-rate venture debt investments in the tech and life sciences sectors complements BNL’s diversified portfolio of long-term net-leased commercial properties. Together, these investments provide a balanced approach to income generation and potential for capital appreciation.