Investment summary

My recommendation for Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) is a buy rating. I believe there are plenty of opportunities for PAYC to capture and grow in the long term. In particular, PAYC’s BEIT product has an extremely strong value proposition that I believe has immense pricing power that management is not leveraging at the moment. The revised sales strategy for customer relationship representatives to see through the entire lifecycle of each sale should also improve customer satisfaction, leading to potentially more cross-sell opportunities.

Business Overview

PAYC provides a cloud-based human capital management [HCM] solution, mainly for small & medium business [SMB] customers in the United States. Its main product that stands out is its payroll module, which has allowed it to diversify into other HCM applications over time (such as talent management, human resource management software, recruitment software, etc.). Segment-wise, PAYC reports in two segments: recurring revenue, which is ~98% of total revenue, and implementation and other revenue. PAYC reported ~3 weeks ago its 1Q24 results, which saw total revenue of ~$500 million, with $491.8 million from recurring revenue, implying a growth of 10.7% vs. last year. Pro forma EBITDA came in at $230 million, implying a 45.9% margin, and pro forma EPS saw $2.59, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46.

A large TAM

The underlying industry dynamics for HCM and payroll bode well for PAYC. According to Mordor Intelligence, by 2029, the global HCM software industry is expected to grow to $35 billion vs. ~$24 billion in 2024, implying an ~8% CAGR over the period. Based on Morningstar research, around 40% of companies are still using offline HCM solutions, which I think is only going to decrease over time. As such, I believe the growth of cloud-based HCM solutions is going to be a lot faster.

In my opinion, the main driving force behind cloud adoption will be from vendor consolidation as companies look to switch from point solutions to an integrated solution (cost reduction), improvement of HR productivity, and to leverage AI capabilities. The last point is an emerging factor, and I expect it to snowball into a big driving force in the future. The key reason is that AI can significantly improve the productivity of HR functions, such as job description, automating recruitment, planning workforce schedules, etc. This can only be done effectively if the company’s AI functions have access to all the required data (HR, finance, operations, etc.), and to integrate all of this data on a live basis, it can only be done when the data is in the cloud (and this drives demand for cloud-based HCM solutions).

BETI is a game changer

I see the launch of BETI (better employee transaction interface) as a major growth driver for PAYC. BETI enables employees to better manage the payroll process, increasing efficiency (reducing associated time by more than 80%) and reducing errors in the calculation of payroll. The best evidence to show that BETI brings a strong value proposition to customers is that the adoption rate went from 0 to 67% in less than 2 years (BETI launched in 3Q21 and saw ~67% in 3Q23).

My understanding is that management is pricing BETI at a discount to its mean payroll module (according to 3Q22 earnings) as they remain focused on providing value (answered by CEO Chad when asked about raising BETI pricing in 3Q23 earnings call). As such, I see strong potential for growth to inflect when PAYC turns on the pricing power switch for BETI. I think it is evident that BETI brings a very strong value proposition to clients, and it is a question of when and how much potential revenue BETI can bring. While we don’t know when, we can estimate the upside contribution from BETI.

Based on my math, BETI could contribute as much as $1.5 billion worth of annual revenue if pricing is raised to the PAYC consolidated level and BETI sees 90% adoption rate (not farfetched given the pace of adoption), and this is almost 93% of FY23 revenue. Of course, it is unlikely that PAYC will raise prices to such a drastic level in the near term. However, this also means that the runway for the BETI price increase is long. Given such a strong value proposition, I put my bets that BETI can be worth a lot more.

Revised strategy to potentially drive more cross-sell opportunities

The new billing practice for customer relationship reps [CRR] that took effect on January 1st this year should drive visible improvements in customer satisfaction, which in turn should drive growth. The new strategy states that a CRR must ensure that all modules sold to a customer are fully utilized before allowing any more cross-selling. After getting the go-ahead to cross-sell, they won't be billed until the customer puts the modules to use for 30 days. Importantly, the CRR will not receive their commission payment until the module has been used for 30 days. As such, this heavily incentivizes the CRR to see through the entire lifecycle of that sales process (from pitching to customer full adoption). I believe this practice will improve customer satisfaction and, in turn, lead to customers wanting to adopt more PAYC solutions as they become more proficient.

International success

In 2023, PAYC unveiled its global HCM product. In early 2024, the company announced that native payroll would be launched in Canada, Mexico, and the UK. The latest launch of the PAYC native payroll solution is in Ireland, as announced in the call. Having a global presence is extremely important, in my opinion, as it better positions PAYC to capture demand from multinational companies that have presence across the globe. Positively, management has mentioned that they are getting interest from US-based companies with a global presence who are considering PAYC as a global payroll solution.

Valuation

I model PAYC using a forward EBITDA approach, and using my assumptions, I believe PAYC X is worth $196. I forecast PAYC to come in at the midpoint of FY24 guidance at the minimum, as 1Q24 is tracking well towards it, and FY25 to see modest growth acceleration (using the consensus growth forecast as an estimate that has historically been accurate). Near-term growth is unlikely to reaccelerate to >20% as management is still underpricing its BETI module, which is bad for near-term growth but good for long-term growth potential as the current cheap pricing drives adoption and management can raise prices in the future. EBITDA margin should see modest improvement given the (1) growth in revenue base and (2) competition of the fifth-owned office building.

When compared to peers (Workday at 25x forward EBITDA, Dayforce at 20x forward EBITDA, and Paylocity at 17x forward EBITDA), PAYC is trading at a big discount because of its low expected growth rate (low-teens vs. peers at mid-to-high-teens percentage). As I do not have a very confident view on when growth will inflect strongly (i.e., when management raises prices for BETI), I assumed that multiples would stay at the current 13.3x forward EBITDA. While the upside is minimal, I want to reiterate my point that BETI is worth a lot more than today, and it is a strong catalyst that could drive upward multiple rerating once management starts to raise prices.

Risk

PAYC revenues remain linked to employment levels within the client base. In the event that there is a prolonged period of depressed employment levels (in a big recession), PAYC growth will be heavily impacted as: (1) companies reduce the number of employees; (2) companies shut down; (3) there will be less incorporation of new companies; (4) PAYC will not be able to cross-sell products as effectively as it has done so in the past.

Conclusion

My view for PAYC is a buy rating, despite the near-term growth headwind from underpriced BETI. The massive TAM, strong value proposition of BETI with its underutilized pricing power, and the revised sales strategy to improve customer satisfaction position PAYC for future growth. The international expansion further strengthens the company's long-term potential.