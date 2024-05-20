Pascal Preti

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for Mister Car Wash’s (NYSE:MCW) when I wrote about it two months ago, as MCW performance was poorer than I had expected and there were many near-term uncertainties. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a hold rating. My key update to my thesis is that I expect MCW to report growth at the lower end of management’s guidance, given the visible headwinds from lower consumer spending and churn off from the Platinum package. The reason I am not downgrading to sell is because of the potential upside risk that could drive stronger than expected earnings growth.

Review

MCW reported earnings earlier this month, with a total sale of $239.2 million and adj. EBITDA of $75.2 million. Comparable store sales grew 0.9% y/y, and MCW added ~2.112 million UWC members in the quarter. Management guide for FY24 includes sales of $988 to $1.016 billion, comparable sales growth of 0.5%–2.5%, adj. EBITDA of $291.5 to $308 million, and adj. EPS of $0.30–0.34.

I am still cautious about the MCW earnings growth outlook, as the underlying demand (volume) appears to remain weak. Weak retail demand continues to be a headwind to MCW comparable store growth in 1Q24. Specifically, retail sales declined by low teens (Based on my analysis, using reported comparable store sales data minus the implied UWC comp sales, I got to ~13% retail comp sales decline in 1Q24 vs ~11% in 4Q23) in 1Q24 following a low double-digit decline during 4Q23. Reduced demand has a negative effect on MCW's revenue growth and on future subscription growth, so this is a big deal. Looking at the current macro conditions, where inflation is still running above the Fed's target and rates are still staying high, it does not paint a positive outlook for consumer spending growth. According to a report by Fitch Ratings a few days ago, consumer spending growth is expected to continue slowing, with most of the impact coming in 2H24. Therefore, I do not expect retail trends to improve materially in the near term.

What is making me feel more negative is that MCW is raising prices to support positive growth. During the quarter, MCW raised the monthly price of their Platinum offering by 10% to $32.99 from $29.99. The bright side is that the higher prices will serve as a great tailwind for the rest of the year if MCW does not see higher churn. However, I believe this move is going to result in MCW seeing more churn towards lower price packages (management noted a slight uptick in churn and my understanding is that this refers to customers that leave’s MCW’s ecosystem, and they do not include customers that trade down to Base Plan).

I have a pretty negative view on how the higher for longer rates are going to pressure consumers’ disposable income in the near-term, and every cent counts. It was noted in the call that lower-income group customers are already facing this pressure: “But they're also the ones that are also under more pressure when their budgets are spread thin. And so we have seen in that bottom quartile cohort, elevated churn and more of an impact on retail volume, which we think is cyclical.” Hence, I think that this price increase is a big mistake, as it forces the existing base of Platinum subscribers to make a decision to continue subscribing or churn away (note that the price delta between Platinum and Basic is huge at $29.99 vs. $19.99, a 34% headwind). If there wasn’t this triggering event, they might just continue subscribing at $29.99. In fact, this seems to be already happening as customers are trading down to a lower base offering (It was noted by the CEO in the 1Q24 call: “Yeah, we think the bulk are trading down to the -- to the more affordable plan”).

One encouraging thing is that management did an excellent job with its Titanium product. MCW observed a penetration rate of Titanium offerings above 20%, which is higher than management's target of 15%. But take note that some markets continued to run promotions throughout the quarter, with most of them ending in April or May. Therefore, I think it is still too early to gain confidence that this is going to be the normalized penetration rate.

Valuation

Author's work

I believe MCW growth is going to come in weaker than I previously expected, given the weak consumer spending outlook and pricing headwinds from customers churning out of the Platinum pricing package. To reflect this, I have revised my growth estimates down to the low end of management’s guide for both revenue and adj EBITDA. The reason for downgrading my EBTIDA outlook is because the loss of volume and pricing have higher decremental margins, given that MCW is a business with a lot of fixed costs. If MCW reports growth just as I have expected, multiples should get derated lower, and my view is that it is going to trade down to ~10x (in 2H23, when MCW reported ~7% growth, the stock traded at around 10x forward EBITDA). Using these assumptions, I see a 44% potential downside for MCW.

Risk

There are a few upside risks here that are preventing me from downgrading to sell. Firstly, the consumer spending environment could turn better as inflation is heading in the right direction as of the recent print. Secondly, management noted that they are seeing a net positive impact from their price increase in the Platinum package; if this stays true, MCW would see a strong pricing tailwind ahead. Lastly, the normalized penetration rate for Titanium is unknown at the moment; if it stays at 20%, then the earnings growth outlook will be a lot more positive.

Final thoughts

My recommendation remains a hold rating. Weaker consumer spending and churn from the recently increased Platinum package lead me to believe MCW will report growth at the lower end of management's guidance. While potential upside exists from factors like sustained positive price impacts, the downside risk from churn and lower volume is more concerning. Given this outlook, I believe a hold rating is the most prudent approach until the consumer spending environment clarifies and the impact of price changes is fully understood.