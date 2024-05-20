MTStock Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Decent Headlines But Strong Selling Pressure

The Israeli-based enterprise software entity - NICE Ltd., whose ADRs (NASDAQ:NICE) have been trading on the Nasdaq since 1996, has caused some consternation to its stakeholders over the past few days.

If you’re casting a cursory glance at NICE, you may be surprised to note a 15% contraction in the share price over the last few days, even though the company appeared to have delivered relatively healthy Q1 results (on the 16th of May) with the topline coming in 1% better than street estimates, and the bottom-line beat turning out to be even better at 5%.

Also note that the Q1 operating income which grew at 22% YoY was a record, crossing the landmark of $200m with margins also expanding by 170bps.

It wouldn’t also be outlandish to suggest that the street may be taking things for granted with NICE, as this is a company that has managed to relentlessly trump quarterly EPS estimates on every single occasion over the last 5 years (on the revenue front it had missed estimates by a paltry proportion of less than 0.1% back in Q4-22).

However, even if you want to overlook how NICE has fared relative to the street, some credit also ought to be given to management for the lifting of FY24 bottom-line estimates by around 1-2%. For context, previously management was guiding to an FY24 EPS range of $10.4-$10.6, translating to 19% bottom-line growth; now, that has been lifted to a range of $10.53-$10.73, implying prospective growth of 21%.

Amidst the selling pressure, what’s rather ironic to note is that consensus has already managed to raise the upcoming Q2-24 EPS by another +2% in just one day, post results. Pre-Q1 results, we were looking at a Q2EPS of $2.52, now it is $2.57.

Is The Selling Justified? Probably Not

Based on what we’ve written so far, it does not appear that the key financial fundamentals of NICE have been decimated, far from it, (although, if one wants to be too pedantic, one can always spot a few foibles, as we’ll touch on later) so what’s behind the current weakness?

Well, it looks like the street hasn’t taken too well to the news of Barak Eilam’s - the long-standing CEO of NICE - decision to step down from his post by the end of this year. One can appreciate investors being a little concerned by this turn of events given that under Eilam’s stewardship over the past decade (overall he has been part of NICE for 25 years), the company had emerged as an elite enterprise software leader in cloud (when he took over NICE was not involved in cloud, but now it accounts for 71% of the top line), analytics, digital and AI. Crucially, during his reign, both the topline and the bottom line of the company expanded by 3x.

That’s no mean feat, but what’s important to note is that Eilam is not jumping ship when NICE is down in the dumps or hit a saturation point of sorts in its overall life cycle; rather, one could argue it is perhaps embarking on one of its most exciting periods, where enterprises the world over, are now looking to abandon archaic siloed digital point solutions provided by multiple vendors, and rather gravitate towards the comprehensive AI-infused CXone (Customer Experience) cloud platforms that NICE is known for.

A healthy chunk of NICE's existing installed base is yet to migrate to the cloud, but that is expected to happen over the next few periods, given its growing AI capabilities, and we could then also see a positive shift in the ARR (Annual recurring revenue) profiles associated with these entities from around 2x to 10x (as maintenance revenue shifts to cloud revenue). Also note that NICE is currently experiencing the industry’s highest cloud win rate, with 8 out of new 10 new enterprise customers selecting CXone to cope with all customer interactions.

Long story short, when someone has been around for as long as Eilam has been around, there is no good time for him to leave, but he's leaving NICE with a solid foundation and exciting outlook. Crucially, it will not be an overnight shift; he will be around until the end of the year, and will no doubt offer his expert oversight in picking his successor. Besides that, he will also serve as an independent consultant for NICE through H1-25, which allows the company even more time to leverage his expertise during the transition.

Besides, the top management change, some investors may also be put off by the fact that NICE did not choose to lift their old FY topline guidance of $2.715bn-$2.735bn, despite a fairly solid Q1. We suspect this could be linked to the ongoing overlap of the sales function of NICE and LiveVox, the acquisition which was closed only in late 2024. The CFO suggested they would be looking to iron out integration issues here in 2024, with 2025 expected to see a strong uplift.

Some criticism may also be leveled at the weak gross margin performance in Q1 (margins dropped to three-year lows), but management implied this was a corollary of investing in their cloud platforms, and once the architecture is ready fit and ready to go, the ramp up in enterprise cloud adoption could drive margins closer to the 75% landmark over a 3-5 year time frame.

Should You Buy NICE Stock Now?

As implied in the previous section, we believe there’s been something of an overreaction by the street to recent developments at NICE, and at current levels, we feel the stock offers excellent value.

Given that the Live Vox acquisition is expected to be accretive to NICE’s FY24 EPS, one shouldn’t get overly carried with the implied bump in earnings growth for this year (more than doubling), but if we spread that over 3 years, we’re still looking at very commendable bottom line CAGR of 38%!

For 38% medium-term earnings growth, the stock can be picked up at a multiple of just 16x, translating to a medium-term PEG ratio of just 0.42. Note also that the current forward P/E of 16x also represents a 37% discount to its rolling forward P/E average.

Another endearing facet of NICE is that it currently boasts of a record net cash position (where cash on books exceeds the debt) of over $1bn ($1.5bn of cash and short-term investments), and this is in large part driven by the exceptional cash-generating profile of this business. Note that in Q1, operating cash flows came in at record levels of $254m, growing at an annual pace of 30%. This also means that if you enter now, you can lock in a very tasty FCF yield of 4.19%, which translates to a 130bps premium over what you normally get from this stock.

We also expect the strong FCF position to enable, NICE to double-down on its share buyback plans, particularly given the weakness of the share price. For context, NICE intends to wrap up share buybacks to the tune of $300m before the end of this year, and as of Q1 they had only deployed 14% of this war chest, implying a stronger buyback run rate through the remaining three quarters of FY24.

Then the chart below also shows that the NICE stock no longer looks like one of the overbought names from the Israel region and has mean-reverted; that wasn't quite the case a few months back when NICE's relative strength ratio versus its Israeli peers was at record highs.

Finally, note NICE’s monthly price imprints since the pandemic; broadly we have something akin to two converging lines, with the upper boundary steeper than the lower boundary. If one were to contemplate a long position within these lines, at CMP, the reward-to-risk equation of 1.84x looks quite favorable, suggesting, a shorter distance to support than resistance. Note also that the stock has now dropped to a price range that had served as a congestion zone for 18 months (area highlighted in yellow) for large parts of 2022 and 2023. Don’t be surprised to see a repeat of the same.

All things considered, we think this is a good opportunity to load up on NICE.