Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 20, 2024 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Micha Kaufman - Founder and CEO
Ofer Katz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Anmuth - JPMorgan

Douglas Anmuth

All right. We're going to go ahead and get started. I'm Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan's Internet Analyst. It's our pleasure to have with us Fiverr's Founder; and CEO, Micha Kaufman and CFO, Ofer Katz.

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. It's a global marketplace that democratizes access to talent and provides talent with opportunities. That ranges from small businesses to the Fortune 500. More than 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year.

Micha is a serial entrepreneur who's founded and led several tech ventures and he's been Fiverr's CEO since the beginning, 14 years ago. And Ofer has served as Fiverr's full-time CFO since 2017, Consulting CFO for several years before that, and previously Acting CFO at Wix.

So welcome Micha and Ofer.

Micha Kaufman

Thank you.

Ofer Katz

Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Douglas Anmuth

Absolutely. All right. Let's start -- let's begin where the conversation -- where most conversations begin these days, which is with AI. AI services on the platform nearly doubled their GMV in 1Q. You've talked about more than 50,000 customers having ordered AI services on Fiverr. So is AI a friend or a foe?

Micha Kaufman

Mostly friend. We've been talking about this for the past few quarters, providing pretty extensive analysis showing that AI is net positive. Obviously, we understand the fear of job displacement coming from AI, and it's a justifiable fear. It is going to displace some jobs.

The good news is it's going to create so many more. So

