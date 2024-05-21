helen89/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Summary

Our initial report on Realty Income (NYSE:O) rated the shares a Hold. We found the company to be well-managed, with a conservative balance sheet and a high-quality portfolio. The bearish narrative around the stock centered on slowing growth due to Realty's large size and tighter investment spreads (the latter compounded by its weak share price). Our Hold rating reflected the company's valuation, which we believed did not provide a sufficient margin of safety or attractive return profile.

With the shares now trading ~6% below the level at which we initiated coverage, the Spirit merger complete, and having updated our target price based on Q4 '23 and Q1 '24 results, we are slightly more positive on the shares, but still do not see a highly attractive risk/return profile. We maintain the at a Hold.

Earnings Update

After completing the Spirit merger and acquisitions during the quarter, Realty's portfolio grew significantly YoY and QoQ (n.b., +15% property count and +23% total GLA, QoQ). Annualized Contractual Rent ("ACR") grew slightly slower than GLA, implying a modest decrease in blended average rents.

Releasing spreads (or the "recapture rate") for the quarter were ~104% (i.e., vacant space was leased at rents ~104% higher than the previous rents), driving ~0.8% same-store rent growth. This was consistent with prior quarters and underscores the significant embedded rent growth opportunity that we believe will support consistent growth for the foreseeable future.

Earnings Update | Operations (Empyrean; O)

Core rental revenues were up materially as a result of growth in the existing portfolio and the inclusion of the Spirit portfolio, and NOI margins remained stable around 92-93%. While interest costs increased much faster than revenue or NOI, the company did experience some positive leverage on G&A. Despite the drag from rising interest costs, FFO and AFFO per share increased by ~6% and ~3% QoQ. The dividend remains well covered with an AFFO payout ratio in the mid-70s, providing room for future increases, assuming the company can maintain a reasonable growth trajectory.

Earnings Update | Financials (Empyrean; O)

During the quarter, Realty acquired $319MM of properties at an average initial yield of ~8.2%, a ~120bps spread to its $96MM of dispositions (n.b., ~7% disposition yield). While this is a relatively light acquisition pace for the company, this was expected given the intensive integration effort required for Spirit. It is also reassuring that the initial yields and investment spread (i.e., the difference between acquisition and disposition cap rates) widened.

Earnings Update | Investments (Empyrean)

Overall, we believe this was a positive quarter for Realty. It demonstrated continued resilience in the triple-net asset class and management's ability to continue driving growth despite the company's significant size.

Valuation

Realty is trading for ~13x LQA FFO and AFFO, yielding ~5.6%. It is priced at an ~11% discount to our updated NAV estimate (n.b., ~6.8% implied cap rate), implying ~ a 12% upside.

Valuation Summary (Empyrean)

Our NAV estimate is based on an NTM NOI of ~$4.57Bn and a blended cap rate of 5.8%. While the margin of safety has improved since our last report, with the shares down ~6%, we still do not feel compelled to give them a Buy rating. If we were looking for a stable, income-generating position with the potential for modest, long-term growth, we would likely feel much more inclined to take a position. However, we are looking for higher returns with less risk. A price closer to $50/share would be much more compelling for us.

Consistent with our initial report, we see slowing growth/negative reflexivity and tighter investment spreads as the primary risks/catalysts for the stock. If the coming quarters demonstrate the company's ability to continue driving meaningful growth (excl., major transformative M&A, a la Spirit) and a durable improvement in investment spreads, this would likely support a re-rating. Conversely, if growth disappoints and spreads tighten, we would expect weakness.

Conclusion

Realty continues to be an active acquirer of high-quality NNN assets. It has maintained one of the sector's strongest balance sheets and the most impressive track record of dividend payments and increases. It benefits from significant embedded rent growth potential with significantly below-market lease rates. We like the business, the sector, and the management team; however, we do not see enough juice in the current valuation to warrant a Buy rating, so we maintain the shares at Hold.