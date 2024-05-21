On Holding: Remains A Buy, Post Very Strong 1Q24 Earnings

May 21, 2024 1:52 AM ETOn Holding AG (ONON) Stock
LDV Research profile picture
LDV Research
261 Followers

Summary

  • ON Holding AG has achieved another record-breaking quarter with strong growth in sales and net income.
  • ONON's operating margins can expand as direct sales channels become more significant.
  • ONON's long-term growth prospects underpin its valuation, which I deem as trading fairly.
A group of runners racing through the park

Tom Werner

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has reported another stellar quarter, reporting record sales and net income. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 29.2% (or 20.2% in reported currency) and margins expanded thanks to a greater contribution from the Direct to Consumer (DTC) segment. Gross profit margin expanded from

This article was written by

LDV Research profile picture
LDV Research
261 Followers
LDV stands for Long Duration Value. It characterises my investing style and the companies I seek to own. I am a market cap and industry agnostic investor seeking high quality, growing companies that can be comfortably held for decades. My emphasis is on return on invested capital and free cash flow per share as I believe these are the key drivers of long term shareholder value creation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ONON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ONON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ONON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ONON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News