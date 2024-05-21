ipuwadol

Investment Thesis

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) stock has gained more than 110% over the last 5 years outperforming the S&P 500 by a margin of about 25%.

Despite this strong performance, I am bullish on this stock given its unique business model and market position which I believe shall be a major growth lever. Additionally, its solid financial footings imply solid fundamentals which are a recipe for stock growth. Additionally, this stock is undervalued with a significant double-digit upside potential. Consequently, I recommend this promising stock to potential investors at a discount.

Company Profile

VIPS is an online platform in China known for its prominent platforms 唯品会（vip.com）-618年中特卖节 and Vipshop.com. The company is a known player in the Chinese e-commerce market and it has carved out a niche for itself as an online discount retailer for brands. The company is a breadline retailer offering a wide range of products ranging from clothes to cosmetics among other products.

The company operates through three segments whose revenue contribution is as shown below.

The company’s success is attributable to its ability to offer special deals and deep discounts on branded products which not only attract a large customer base but also distinguish the company from traditional online retailers.

Business Model And Market Position

The company’s business model is unique, the flash sale model is based on deep discounts on branded products and it offers limited-time sales on branded products. These unique attributes distinguish the company from traditional e-commerce platforms and serve as a MOAT. The approach not only drives traffic but also enables inventory turnover. The inventory turnover is achieved in several ways. For example, VIPS’s core business strategy of flash sales involves time-limited sales. This approach creates a sense of urgency which encourages consumers to make quick purchasing decisions resulting in rapid turnover of inventory. Currently, the company’s annual inventory turnover ratio is 15.61 which is higher than that of its peer Etsy Inc. which is 9.27. This implies that the company replenished its inventory 15x over the last year which shows how effective its model is.

Further, the company’s focus on discounted branded apparel gives it a niche in China’s vast e-commerce sector being the world’s largest e-commerce market. Given the growing middle class and the increasing internet penetration, the demand for affordable luxury goods is on the rise positioning VIPS favorably to capture this market segment.

To support that this company’s business model is a strong growth catalyst, I will look at the recent trends in both customer and order growth. First off, in Q4 2023, the number of active customers grew by 2.3% to 48.5 million. For the entire 2023 FY, the number of active customers increased by 3.9% YoY from 84.1 million to 87.4 million. In addition, total orders for Q4 2023 increased by 7.2% YoY from 218.5 million to 234.3 million and for the full year 2023, total orders increased by 9.8% YoY from 739.5 million to 812.3 million.

Given this background, the figures indicate a healthy growth trajectory for VIPS with increasing customer base and orders which bodes well for its financials. I expect this growth trajectory to continue given the company’s unique business models which positions the company in a competitive position in the growing Chinese e-commerce. According to Technavio, Chinese e-commerce is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.85% between 2022 and 2027. Considering this solid growth projection, I expect VIPS to exploit it significantly especially given its efficiency in the market as depicted by its solid inventory turnover ratio enabled by its unique and competitive business model. I expect to see stronger customer and order growth in the coming quarters and financial years for this company leading to growing revenues and profitability.

Financials: Solid Fundamentals

VIPS has a very healthy financial footing characterized by solid market capitalization, revenue growth, profitability, and a solid balance sheet. To begin with, the company has a market cap of $9.39 billion which is the highest compared to its peers.

Further, it has a robust trailing revenue of $15.9 billion. It has a 3-year revenue CAGR of 3.48% and a YoY revenue growth of 9.41% which reflects its consistent revenue growth profile. In addition, its trailing net income stands at $1.14 billion which is significantly higher than its peers, and it appears to be one of the most stable among its peers speaking volumes about the company’s resilient profitability as well as consistent cost management to maintain stable profits.

Further, its annual diluted EPS of $2.35 marked by a 3-year CAGR of 19% and a YoY growth of 46.71% reflects the company’s ability to generate consistent earnings efficiently. From this data, it is apparent that the company demonstrates both consistent growth and profitability which makes it a top dog both in profitability and growth when compared to its peers in the sector as shown below.

Generally, VIPS has demonstrated to be a good pick for both profit and growth-oriented investors, and given the bright outlook of this stock demonstrated by its forward growth multiples as shown above and given the solid market growth projection I discussed earlier, I believe this attractive growth and profitability profile will be sustained in the long run.

Looking at the balance sheet, it is nothing short of strong. With a total debt of $335.84 million and total assets of $10.19 billion, VIPS has a very low debt ratio of 0.03 which signifies that the company is much deleveraged and it’s immune to debt risk. Further, it has a very impressive liquidity position with a net cash position of about $3.9 billion which is adequate to cover its trailing total operating expenses of $2.34 billion 0.6x, this solid cash position is backed by the company’s strong cash flow generation as demonstrated by its trailing operating cash flow of $2.03 billion shows the company’s strong ability to meet its financial obligations which affirms its firm solvency status.

In summary, VIPS’s financial status is very healthy which translates to solid fundamentals which I believe will be awarded by high valuation by the market. In addition, I expect these solid fundamentals to sustain bullish sentiments in the market leading to higher demand for this stock resulting in a high valuation. Most importantly, its strong balance sheet gives the company a lot of financial flexibility to invest in growth opportunities as well as weather economic adversities attributes which I believe will lead to a bullish trajectory of this stock.

Bright Outlook

Besides the optimistic forward growth multiples presented in the previous section, the company’s bright outlook can be seen even in other projections. For instance, during their Q4 2023 earnings report, the company estimated that they expect revenue in the region of $3.88 billion, which would be a YoY growth rate of about 5%. Further, its bright outlook can also be seen in its estimated EPS and revenues for the coming financial years. For instance, the company is expected to grow its EPS from $2.49 in 2024 to 3.22 in 2027.

Further, VIPS is projected to grow its revenue from $16.39 billion in 2024 to 18.93 billion in 2027.

While looking at these figures in isolation gives a lot of optimism, I believe the most important aspect is how feasible the projections are. From where I stand, I believe the company is highly likely to achieve these projected figures based on several parameters. First off, its EPS will receive a significant boost from the company’s ongoing share repurchase program which is effective through March 2025 and has and has an unutilized amount of $548.1 million, which is enough to reduce the outstanding shares by about 5.8% based on today’s stock price of $17.32.

In addition, the company’s growing customer base translates to a consistent and growing revenue stream, which I believe will help the company achieve its projected financial milestones. Most importantly, VIPS has a very strong balance sheet and cash flow, which I believe provides a solid foundation for growth and the ability to handle potential market fluctuations. Lastly, I see its focus on discretionary categories like apparel and its unique flash sales model as a major catalyst because it caters to rapid changes in consumer behavior; this is achieved by offering customers emerging brands and fashions courtesy of the high inventory turnover of the company, which can drive revenue and profitability.

In a nutshell, these factors in conjunction with the company’s strategic market position make its outlook feasible, and this instills a lot of optimism and confidence in my bullish stance on this stock.

Valuation

To value this company, I considered both relative valuation metrics and a DCF model. Based on relative valuation metrics, VIPS is trading at a significant discount based on all valuation metrics when compared to sector medians and this implies that the stock is undervalued and therefore it is a good value opportunity.

To support my undervaluation assertion, I ran a DCF model to estimate the fair value of this stock. In my model, I assumed a growth rate of 7% which is conservative given that the company’s forward FCF/share growth rate is 11.89%. My rate is conservative to mitigate the major drawback of a DCF model which is overreliance on assumptions. My terminal growth rate was 2% and my discount rate was 7.9% which is the company’s WACC as shown below.

Given these assumptions and using the trailing FCF/share of $2.34 as my base case, I arrived at a fair value of $30.84 which translates to an upside potential of 78%. Given this massive upside potential, if you’re at a value opportunity, look no further!

Risks

Just like any other investment, investing in VIPS has its share of risks. One of the major risks of investing in this stock is its dependence on suppliers. The company’s business model relies on partnerships with brand suppliers, and therefore any disruption in these relationships or supply chain issues could negatively impact the company’s ability to offer competitive products.

One More Thing: Near-term Catalyst ( Q1 2024 Earnings Report)

Looking at the company calendar, the most immediate stock catalysts is its Q1 2024 expected release date, which is expected to be on 22nd May 2024. I expect the company to report a solid quarterly performance with revenue in the region of $4 billion above the projected $3.88 billion and EPS in the region of $0.6 above the project 0.57. I believe my expectations are backed by the company’s discounted model, which I believe will drive merchandise volumes and hence higher revenues, especially against the backdrop of a growing customer base and orders. Further, I believe its focus on high-margin apparel-related business will likely drive higher revenues and margins and this coupled with the aggressive share repurchase program will give the EPS a major boost.

Given my optimistic expectations of the upcoming quarterly performance release, I expect the shares of this company to be volatile after the release of the Q1 2024 performance. I expect the shares to gain if the quarterly performance turns strong and vice versa, but I am confident that the company will report a solid performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe VIPS is a good investment opportunity with solid growth catalysts in its unique business model. Further, the company’s solid financial footing and bright outlook paint out a potential bullish trajectory. Given the company’s massive upside potential, I recommend it to potential investors at a discount.