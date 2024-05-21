Brookfield Infrastructure: Post Q1 Results, Value Is Still Unlocked

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.55K Followers

Summary

  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has remained flat on a YTD basis.
  • Despite the muted stock price performance, Q1, 2024 earnings report revealed strong earnings and more positive signs around BIP's growth potential.
  • In this article I dissect the Q1, 2024 earnings report and elaborate on why I am still bullish.

motion blurred image of traffic in the highway

JARAMA

Earlier this year I wrote an article on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)(TSX:BIP.UN:CA)(BIPC), which is a global infrastructure player with a market cap of over $14 billion.

My thesis back then was predicated on the following three BIP characteristics:

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.55K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BIP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIP
--
BIP.UN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News