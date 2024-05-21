tamara_kulikova

The key to investing is... determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage. The products or services that have wide, sustainable moats around them are the ones that deliver rewards to investors." - Warren Buffett

Introduction

I added the quote above because it serves as a preamble in Morningstar's "Equity investing with a moat focus." Morningstar has used this to develop an Economic Moat Rating based on a company's competitive advantage. They have four unique measures to determine a corporation's dominance:

Intangible Assets: They give the company pricing power based on brands, patents, proprietary technologies, and regulations.

Switching Costs: Where it becomes inconvenient for the customer to find an alternative.

Network Effect: When customers use one service, they eventually adopt additional services the company offers.

Cost Advantage: Where the expenditure of capital from a competitor becomes too great to justify the expense.

After determining a moat rating, Morningstar assigns a fair value based on discounted cash flows. Because the moat is wide, the analysts can determine a fair value based on projections that extend up to ten years. For those companies that qualify, Morningstar uses a standard perpetuity formula as part of their process. Once a fair value has been determined, Morningstar divides the current price by the fair value. The companies with the lowest ratio are selected. There exists a weighting process and rebalancing occurs semiannually. To minimize turnover, Morningstar maintains buffering rules where if companies are still within a specified range, they are kept in the index.

It is worth noting that only one of the top ten holdings in this index, The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), earns a 5-star rating from Morningstar. Their top holding, Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL), only earned a 3-star rating.

Index Performance

Morningstar claims to have backtested data beginning in 2002. So far, based on their hypothetical tool, I have only found data going back to 2007. This is the return data beginning in 2007.

Years Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index S&P 500 Index Excess Average Annual Total Return* March 2007 to April 2024 12.62% ± 20.97% 9.88% ± 17.32% 2.74% Up Markets** 137 19.52% 17.31% 2.22% Down Markets** 69 -8.25% -15.18% 6.93% Return/Risk Z-Score 0.62 0.59 0.03 Beta 1.10 1.00 0.10 *Annual total return is based on geometric mean. **Up/Down market data is based on arithmetic means of rolling returns. Click to enlarge

I want indexes that I analyze to be at least 20 years old. Of course, if I had the data back to 2002 available, that would be easy. The reason is I want to see how an investment strategy behaves during down markets, and my research shows those events happen around every seven years. I would be interested to see data from 2000 to 2003 to judge a strategy when there is a total market washout.

Nevertheless, based on the available data, the Wide Moat Focus Index outperforms the S&P 500 overall, during up markets and down markets. It also has a better return/risk ratio. Based on this, I would give the index a "Moderate Buy" rating.

Real World Index Performance

VanEck offers the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) that, "seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index." Currently, Morningstar gives it a 4-star rating. As of April 30, 2024, these are the top ten holdings, if one is inclined to steal someone's homework.

Name Exchange: Ticker % of Net Assets Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL 3.04 RTX Corp. RTX 2.85 Teradyne, Inc. TER 2.83 The Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW 2.76 Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL 2.72 Corteva, Inc. CTVA 2.70 International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. IFF 2.69 The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. EL 2.58 Campbell Soup Co. CPB 2.56 Allegion Plc ALLE 2.54 Click to enlarge

I compared MOAT with SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY). Its history is limited to a much shorter period (May 2012-April 2024) than its underlying index.

Years VanEck: MS Wide Moat (MOAT) SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) Excess Average Annual Total Return* May 2012 to April 2024 13.87% ± 17.58% 13.25% ± 15.59% 0.62% Up Markets** 116 18.28% 17.16% 1.12% Down Markets** 17 -6.79% -7.64% 0.85% Return/Risk Z-Score 0.80 0.86 -0.06 Expense Ratio 0.47% 0.09% 0.38% Tracking Error -0.62% -0.18% -0.43% Beta 1.04 1.00 0.04 *Average annual return is based on geometric mean. **Average up/down market returns are based on arithmetic means. Click to enlarge

A few things stand out as I look at this data. Like its underlying index, MOAT outperforms the benchmark ETF overall and during up and down markets. I do not like that its return/risk ratio is lower due to its volatility. I also do not like that it woefully underperforms its underlying index by 62 basis points. Given that the expense ratio is 47 basis points, there is a clear disconnect between the ETF and its underlying index. A measly 12-year history is not enough to give any thematic ETF a full-throated endorsement. Here is how I would score MOAT:

Performance - Pass

Risk Metrics - Fail

History - Fail

Reasonable Expense - Pass

Final Score - Hold

While I am concerned about the expense ratio being higher than that of SPY, when I compare it to the overall returns of the S&P 500, SPY, and the underlying index, I do not see it as an issue. It is especially not an issue if the returns are consistently better than the indexed ETF. I do wish it had at least a 20-year history, so one can analyze how it might react during another market plunge. This is vital for those who need capital preservation.

