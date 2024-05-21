Just_Super

Since I wrote about MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) in March 2023, the company has remained intensely focused on the consumer auto ADAS vertical. At that time, I gave MicroVision a "sell" rating due to doubts following its acquisition of the bankrupt German company Ibeo. My rationale was straightforward: Ibeo went bankrupt, abandoned by all its investors. Thus, its product could not have been high quality and worth salvaging.

I was surprised that MicroVision, a company specializing in MEMS technology, chose to adopt frequency-based flash LiDAR, which, as said earlier, was not good enough to be kept by original investors.

Since MicroVision focused on consumer auto ADAS, IbeoNext would not attract interest from OEMs seeking a forward-looking, long-range sensor with a 120° horizontal FoV and a 30° vertical FoV.

MicroVision marketed this as an opportunity for a broader product offering. I speculated it was a rescue mission to remain relevant while MAVIN, the main homegrown product, failed to gain significant attention. Nevertheless, the buzz generated helped MicroVision revive its meme stock status. It led to substantial ATM sales, propped up by high share prices that followed. Initially, executives attempted to issue stock in a standardized offering but faced rapid value depreciation, which forced them to withdraw the idea from the market.

In Q3 2023, the company suggested it was on the cusp of winning a nomination for its MAVIN sensor while participating in RFQs, with Ibeo's Next sensor, now renamed MOVIA, also in the running. However, the end of the year came and went with no win. In the Q4 conference call in March 2024, CEO Sumit Sharma reported that they were participating in nine RFQs and affirmed that by the end of Q1, the company could make an announcement.

He eloquently explained that to win a nomination, MicroVision must have the resources to develop it into a start-of-production, so cash is one of the most critical requirements. Accordingly, the company announced a new $150M ATM and started promptly selling it; the Q1 record showed that $20.7M was cashed, leaving $128M. In 2023, ATM sales by Microvision brought in $73M.

Q1 disappointed everyone in consumer auto ADAS, as there were no wins. Cepton (CPTN) announced a win for a global truck OEM through its partner, largest shareholder, and potential future acquirer, Koito (OTCPK:KOTMY). MicroVision remained in the running for only seven RFQs, admitting to losing two, including one for the MOVIA in the truck category.

I speculate that Cepton, with Koito's assistance, may have outcompeted MicroVision in a bid for Daimler Truck, which MicroVision reported in its 10-Q as a buyer of $500K worth of sensors.

My biggest surprise was to read the CEO's candid discussion about the background of RFQ negotiations. The CEO depicted OEMs as inconsistent and hesitant, even after making initial commitments:

"In addition, we often see OEMs that have nominated other LiDAR companies in previous years actively working to evaluate us as an alternative even though other projects have not gone into production. "

He implied that OEMs are looking for an inexpensive product with top-tier capabilities from a company that is willing to invest its resources at the expense of its shareholders:

"In each RFQ, OEMs require significant customization of hardware, firmware, and perception software. Their timelines for customization and qualification are long and would require several hundred engineers for several years. Commercially, we would want them to cover the cost of this customization, but they expect these large costs to be amortized over a large volume of units to be shipped over five to seven years and to be borne by our investors."

Requiring flexibility and adaptability for all conditions:

"All OEMs want varying levels of perception features, some running within the LiDAR, some running in their ECU, some claiming they need no perception, but want our source code. Some OEMs want the LiDAR in roofline, others want them integrated in headlamp and some others are only looking at behind windshield integration. They want our core LiDAR to be flexible enough to fit into all their locations. They are aware of the trade-offs in each location, but will require updates to the core hardware."

MicroVision's CEO implied that companies like Innoviz (INVZ) and Luminar (LAZR) would have secured nominations with BMW and Volvo by undergoing this process to win, and he was very critical of their actual value:

“ Anything they've announced for BMW, right, I will let them defend it. What was the first and the last order they'd receive.”

And:

“So, I think like it's great to say numbers out there, but it would be wonderful to see what revenues actually come from BMW, right? And we look forward to hearing from that in the coming months.”

Anubhav Verma, CFO, summarized the conditions of won nominations in three points:

"All LiDAR companies that have announced significant serial production awards with sizable commitments are under more pressure because of three reasons. Number one, the ramp of revenue from such perceived wins has been much slower than the pace initially communicated to the market. Second, the volumes, even with the start of production, are nowhere near the publicly announced targets. And number three, higher cash cost to industrialized products and unexpected financial losses to their individual cash burns as they have to front a higher cost for lower volume projects."

Additionally, the CFO had this to say about Luminar, which has $600M convertible debt:

“Our long-standing capital-light business model with a low cash burn to stay ahead of the curve compared to all other LiDAR players. Our products are mature and we do not need to invest in the next generation on MAVIN or MOVIA unlike our competition. Most of our competition that has announced serial production wins will need significant capital in the next 12 to 18 months, including refinancing of over $600 million of convertible securities. This is a very clear differentiation for MicroVision as our capital needs are not as intensive as others. With our $150 million ATM program, we can be very opportunistic in raising capital and in no rush to pressure the stock like other industry players have done”

I have difficulty distinguishing MicroVision from other companies in their efforts to secure the consumer auto ADAS nomination. Their transparency about the challenges they faced in securing deals and their assessment of how bad others' deals were leaves me wondering: how will any OEM consider MicroVision for an RFQ nomination if Luminar and Innoviz take anything that comes along?

I also do not see a difference between the $150M ATM offered by MicroVision and that of Luminar. Although Luminar has higher cash requirements, MicroVision will still spend $70M on operating activities annually, generating an estimated $9M in revenue for 2024 with minimal gross margin. The company hasn't won any deals yet, and their expenses will increase when they do. The only difference is the current state and duration of the need for money, which will likely change with a nomination. MicroVision, like Luminar and Innoviz, has also reduced headcount by 18% to decrease cash burn.

MicroVision cannot develop its hypothetical nomination without ATMs or maintain day-to-day operations. In this state, MicroVision is like its direct competitors. The table below illustrates the cash state for all Western LiDAR companies, showing MicroVision with the least residual cash for 2024 among those with significant market capitalizations.

The 2023 ATM brought in $72M, almost equal to the level of the cash in Q1. During Q1, the company sold $20M out of the new $150M ATM to cover the quarterly net cash used in operating activities. The trend creates a cycle of issuing new ATMs every two years, similar to Innoviz's cash usage. The difference lies in timing; Innoviz needs money for 2025 and beyond, while MicroVision needs funds for 2024 and 2025.

LIDAR Cash Runway Q1 2024 (Author, Financial Statements)

I believe MicroVision will have difficulty winning a nomination for a different reason. There is no indication that its product is better today than it was one or two years ago when other companies were winning OEMs. It's not just about the terms of the deals, which I agree do not support financial success, but many new prototypes on the market offer smaller, better form factors at much lower costs.

When the CFO says they do not need to develop their mature products, MAVIN, which remains at the prototype stage, and MOVIA, made in 2018 by Ibeo, it becomes challenging for me to consider them contenders for RFQs aiming at 2028 SOP nominations. Why would OEM commit to a multi-year development cycle with a first-generation product? Unlike MEMS technology, polygon mirrors, and rods seem to be taking over the design in the next leg of the competition.

In my take, OEMs look precisely for what MicroVision lacks: a next-generation product. While MOVIA may deliver revenue, I don't believe it will significantly advance the company's cash position. Additionally, I am not convinced that MicroVision's software offers sustainable revenue potential.

On the upside, while the ATM is currently the sole source supporting day-to-day operations and is essential for securing a nomination, a win could add non-recurring engineering (NRE) income. Such income could effectively reduce the frequency of ATMs and delay or perhaps stop the dilution. All MicroVision needs is a win to generate interest in the stock, especially among retail investors, giving them a reason to stay invested and creating an upside to the share value. Under these conditions, dilution would not be a significant concern.

That would certainly change the current dynamic, even if only temporarily. I believe consumer auto ADAS remains a financially draining exercise that erodes shareholder value with perpetual annual or biannual dilution for every company focused on this vertical. Until a positive gross margin is reached, I recommend avoiding it.

Without a win, I see MicroVision's stock continuing downward, likely dropping below $1 and requiring a reverse split. I continue to rate MicroVision as a "sell."