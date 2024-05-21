J Mintzmyer's Note Of Caution On Shipping

HeliRy

Shipping expert J Mintzmyer talks geopolitical volatility and shipping disruptions (1:00). Most affected trade by far is container ships (2:40). ZIM, Danaos, and Global Ship Lease (5:10). Tankers' great year; still long Tsakos (6:40). How to think about an average shipping portfolio (10:00). Biggest things impacting volatility are inflation, what the Fed's going to do and China (15:50). Valuation metrics to (not) use for shipping stocks (23:55).

Rena Sherbill: J Mintzmyer, a man who should need no introduction to investors, especially those looking at the shipping sector, but shipping expert extraordinaire, J Mintzmyer, thanks for coming back on the show.

J Mintzmyer: Yeah, absolutely. Thanks for having me back. There's just been so many things happening in shipping over the last couple of years and especially the last few months, and I'm excited to talk about it.

RS: Yes. So many things happening in shipping and it's hard to keep up sometimes. So, happy to have you on. You run an Investing Group on Seeking Alpha called Value Investor's Edge, where you talk more in-depth about shipping.

And you've been on the podcast before, most recently talking about the disruptions in the Red Sea and how we should be navigating the shipping space. Here we are in the middle of May, how are you looking at things and understanding things these days?

JM: Yeah, you're definitely right. The biggest news event of 2024 and really the late last year was the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. And I think last time we talked, several podcasts, but we talked about what those disruptions meant? How the rerouting around the Horn of Africa was adding 15 days to 20 days to voyages?

What that was going to do for shipping demand? And we've seen that play out. We've seen the shipping rates strengthen in oil tankers. We've seen it in dry bulk. The container ship rates are surprisingly strong. And a lot of that, almost all of that, is due to the Red Sea disruptions.

Well, here we are in May. And the big change that's happened over the last 4 weeks to 6 weeks is, unfortunately, from a humanitarian sense, the situation in Gaza just keeps getting worse. And there's a lot of hope for some ceasefire, some hostage release, some end to that conflict. And the thought process in the shipping world was if we saw a ceasefire, then the Houthis would stand down in the Red Sea because ostensibly the reason they're doing these attacks is they're trying to aggravate Israel. They're trying to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians.

I mean, whether or not that's their actual objective, at least that's their stated objective, right? And so, what's changed in the last 4 weeks to 6 weeks is, we now see that that conflict is not yet going to end. In fact, it's starting to intensify even more. And the shipping disruptions are just getting as bad as ever in that region.

RS: Yeah. So, how are you best understanding it from an investing point of view? How are you looking at the names in the space and the different lanes within the shipping sector?

JM: Yeah, no, it's a great question. The most affected trade by far is container ships. About a third of the world's trade in containers, so, think retail goods, right, the 20, 40 foot boxes, you see them on trucks, you see them on rail cars, all the stuff that's at Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT), that all goes pretty much by containers.

A lot of it goes from Asia to Europe, obviously from China to the U.S. as we're focusing on our trade deficits. And about a third of that trade goes through the Suez Canal. So that is the most impacted.

The second most impacted trade are the oil tankers and the tankers that carry gasoline and diesel, and those sorts of products. Those tankers are going from the Middle East, and they're going through the Red Sea, through the Suez Canal and distributing all of those oil products out to different countries across the Mediterranean, into Southern Europe. And so that's the second most impacted trade.

And if you look at some of the rates and the changes of this year, you'll see that's played out exactly that way. The container ship rates are far higher than we thought they would be. The tanker rates are stronger, but they haven't surged to the same effect.

And if you want to translate that to a stock performance, we're recording right now on May 15th. So, obviously stock prices can change and stuff like that, but if someone pulls up a chart and looks at (ZIM), and I have no current position in ZIM, but if someone pulls that stock up, they will see a huge spike, a huge run-up in that stock. And that's because they are by far the biggest beneficiary of those elevated rates.

RS: And what about the other lanes of the shipping sector?

JM: Dry bulk is also slightly affected. It's definitely a plus because there is some rerouting, but we're talking about maybe like a 1% impact or maybe a 2% impact on the global trade flows for dry bulk. So, it's a net positive for the shipping demand, but it's not necessarily a major player.

There are also car carriers. Some of these are really niche sectors, right? So, there's only 1 or 2 stocks. None of them are U.S. listed. They're only available on the Oslo Exchange, but the car carrier ship also been impacted.

Car carriers are a little more difficult to tell whether it's a net positive or net negative because those depend a lot more on shipments delivered as opposed to just volatile shipping rates. They're much more of like a cargo and logistics business. So, it's difficult. And in fact, I would maybe argue for car carriers, it might be a net negative.

RS: And in terms of the container ship stocks, how are you parsing out the details between specific stocks? You mentioned ZIM, but how are you looking at some of the smaller, lesser known names?

JM: Yeah, some of the smaller names, we actually favor them a little bit more. And we prefer the companies that can take advantage of these volatile spikes in rates, and then lock in 2 or 3 year leasing contracts with their vessels.

So, one of the companies we talked about a lot, and I have a current long position in this one, it's called Danaos Corp., the stock symbol is (DAC). Another name that I've been long for a while, and I've talked about it a lot is called Global Ship Lease, the stock symbol (GSL).

So, obviously disclosures, I'm personally long both those positions, but what both those companies do is they own a fleet, a large scale fleet of the actual ships themselves, but they lease those vessels out to the large container liners like Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY), CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd (OTCPK:HPGLY), or like the ZIMs we just talked about.

So, they don't actually do the logistics and the cargo itself. They just own the underlying asset. So, it's not even so much of a shipping company as it is almost like a financial play. It's like the airline companies, right? The United and Delta, they lease a lot of their airplanes from these financial players. And that's essentially what's going on here.

RS: Last time, or maybe a couple of times ago, one of our most popular episodes on Investing Experts was you talking about your two favorite tanker stocks, Scorpio (STNG) and Tsakos (TNP). Are those still your two favorites, and anything to say about that lane of the sector?

JM: Yeah, tankers have been so great over the last year, year and a half. I mean, they've been so great that I don't own that much of them anymore because they've just been so profitable, and we've had to take profits, but I am still long Tsakos, and that stock symbol is TNP.

And it's actually one of my largest positions. And the interesting thing about Tsakos is it's a very well operated business in terms of the ships themselves. Very well operated, very credible, strong charters, strong industry relationships.

They're doing a very good job with renewing their fleet and preparing for the climate - climate transition, things like that. They're selling off some of their older vessels. They are bringing down leverage. I mean, operationally, they're doing a very good job with the company.

However, if it comes to capital allocation and what investors want, investors want to be rewarded now. And investors have seen the skyrocketing rates over the last two years, and investors want bigger dividends, right? And they see how cheap the stock is trading.

And so, investors like myself say, why don't you repurchase shares? You can buy these shares at $0.30 on the dollar, but this is a very conventional, traditional family-run business. And they just don't see things in the same light in terms of financial engineering and capital allocation.

So, and they're thinking about the next 10 years and 20 years, family legacy, stability of the empire, all these sorts of conflicting views, right? And so because of that, you can buy this company, which has vessels worth $70, $75, maybe $80. $70 to $80 per share worth of vessels, you can buy that for like $29 because there's a dislocation between what investors want today - they want bigger dividends - and what the company wants, which is not wrong, right, but the company wants to renew the fleet, be very conservative on the balance sheet, take things one step at a time.

They're not as aggressive about rapid dividend payouts, share repurchases, those sorts of things.

Now, I don't think they're going to get super aggressive in the future, but I think we can find a middle ground. And I think as we get into 2025 and onward, I think we're going to see bigger dividends, and we might even see a repurchase at some point.

And I think as we get to that middle ground, you're going to see a lot of that gap from $29 to $80, you're going to see a lot of that gap close. And I don't know if that means $45 or $50 or $60, but I think there's very good potential for that stock to move big time over the next year or so.

RS: Do you have thoughts, or how do you articulate your thoughts for investors who are asking questions like what's the ideal average portfolio allocation for shipping exposure for your average retail investor?

Let's say they have a diversified portfolio, and they're looking for some exposure to shipping that’s not going to take over their portfolio. Are you of the belief that an ETF should be in there? How do you not necessarily advise, but even articulate your thoughts around an average holding?

JM: Yeah. It's a great question, Rena. Yeah, I do have to be really careful. Of course, it's not investment advice. So, I'm just speaking generally, right? What would I do? Right? I can't say what everyone else should do because everybody's different.

Some people love the volatility and the speculative nature. Some people are allergic to that, right? So, generally speaking, I think shipping probably makes sense as maybe 10% to 20% of an equities portfolio. And then you got to ask the question, well, how much of my wealth is in equities, right? And I think that's it.

It's definitely, we're getting to financial advisory realm there, but some folks, younger folks might be a 100% equities, folks who are more in retirement stage might be 40% equities, right? And so of that equity slice, I think 10% or 20% to shipping makes sense.

I think the ability, at least at Value Investor’s Edge, the ability to generate alpha that we've demonstrated over the last 9 years, our annualized return over the last 9 years, of course, this is not a solicitation for product or anything like that, I'm just saying what our models have done, but we've done 44% annualized over the last 9 years, which is 21x in 9 years.

And so, I think when you can generate that sort of alpha, it is worth accepting a higher degree of volatility, a higher degree of risk, but even then, 10% or 20% of an equity's portfolio probably makes sense. Obviously, for someone like myself, this is my life. This is what I do. I stay in my lane.

So, I have over 50% of my entire wealth is in shipping. The rest of that 50%, real estate, cash, some bonds, that sort of thing, but I personally, right, because this is what I do. This is what I live and breathe, but obviously, I wouldn't suggest that anyone should copy that allocation.

As far as the ETFs, there's not really any great ETFs in shipping. There is one, stock symbol is (BOAT). So that's pretty easy to remember. And nothing against this ETF. I think they mean well, they're trying to build it, but it's just so small and concentrated that by the time you factor in the expenses, the expense ratio of the ETF, if you look at their performance over time, let's put it this way. I love using that ETF as a comp to our model returns. Put it that way.

RS: And in terms of being prepared for volatility, if you're invested in the shipping sector, are there better ways to play it, or I mean, of course there are, but are there ways to navigate that volatility?

If you haven't availed yourselves to Value Investor’s Edge, are there points in the cycle to pay attention to? For instance, would you advise everybody to piggyback on your favorite tanker? How do you talk about that, or how would you think about that as an investor?

JM: Yeah, volatility is probably the thing that most people hate the most about shipping. Ironically, it's what I love the most about shipping. I think without the volatility, you don't have the opportunities. As a trader, you have to have volatility in order to buy and sell at decent deltas.

And if you're an investor, without having a degree of volatility, you're never going to have anything to buy, right? Everything's just going to go up on a linear line. And then what's even the point of picking and choosing, right? You might as well just be in the S&P 500 at that point.

So, I think the number one thing I see is psychological. I think when folks come to the market, they have an idea, whether it's I'm going to invest in tankers or I'm going to buy that containership stock we were talking about.

They have to think about, is this a trade? Am I just trying to be super cute and clever and come in here for a week and get out a week later and just try to catch some wave, or is this an investment? And do I really believe in the next year or 2 years or 3 years, and that this is fundamentally cheap? And I think it's super attractive. And I think you have to come in on day one and understand, okay, I'm doing a trade, or I'm doing an investment.

And the reason I say that is because I see so often that when a trade goes wrong, it becomes an investment in their minds, right? They only want to be there for a week, but then the volatility swings against them. Some bad headlines came out, and now they're down 15%. And they're like, well, it's kind of cheap. I can hold this for a year. And you just – what are you doing? Right. Your logic moved against you. Cut your losses. Get out, right. It's a trade.

And oftentimes I see, on the investment side, people love this investment idea, and they allocate, I'm making up numbers, but let's say they buy $10,000 of a certain stock, and shipping's volatile, right? And so a couple of weeks later, maybe it's down 10%. And that person, psychologically, especially if they're newer to shipping, tends to get nervous. And they say, what's going on with this? What's wrong with this stock? I thought it was a great idea. Why is it down?

And it just gets that uncertainty in their stomach. And you got to think back and say, well, initially this was an investment I bought for 1 or 2 or 3 years. This thing's now 10% cheaper. If anything, I should want to buy more. And I think I see those psychologies twisted in both directions. I see investors get scared out of their positions and they just sell them. They sell it further down, which makes no sense to me as opposed to buying or holding, right?

And then I see traders, it's sort of the opposite end of the spectrum. I see traders who are sitting on like a 10% loss in a week and they just hold-on and hold-on and hold-on and hold-on and get bitter. And they're like, oh, I hate shipping. I lost on this trade. So, long-winded response, but I think the biggest thing is the psychology when it comes to volatility.

RS: People are complicated, and maybe not so complicated. Maybe it's very simple. Stay away from the complication.

So, speaking of volatility, how are you looking at the next, let's say 6 months to 12 months? How are you thinking about things? Is it worth thinking about things? Is the geopolitical nature of things, especially in this current moment, too volatile to even think about predicting? How would you say your thoughts are there?

JM: Yeah, I think the biggest thing that's impacting volatility by far is the inflation readings and what the Federal Reserve is going to do, right. And so, I think we've already had – we turned the corner there in terms of, hey, inflation is a little bit more persistent than we thought it would be.

And we're not going to have – at the start of the year, people were talking about 5 or 6 rate cuts. And now we're saying maybe there'll be one. Maybe this fall they might talk about a rate cut. So, that's a big impact.

The other big impact that is going on under the current but isn't really hitting shipping stocks yet or any parts of the market yet is the rising tensions between the U.S. and China. And we had this during the Trump administration, and then the Biden administration took over, and there was an expectation that relations would improve.

But if you look at the headlines in the last couple of weeks, again, we're recording on May 15th, there's already been several barrages of tariffs that the Biden administration has rolled out against China.

Now, it's a little bit more niche products. We're talking about electric vehicles, solar panels. I think someone the other day was talking about mattresses. It's some niche products, but China's going to respond. They're not going to just take these tariffs.

So, in a week from now, we're probably going to get the Chinese response. And then does that inspire another U.S. response? And then we're getting into a presidential campaign season here, right?

We got 6 months until the next election. So, you have the incumbent president who wants to look tough on China, and you have a political opponent who's going to raise the rhetoric even higher, say, no, I'll be even tougher on China.

And so, I think that's a risk factor. And I shouldn't be out here telling everyone about risk factors in my sector. I should be saying, it's a great time to invest. It's super rosy, but I think you have to look at these sorts of things and be aware of them.

So, that's the number one risk factor and volatility driver I see, is number one, the changing currents of inflation. And then number two, this sort of underneath the current, we're getting a hotter and hotter trade tension between the U.S. and China.

RS: If you were to keep your expertise and focus on shipping, but have a lot more opportunity to be in-charge when it comes to inflation, when it comes to dealing with China, how would you navigate that? What would you say?

JM: It's really difficult in terms of, if I'm a policymaker, I don't want to get outside my lane too far in that. The inflation side, the ship’s already sailed.

The reason we're dealing with the inflation now is primarily a consequence of two things. Number one is the absolutely reckless spending that happened during COVID. And as much as we all liked our stimulus checks and as much as the unemployment benefits were helpful, a lot of it was just extremely overdone. And I think most folks will agree to that now.

I know at the time it was more controversial, but I think most folks looking back are like, yeah, there was a lot of crazy stuff happening around COVID, and we're still paying the price for it. And the other factor is the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which drove up the price of oil, added a lot of global uncertainty and volatility.

And so you combine those two things, you have the price of oil, which impacts everything really, that's significantly gone up over the last couple of years. And then you have the hangover effect from the massive overspending that happened during COVID. So, that's inflation.

There's not much you can really do about it besides do what the Fed's doing, which is raise the interest rates slowly, judiciously, find a point that's not so high that you drive the economy into the dirt, but it'll tame the inflation -- I think they're doing generally the right thing.

It's just a matter of when you start cutting rates. And look, I can't second guess. That's not my lane. So, I'm just stating maybe the obvious for some folks, but I think they're doing everything they can.

As far as U.S. China, the problem there is the trade deficit imbalance has been building unabated for 25 years. And when you let a problem fester that long for 20 years to 25 years, and then finally start to address it, it's going to be painful.

There's no way to correct that trade imbalance and to bring China to the table on things like intellectual property, cybercrime, hacking, all the other things that's going on, human rights issues with China, there's a litany of things that we want to address with China and there's no way to just let that deficit grow unabated for 20, 25 years and then address it and not be painful for everybody.

I wish I could say there's an easy way or a magic solution, but there's not going to be. And it's going to be – that's going to be the challenge over the next 5, 10 years. And hopefully, it's just economic. Hopefully, it's just diplomatic, it's economic. Hopefully, it's not military. And so, that's the best we can hope for, I think, is some economic turbulence, but hopefully, we can avoid that hot conflict.

RS: Amen to that. So, thinking about the next few years, the next few months, what are things that you're looking for to happen or to not happen along the way that may change your course on how you're looking at the sector?

JM: So, in terms of longer-term views, I'm primarily looking at where the asset valuations of the ships in different segments are versus the long-term curves.

And when I look at that, I see that almost all the asset classes are priced quite optimistically. We have a pretty high bar set for ourselves here. And then when I look across the demand side, and I'm thinking longer-term, more strategic, and think about where I want to deploy capital.

And then I look at the demand side of things and say, well, what are the prospects looking like? And for a quick rundown of the sectors, for tankers, yes, valuations are quite high. They're not as cheap as they used to be, and I've taken a lot of my profits in tankers already, but the demand outlook is very, very strong, and there's not much supply on the horizon.

So, the prospects are very good, and I feel good about that sector. A lot of the other sectors are a little bit more middling.

The one sector that's sort of surprising, I think, to folks is containerships. And that's because the forward outlook for 2025 and 2026 is so bleak. Like even, I'm an optimist myself, but even 2025 and 2026 do not look good. But the crazy thing here are the stocks, especially the stocks of these companies that have long-term fixed contracts, the stocks trade at dirt cheap multiples.

Multiples that already factor in all the bad news coming in 2025 and 2026 and then some. And so, it's weird. I have almost like a barbell approach. My favorite two segments are tankers, which are expensive, but justifiably so, and container ships, which look terrifying, but are so damn cheap that it just makes sense.

So, I guess from an investment perspective, my two segments that I'm most interested in, and I like to talk about the most, are tankers on one end and container ships on the other. And that's my strategic view.

Now, tactically, what am I looking for near term? Really, the biggest near term thing is, what's going on in Gaza, what's going on in the Red Sea and the Houthis? That's one of the tactical things I'm looking at. Another tactical thing we're looking at is the Panama Canal, specifically the levels of Lake Gatun, which is the freshwater reservoir in Panama that's used to raise and lower the locks.

We haven't talked about it on this podcast, but on our last one, I talked about how there's a drought ongoing in Panama, which is restricting up to 50% of the ship capacity. And if Panama is 50% restricted, those ships have to go all the way around South America. And so, that adds 15 days, 20 days as well to the voyage.

So, those are the two tactical things I'm looking at in the short term. And I think medium-term, and maybe sort of tactical, is inflation, we talked about that. And how the Federal Reserve is going to respond. And then my medium-term challenge or risk factor is China and what's going on with those tariffs.

RS: Are there any other specific metrics that you use specifically for shipping companies to see what looks good?

JM: So, in terms of valuation metrics, the one thing I always tell people to shy away from, do not use in shipping is a price-to-book ratio because book is based on accounting values.

If you bought all your ships at the top of the market, if you were a terrible buyer, you bought all these ships at the worst possible time, the highest valuation, you might have a price-to-book that looks cheap, but the company's going bankrupt, right? Because it's just an accounting value.

Conversely, you could have a company that bought all their ships dirt-cheap at the bottom of the market, and now they trade at a price to book of 1.5, but they're still super cheap. So, price-to-book, this is just a free giveaway, free takeaway, but like, don't use price-to-book in shipping. We use what's called price-to-NAV, which is net asset value, but to use that, you have to have real-time valuations for the ships themselves. And that can be expensive.

So, you can either get that from an analyst, a major bank analyst usually has that information, or like on a service like ours, we track the entire global fleet of publicly available ships. And so we have real-time daily valuations of all those vessels, but that's the key.

Replace price-to-book, use price-to-NAV. That's sort of a valuation thing. Now, that's not one size fits all, that's one valuation metric out of 10, but that's probably the most important metric of all of them.

The other thing we look at, which helps us on our macro side, is the supply. The really cool thing about shipping is it takes anywhere from 2 years to 4 years to build a vessel.

We know exactly what the supply growth is going to be in the next 12 months, 24 months, pretty much 36 months. We can project that out with near 100% certainty for 2 years to 3 years. And so then we can find the segments where there's very low-hanging fruit on the supply growth side.

And then obviously we can see the risky, scary segments where the supply growth is so huge that there's no way in hell the demand is going to get to it. And that's like we talked about container ships.

Container ships have an order book of almost 30%. The demand projection is like 6%. Now, it's 30% over 3 years, so 10% per year, but the demand projection is like 2% or 3% per year. So, 10% versus 2%. So, it's going to be a very bad 2025 and 2026 for container ships.

In tankers, the supply growth is minuscule. In fact, it's almost 0% net. In 2024, it's like 3% net in 2025. Once OPEC plus backs off some of their cuts, we're going to see up to 5% to 10% global demand increase for oil transportation.

So, those are examples there. So, I guess if you're looking at metrics and ratios, get rid of price-to-book, make sure you use price-to-NAV, consult with your experts. And then from a forecasting perspective, make sure you look at those order books.

RS: Appreciate that. Anything you feel that we're leaving out of the conversation that investors should be aware of or not focus on as much; anything else that you think that we should share at this point for interested parties?

JM: Yeah, Rena. I would say that shipping valuations, I've been in this sector following the sector for 15 years, and we're just about to celebrate the ninth anniversary of Value Investor’s Edge. And so, of my time at VIE, this is a more, how do I say this, a more fuller valued segment than it has been. I'm a deep value guy. I'm usually buying things that are $0.30, $0.40 on the dollar.

Those sorts of opportunities are fewer and farther between in shipping these days.

And where I'm going with this is, I think, there's sometimes a propensity for folks to say, well, shipping has done so well over the last 5 years, on average of 3 years, whatever you want to say, I'm just going to put a bunch of money in some sort of like shipping ETF. We talked about one of them earlier.

And this is a time where the valuations between companies and averages skew significantly. If you look at the average shipping valuation, it's the highest it has been in my entire 9 years, but at the same time, if you can be more selective and pick individual companies, there's still 4, 5, 6, maybe 7 really interesting special situations available.

So, I would be careful. This goes against, if I'm a shipping guy who likes to talk about shipping stocks, and I'm selling a research product for shipping investments, I should be saying, this is the best time in the world. It's never been better to invest in shipping.

But the reality is, valuations are higher, and I think if someone just goes out and buys every single shipping stock without doing their research, they might not be super stoked with those returns you might get in 2 or 3 years, especially if you’re risk adjusted. And there's never been a time for more due diligence in individual company names. And I think you just got to be careful out there.

So again, maybe not the most marketing answer that I could give, but a note of caution, right? Be careful out there, everybody. Do your research. Make sure you got all the best data.

RS: What's better than marketing is integrity, building on your reputation. So, people know to trust you, and Value Investor’s Edge has been around a long time. It's Dr. J Mintzmyer, really. So, a lot to rely on and a lot to think about as we're looking at a very volatile sector and a very scary time in many respects.

I appreciate the insight, appreciate the elucidation, J, as always. Anything else to share in terms of investors or listeners getting in touch with you? Happy for you to do that now but appreciate the conversation as always.

JM: Yeah, no, thank you so much for having me on the podcast, Rena. It's always great to talk with you. It's always great to update the stuff on the markets. Folks can follow me on Seeking Alpha. I publish occasionally on there.

Our service, Value Investor's Edge, is also available. We offer both monthly and annual subscriptions for investors, whether or not you're a retail investor or a trader, a family office, whatever you might be, we can help you out in the shipping sector.

I'm also on Twitter. I guess it's called X now. It's @Mintzmyer, my last name. I tweet occasionally on there as well. So again, hey, thank you, Rena, for hosting me. Thank you, everyone who's going to listen to this podcast later, and I look forward to continuing the discussion.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.