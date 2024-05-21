Monty Rakusen

Summary

Following my coverage on RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) in Dec'23, which I reiterated a hold rating as I was worried about the pricing headwinds despite positive indicators for a volume recovery, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I am upgrading my recommendation from hold to buy as I see greater visibility to a recovery in the coming years, with expectations that RXO can accelerate growth to 20% in FY26 and EBITDA margins to hit 6%.

Investment thesis

On 2 May 2024, RXO released its 1Q24 earnings, which saw consolidated gross revenue of $913 million (down 9.6%) and gross profits of $159 million. Total gross margin came in at 17.4%, but Truck brokerage margin was the highlight that came in 20bps above the 12% to 14% guided range. Adj. EBITDA came in at $15 million, the midpoint of guidance and in line with the consensus estimate.

The important key highlight is that there is strong sequential improvement vs. 4Q23 on multiple fronts that paint a very positive outlook. Firstly, truck brokerage saw 500bps improvement in annual revenue per load (down 15% in 1Q24 vs. down 20% in 4Q23). Gross profit per load also saw an improvement (the magnitude of y/y decline is smaller according to presentation slide 13), and importantly, gross profit per load and gross margin all improved every single month through the quarter, exiting the quarter with 15% vs. 13% in January, implying a very strong improvement in pricing. Secondly, last-mile revenue also improved by ~390 bps (down 3.3% in 1Q24 vs. down 7.2% in 4Q23). Lastly, managed transportation also saw strong sequential improvement (down 22.8% in 1Q23 vs. down 27% in 4Q23).

I have turned a lot more bullish on RXO outlook after this quarter's performance. It is true that macro conditions have not recovered to normalized conditions yet, and the market overall continues to see excess capacity (CSO Jared pointed this out during the call). However, management execution has been outstanding, as seen from the strong volume growth of 11% in the quarter (500bps above 1Q23), despite facing tough weather at the start of this year. The notable aspect was that it was driven by 8% growth in full truckload and that contract volume grew 18% vs. last year. The latter is a very encouraging leading indicator of a recovery, in my opinion, as it means that customers are increasingly having more confidence to lock in more future capacity. Note that contract volume has improved by 200bps vs. 1Q23 to 79% of RXO's business, so this recovery in confidence works in favor of RXO. Another leading indicator of strong upcoming demand is the less-than-truckload brokerage's 29% y/y growth, driven by RXO's strong service for its truckload customers. Given the momentum, I believe 2Q24 should continue to see such strength, which management noted could see more than 30% volume growth. By verticals, the strength in volume growth is even more apparent. Management noted that retail and e-commerce volumes grew 10% in 1Q24 and noted annual growth across most of their verticals, with industrial/manufacturing up 13% and auto up 21%.

BTS

Based on the BTS statistics, spot rates are back to pre-covid levels of $1.5 to $2 per mile. The combination of a recovering economy (inflation has moved in the right direction), potential rate cuts, and visible signs of volume growth led me to believe that pricing is going to stabilize soon (i.e., no more y/y decline). This is in line with the fact that RXO's April revenue per load was only down a mid-single-digit percentage on a y/y basis and saw improvement vs. March, implying that pricing has seen a sharp improvement since the start of the year. The current 2Q24 outlook for revenue per load in the truck load business is for flattish y/y growth in 2Q24, a big step up from the -15% seen in 1Q24. In the chart above, if you were to zoom in on the recent month's spot rate movement, you will notice an uptick in spot rates, and I think this shows the pricing improvement seen by RXO is in line with the industry (and not RXO jacking up prices to report good numbers).

Own calculation

The thing about pricing is that it has very high incremental margins given the high fixed cost nature of the business, and the movements in adj EBITDA margin is huge. Adj EBITDA margin went from slightly below 4% in FY20 to more than 7% when gross revenue y/y growth was sustained above 20%. However, as revenue growth dipped to negative levels, adj EBITDA margin fell sharply to as low as 1.6% in the latest quarter. As the increase in pricing falls through to the EBITDA level, RXO should see a sharp acceleration in margins in the coming quarters.

Valuation

Own calculation

My base-case target price for RXO based on my model is $33. My model assumptions are that RXO is going to see growth recovery in the coming years, with:

Flattish growth in FY24, assuming continuous volume recovery and pricing stabilization

10% growth in FY25 using a similar pace of growth improvement saw in 1Q24 y/y growth improved by ~low-teens percentage points from -23% in 1Q23 to ~-10% in 1Q24.

20% growth in FY26 as growth momentum continues, where FY26 sees another 10 points improvement in y/y growth.

As growth reaccelerates, adj. EBITDA margin should recover accordingly, and I assumed RXO would be able to recover margins to the previous cycle's peak (FY22) of 6% EBITDA margin.

In my upside case, I assumed RXO to continue trading at the current elevated adj EBITDA multiple of 19x as the market price in strong revenue and EBITDA margin recovery. That leads to a potential price target of $117. However, I think a more conservative assumption is safer here. Hence, in my base case, I assumed RXO to trade down to its historical average (mid-cycle) multiple of 14x forward EBITDA. I believe that a mid-cycle multiple makes more sense given that in FY26, RXO growth is unlikely to see the same acceleration strength as it did between FY24 and FY26 (the first innings of the recovery cycle).

Risk

The downside risk is the flip side of my previously mentioned upside risk. The core driving factor for my bullish view this round is that the macro environment is going to continue recovering, and that should support continuous volume growth, which paints a positive outlook for pricing. If my core assumption on the macro is wrong, it will heavily impact my earnings estimates.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for RXO is a buy rating. The strong sequential improvement in volume and pricing across all segments paints a much rosier outlook for RXO. While the macro environment remains uncertain, RXO's management execution has been impressive, and I believe they are well-positioned to capitalize on the ongoing recovery. The combination of volume growth, pricing stabilization, and margin improvement should drive strong earnings growth.