Up To 7% Yield - 5 Attractive High-Yield Picks To Help You Retire (Early)

May 21, 2024 7:30 AM ETJEPI, KMI, O, PFE, SCHD1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Retirement investing can be challenging due to diverse needs and unique financial situations.
  • Inflation reduces purchasing power and higher withdrawal rates impact net worth, making high-quality income stocks important.
  • I highlight two ETFs and three dividend (growth) stocks that provide a great blend of income and growth at very attractive prices.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Reihe von rosa Sparschweinen auf rosa Hintergrund. Veranschaulichung des Konzepts des persönlichen Sparens und der Geldanlage

Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about retirement.

While I try to keep balanced coverage of various topics, segments, and investment styles, I sometimes neglect retirement investing.

That's based on at least two reasons.

  • I'm

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
32.1K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JEPI--
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
KMI--
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
O--
Realty Income Corporation
PFE--
Pfizer Inc.
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News