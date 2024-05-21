Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about retirement.

While I try to keep balanced coverage of various topics, segments, and investment styles, I sometimes neglect retirement investing.

That's based on at least two reasons.

I'm almost four decades away from the current legal retirement age in most Western nations. Simply put, I'm not the target group.

Finding common ground for retired investors is tough.

Especially the second point is important, as there is a huge difference between covering investments for investors far away from retirement and retired investors.

Most starting investors are in the same boat. While every single investor in this category is unique, many shares some of the same characteristics, including limited capital to invest.

People close to retirement tend to be even more unique - if that makes sense.

Some have spent decades building wealth through investing. Most have a lot of equity in their homes. Some have large families that provide support, while others have expensive health issues.

My point is that it's hard to come up with a common approach for that investor group whose needs differ so much. And, to be honest, I believe these differences are massively underestimated or misunderstood by many financial professionals.

That said, retired investors and investors close to retirement often have one thing in common: They seek investments with elevated yields to make the most of every dollar they have saved throughout their careers.

Although I am not able to retire yet (not financially free), I have the capital needed to retire in many cheaper/second-world nations if my portfolio yield averaged 5%.

I'm not considering doing that, but it's a great way to keep me thinking about high-yield investing, as it could apply to me.

Based on this context, on top of the general headwinds that come with finding ways to save money for investments, retirees are hit by elevated inflation.

The Wall Street Journal

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal highlighted some of the issues that came with the 2021 surge in inflation.

Though inflation has cooled from the 9.1% pace it set for the 12 months ended in June 2022, it remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2% annual target rate. Prices rose 3.4% in April from a year earlier, according to the latest Labor Department data released Wednesday, compared with an annualized 3.5% pace in March. - The Wall Street Journal

While the inflation rate may have come down, prices have not come down.

Total prices are roughly 23% higher compared to April 2020.

This means, unless your income is 23% higher as well, you have seen a steep decline in purchasing power - one of the worst in decades.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Going back to The Wall Street Journal (emphasis added):

Higher withdrawals are one reason Boston College projects that inflation caused a 14.2% decline in the financial wealth held by middle-income retirees between 2021 and 2025. (If rising interest rates trigger a recession, their wealth would decline 16.6%.) According to the survey, nearly a quarter of retirees and near-retirees changed their withdrawal rates between 2021 and 2023, boosting distributions by an average of $1,810 in each of those years.

Moreover, from 2021 to 2023:

39% have saved less due to inflation.

Nearly one-quarter have spent more from savings.

There's a projected 21.7% drop in financial wealth by 2025 for the bottom third of retirees.

Adding to that, while stocks have been doing well, the inflation-adjusted performance is not very great, as the (political) comparison of the Wall Street Journal below shows.

The Wall Street Journal

While there is no easy solution when people run into financial trouble (imagine telling a poor person to just buy more stocks), I believe it is now more crucial than "ever" to buy high-quality income stocks.

In this case, I want companies with healthy balance sheets, well-diversified ETFs, well-protected income, and stocks that still allow me to capture capital gains while I'm collecting dividends along the way.

After all, even if I'm retired, I still want to benefit from the fact that stocks, generally speaking, appreciate in value over time.

Hence, in this article, I present two ETFs and three single stocks that I would be buying if I were to build an income-focused portfolio.

A lot of these investments also make sense to include in any dividend (growth) portfolio due to the value they bring to the table.

Essentially, I hope to provide food for thought for a wide variety of readers.

So, let's get to it!

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 3.5% Yield

I'm fully aware that the first pick I'm giving you has a sub-5% yield.

However, I wanted to include SCHD because it's my favorite high-yield ETF.

As I wrote in an article earlier this month, I believe the value SCHD brings to the table is very hard to beat.

It is a passive ETF which tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index.

It has an expense ratio of just 0.06%.

It mainly focuses on "large value" stocks and comes with a weighted average market cap of $121 billion.

It has a 3.5% dividend yield and a great mix between high-yield and dividend growth.

Essentially, by buying SCHD, investors get access to the "best" dividend stocks that combine both value and growth. It's neither a pure-play dividend growth ETF nor a high-yield ETF that comes with income but no growth.

Yahoo Finance

This allows investors to benefit from what I expect to be consistent high-single-digit annual dividend growth and capital gains.

In general, I believe that SCHD will outperform the S&P 500 going forward, as I expect a shift from growth to value stocks, as discussed in this article (and countless others).

Data by YCharts

If I could buy non-UCITS ETFs and did not have so much time researching stocks, I would have at least 40-50% of my money in SCHD - regardless of my legal retirement being far away.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 7.5% Yield (Variable)

If I had access to non-UCITS ETFs and a higher need for income, JEPI would be on my list, a stock I have never discussed before.

Established in 2020, it has become one of the most beloved income ETFs in the U.S., with more than $30 billion in net assets!

Data by YCharts

JEPI consists of a defensive equity portfolio that uses options to improve the income provided to its investors.

This way, it is a consistently better choice for income investors than stocks and bonds - everything else being equal.

JPMorgan

This ETF has a highly diversified portfolio of 129 stocks, with no holding accounting for more than 1.8% of its total exposure.

These stocks are picked based on bottom-up fundamental research processes to provide a great basis for its options strategy.

After all, out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options are used to add income.

Essentially, by selling these options, the ETF collects a premium, which adds to the ETF's yield.

The biggest problem is that this strategy limits capital gains. After all, in a situation where stocks rise rapidly, the options may be exercised!

Hence, since its inception, the ETF has seen just 15% in capital gains. The S&P 500 has seen 80% in capital gains. The biggest divergence occurred during rallies, as that's when selling covered calls became a headwind (for capital gains), as options are more likely to be exercised. During stock market declines, this strategy adds protection, making outperformance more likely.

Data by YCharts

Including dividends, JEPI has returned 63% since its inception, which is great, as the S&P 500 returned 91% during this period.

Sure, it's almost 30 points less, but given its options strategy, it's a great return. If the S&P 500 didn't have such a strong rally, the gap would be much smaller.

Data by YCharts

While I would never recommend this ETF to non-retired investors, I believe it is a fantastic tool for income-focused investors.

I also do not mind the 0.35% expense ratio, as I believe only a very small number of investors is capable of executing a good option strategy on a prolonged basis.

For 0.35% per year, I gladly let the experienced team from JPMorgan do it.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) - 5.8% Yield

While I agree that KMI was mismanaged in the past, I believe this midstream giant (a C-Corp, not an MLP issuing K-1 forms) brings tremendous value to the table.

In March, I wrote that 40% of America's natural gas production flows through its pipelines, making it one of the most important energy companies in the world.

Kinder Morgan

Although its role as a midstream company limits its ability to benefit from potentially rising natural gas prices, it benefits from a very bullish demand outlook.

Kinder Morgan

In general, the future is bright, as KMI is focusing on reducing debt (it has an investment-grade credit rating) and growing dividends.

So, the balance sheet remains strong. We ended the quarter at 4.1 times debt-to-EBITDA and we continue to return significant value to shareholders. Today, our Board approved an increase in the dividend of $0.02 per share. This is the seventh year in a row that we've increased the dividend. - KMI 1Q24 Earnings Call

The company currently yields 5.8%, which comes with a five-year CAGR of 6.0%.

Data by YCharts

Valuation-wise, the stock trades at a blended OCF (operating cash flow) multiple of just 7.0x.

I do not believe it should trade below 9x OCF due to structural business improvements and a favorable outlook for natural gas supply and demand.

Its long-term normalized P/OCF multiple is 8.6x.

FAST Graphs

Conservatively, this gives it a fair stock price target of $22, 12% above its current price.

I expect this target to be achieved within 12-15 months.

When adding its elevated yield, I believe KMI has the potential to deliver double-digit annual returns for many years to come.

I own its much smaller peer Antero Midstream (AM). If I were to add more midstream exposure, KMI would be a likely candidate.

Realty Income (O) - 5.6% Yield

I believe Realty Income is one of the most boring stocks on the planet - but in a good way.

While the company, with a five-year dividend CAGR of 5.6%, is a poor choice for most dividend growth investors like myself, I cannot think of a more reliable income stock in real estate. At least not one I want to own when I am dependent on income.

As I wrote in an article earlier this month, Realty Income is "much better than its stock price suggests."

The company has an A-range credit rating and a tenant portfolio that other companies can only dream of. This includes some of the most reliable tenants with anti-cyclical characteristics, providing safety when times get tough.

Realty Income

Even during the Great Financial Crisis, its occupancy ratio did not fall below 96.6%. Currently, it's 98%.

Realty Income

Moreover, it benefits from a massive sale-leaseback market, where companies sell their buildings to free up cash for investments, debt reduction, or other activities.

They sell these buildings to operators like Realty Income, who benefit from regular rent payments in exchange for buying the property.

As Realty Income has a highly favorable balance sheet, it can borrow cheaply and capture elevated cap rates.

Realty Income

While Realty Income is far from a growth stock, it has consistently grown per-share adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") by 5% through various economic cycles, paving the way for 10-11% annual total returns, including its dividend.

Realty Income

Moreover, trading at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 13.6x, it offers a big discount to its 17.5x normalized P/AFFO ratio. Annual per-share AFFO is expected to average roughly 4% using the FactSet data in the chart below.

FAST Graphs

Although it will require lower interest rates and subdued inflation to unlock a meaningful higher AFFO multiple, I believe Realty Income offers great value at current levels.

Pfizer (PFE) - 5.9% Yield

I have to say, it's hard not to like this beaten-down pharma stock.

While this company has been a horrible investment for people who bought it during the pandemic, it offers tremendous value after a steep multi-year downtrend.

Using the data in the chart below, we see the stock is in the second-worst sell-off in its history.

Data by YCharts

Currently, PFE yields 5.9%. This dividend comes with a five-year CAGR of 4.6% and a 72% earnings payout ratio based on $2.32 in 2024E EPS (FactSet data).

Data by YCharts

While it continues to suffer from post-pandemic weakness, its core business remains strong, with 11% COVID-adjusted revenue growth in the first quarter.

Major tailwinds came from acquired products from Seagen and established blockbusters like Vyndaqel, Eliquis, and Abrysvo.

In general, the oncology business is something Pfizer is extremely excited about. In 1Q24, this segment saw 19% growth, with goals to double the number of patients treated, add at least three blockbuster drugs, and increase the proportion of revenue from biologics by 10x.

Pfizer

According to Pfizer, biologics are harder to replicate and offer more durable revenue. The company believes these drugs protect it against the Inflation Reduction Act.

In the first quarter, it started three pivotal studies in Phase 3 and is very upbeat about the results so far.

While the company's recovery is expected to be slow, with $2.83 in 2026E EPS (54% above 2023 EPS, which was 72% lower compared to 2022), there's a lot of value, as PFE trades at a blended P/E ratio of 14.2x.

FAST Graphs

Even if the multiple drops to its long-term normalized 11.9x multiple, there's a path to $34 per share (19% above its current price).

When adding its 5.9% yield, we get a theoretical annual total return of 12%, which I consider to be highly likely.

Takeaway

Retirement investing can be challenging due to diverse needs and unique financial situations.

With inflation reducing purchasing power and higher withdrawal rates impacting the net worth of many, I believe it’s important to focus on high-quality income stocks.

As I'm technically able to retire in a lot of "poorer" nations, I'm increasingly playing around with high-yield ideas.

In this article, I highlight two ETFs and three stocks ideal for building a robust income-focused portfolio.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF provide a mix of reliable income and growth, while Kinder Morgan, Realty Income, and Pfizer offer attractive valuations and business models poised to reward investors with elevated income and total returns on a prolonged basis.

In general, I believe these investments serve as excellent considerations for both investors close to retirement and those already retired.