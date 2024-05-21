Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Walnut Investing as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

FotografiaBasica/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) has undergone a turnaround and restructuring since 2019. Since then, the company has turned from a negative cash flow in 2017-2020 to a positive one in the last two to three years. The management has used the generated cash to de-lever the company. Although by looking at past numbers, the company looks undervalued, we don’t have enough evidence that the turnaround is completed, and the company is in a safe place. We recommend a “Hold” rating on this stock and continue observing: a) How the management is going to do the future capital allocation and b) Sales to stabilize and be more predictable.

Company Overview

Jakks Pacific is a leading multi-product line, multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related kid-targeted consumer products. The company was founded in 1995 by Jack Friedman, Stephen Berman, and Joseph Reth. Mr. Stephen Berman has been the CEO since 2010.

In the early years, Jakks used M&A for its growth. They acquired multiple companies in the early days and currently, more than 50% of their assets are gained through acquisitions. Besides that, they enter into agreements to acquire or license well-recognized intellectual properties. Part of these agreements are with major entertainment companies like Disney, Nintendo, Sony, or Warner. Based on these agreements, Jakks has the right to produce toys based on movie characters. This has been a major part of Jakks sales in recent years.

In late 2010s, like other toy companies, Jakks Pacific faced challenges as consumer behavior changed with the rise of digital entertainment. The peak of challenges was when Toys 'R' Us, one of the major customers of Jakks went bankrupt. In 2019 and in response, the company underwent restructuring efforts to streamline operations and focus on core product categories. That year they raised their debts and sold 200,000 units of “Series A Preferred Stock” with a mandatory dividend rate of 6%.

The 2019 restructuring was a turning point for the company. Since then, the management has done a good job of turning the company around with improvements in the operations and reducing the liability levels. They used the remaining cash after interest payments & mandatory dividends, to pay down the debts. As of the first quarter of 2024, they’ve paid down all the debts and also redeemed all the preferred shares. These steps are crucial in the stabilization of the company and reducing the risk of bankruptcy as it navigates through a high-interest rate environment.

Business Overview

The company reports its financials in two segments: 1) Toys/Consumer Products, with 80% of revenue and 22% operating margin. 2) Costumes with 20% of revenue and non-profitable in the last 3 years. Usually, the three biggest customers account for 60% of the sales, with Target being the largest customer with 30% of sales.

As mentioned before, the company buys or licenses IP, trademarks and/or brand names with long product history (“evergreen brands”). On a more granular level, the products are categorized in the following categories, which is taken directly from 2023 10K.

"Action figures and accessories , including licensed characters based on the Nintendo®, Sonic the Hedgehog® and Apex Legends® franchises and our own proprietary brands including Creepy Crawlers®;

, including licensed characters based on the Nintendo®, Sonic the Hedgehog® and Apex Legends® franchises and our own proprietary brands including Creepy Crawlers®; Toy vehicles , including Xtreme Power Dozer®, Xtreme Power Dump Truck®, XPV®, Road Champs®, Fly Wheels® and AirTitans® inflatable remote-control dinosaur;

, including Xtreme Power Dozer®, Xtreme Power Dump Truck®, XPV®, Road Champs®, Fly Wheels® and AirTitans® inflatable remote-control dinosaur; Dolls and accessories , including small dolls, large dolls, fashion dolls and baby dolls based on licenses, including Disney Wish®, Disney Encanto®, Disney ILY 4EVERTM, Disney Frozen®, Disney Princess® and Minnie Mouse®, and infant and pre-school toys based on TV shows like PBS’s Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood® as well as in-house brands such as Perfectly Cute® and collectable plush Ami Amis®;

, including small dolls, large dolls, fashion dolls and baby dolls based on licenses, including Disney Wish®, Disney Encanto®, Disney ILY 4EVERTM, Disney Frozen®, Disney Princess® and Minnie Mouse®, and infant and pre-school toys based on TV shows like PBS’s Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood® as well as in-house brands such as Perfectly Cute® and collectable plush Ami Amis®; Private label products developed exclusively for certain retail customers in various product categories;

developed exclusively for certain retail customers in various product categories; Foot-to-floor ride-on products , including those based on Fisher-Price®, Nickelodeon®, and Hasbro® licenses and inflatable play environments, tents and wagons;

, including those based on Fisher-Price®, Nickelodeon®, and Hasbro® licenses and inflatable play environments, tents and wagons; Role play, dress-up, pretend play and novelty products for boys and girls based on well-known brands and entertainment properties such as Disney Frozen®, Black & Decker®, Disney Princess®, and Disney Encanto®, as well as those based on our own proprietary brands;

and novelty products for boys and girls based on well-known brands and entertainment properties such as Disney Frozen®, Black & Decker®, Disney Princess®, and Disney Encanto®, as well as those based on our own proprietary brands; Indoor and outdoor kids ’ furniture, activity trays and tables and room décor; seasonal and outdoor products, including those based on Disney® characters, Nickelodeon® and Hasbro® licenses;

’ furniture, activity trays and tables and room décor; seasonal and outdoor products, including those based on Disney® characters, Nickelodeon® and Hasbro® licenses; Halloween and everyday costumes for all ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, including Super Mario Bros.®, Microsoft’s Halo®, Disney-Pixar Toy Story®, Harry Potter®, Minions®, Sesame Street®, Power Rangers® ̧ Hasbro® brands and Disney Frozen®, Disney Princess® and related Halloween accessories;

for all ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, including Super Mario Bros.®, Microsoft’s Halo®, Disney-Pixar Toy Story®, Harry Potter®, Minions®, Sesame Street®, Power Rangers® ̧ Hasbro® brands and Disney Frozen®, Disney Princess® and related Halloween accessories; Outdoor activity toys including ReDo Skateboard Co.® and junior sports toys including Sky Ball® hyper-charged balls, Sports ZoneTM sport sets and Wave Hoop® toy hoops marketed under our Maui® brand; and

including ReDo Skateboard Co.® and junior sports toys including Sky Ball® hyper-charged balls, Sports ZoneTM sport sets and Wave Hoop® toy hoops marketed under our Maui® brand; and Board games under the brand JAKKS Wild Games®, including Temple Raider®, K.O. Corral®, and Galactic JAXXTM."

Geographically, most of the sales (80%) come from the United States. However, management emphasizes seeing the international and especially Europe as potential growth areas. They opened DC in Italy in 2023 and an office space in France. In the Q1 conference call, the management said:

"You've heard us talk about ramping up our international footprint. We know that sales outside of North America are a meaningful opportunity".

Sales Geography (drawn by me, data from 2023 10K)

Jakks sales are cyclical throughout the year. Most of the sales happen in Q3 & Q4 and during the holiday season. The first two quarters are the time they need the most working capital for licensing, starting new product lines, and other initiatives.

Segment Sales & Profitability (2023 10K)

In the recent Q1 conference call, management mentioned now that all the debts are paid down and preferred shares are cleared, it’s time to invest in the business and grow the revenue. We’re going to observe closely how the management will allocate future capital. We think, so far, the management has been in crisis handling mode and has done a great job with all the right things like de-leveraging. However, we would like to see how they perform post-crisis. The management has outlined 4 key areas of focus for future capital allocations:

Working capital: The company is going to ramp up its international presence, especially in Europe. They also will work more on making new toys and entering to the new segments. M&A: historically, M&A was a big part of JAKKs growth and more than 50% of their asset are accumulated through M&A. Licensing: This is a less expensive, less risky albeit more timely to expand and enter into new products & segments Return of Cash to shareholders: With the current cash yield, we think this can be a crucial play and catalyzer to boost the stock price.

Valuation

Although sales in 2023 declined 11%, the gross profit increased 6% and the gross margin increased from 26% to 31% which was the highest in the last 5 years. The management attributed this improvement in margins to lower cost of goods, shipment, and overall supply chain improvement as we move from challenging 2022 to 2023.

The company’s new direction to invest in movies comes with a caveat that a light-volume blockbuster year can translate into soft sales. At the year-end conference call, management warned that “the relatively light volume this year [2024] tends to lead to a somewhat softer overall business.” 2023 & 2022 sales were boosted by April blockbuster movies. However, in 2023 we won’t expect many hit movies until the second half of the year and even Q4. The two big movies that are coming out are Moana 2 & Sonic 3. Both will be released in Q4 and during the holiday season.

The Q1 results confirm this softness. In fact, with a 16% decline from 2023 Q1, the sales came down to 90$. The gross margin decreased to 23.4% which was the lowest in the last 5 Q1s. The SGA costs had a 21% increase. However, we should bear in mind that Q1 historically is the worst quarter. In Q1 there are usually fewer movies coupled with year-end shelf clearance from retailers, which results in softness in sales. Specifically, they had counted on the Wish movie release in H2 2023, but the film underperformed at the box office and later the decision for its streaming didn’t help. The challenge in retail led to writing down some of the inventory in Q1. That’s part of the business. To predict the hot movies, secure licenses, and hope for the best sometimes can be somewhat speculative.

The Q1 is the quarter with the highest working capital needed. The designing of new toys, and securing licenses for upcoming movie releases all happen in Q1 and during the first half of the year.

Segment Quarterly Sale (Q1 2024 presentation deck)

In Q1 2024, the company burnt 36M of cash and reduced the available cash from 72M to 35 M. However, 20M of that burn was for preferred stock redemption and operational activities only accounted for 12.8M burn compared to 4M burn in Q1 2023. So things aren’t that bad. We don’t think Q2 & Q3 will be as bad, and the available cash won’t dry up by Q4. The blockbuster movies Moana 2 and Sonic 3 released in Q4 potentially would recover overall sales and profitability for the whole year. There will also be new releases like Simpsons that’ll come to fruition in 2025 plus new outdoor product lines in 2025 that can be a boost to sales.

The company currently has around 160M of enterprise value. In 2023, the company generated 48M of owner’s earnings which yields around 30% which looks very undervalued. Looking at Seeking Alpha’s valuation page, we can see based on all the available metrics, that JAKK is cheap compared to the sector and its last 5 years average.

Seeking Alpha Valuation (seeking alpha)

In the valuation section, we showed that by looking into the past numbers, the company may look undervalued. However, we think that in valuation, we should be looking into the future rather than the past, and by looking into the future, not everything looks so sure. Although the company has been able to generate high levels of profits, that can be attributed to the special post-covid environment. We think we still lack enough observations to conclude with confidence that we won’t go back to the challenging pre-COVID years. The management also warned that in the last couple of quarters, we are in more like the pre-COVID environment where we need more promotions to sell. In Q1, 2024 call, they said:

“beginning in the second half of last year [2023], and so far this year, we are seeing a return to more pre-COVID-like levels of product needing more price promotion to sell through cleanly“

Compared to 2019, the company is in a much better shape in terms of its balance sheet. But also we should bear in mind that the share count has tripled. We think it’s early to call the turnaround done, and we still need time for it to solidify. Also, since the majority of sales are expected to happen in the second half of the year and especially in the last quarter, we don’t expect a significant change in the numbers for the near future. That’s why we rate the stock as a “Hold” for the next couple of quarters and will cautiously continue observing it. We will be looking at the available cash level, updates on new products and license agreements, sales trends, and more insights into how the management thinks about capital allocation.

Risk

As mentioned earlier, in recent years, a higher share of the company’s revenue come from movie licenses. This has some speculative elements as the company is betting on the sales of a certain movie, which can be difficult to predict. In the example of the Wish movie last year, it didn’t go as expected and the company ended up liquidating some of the related inventory.

Also, now that all the obligations are eliminated, future capital allocation is important. The company may decide to deploy generated cash in the expansion, M&A activities, or licensing that don’t provide an acceptable ROIC and end up destroying capital.

Conclusion

The last 2-3 years have been a mix of successes and challenges for the Jakks Pacific. Since its restructuring in 2019, the company had a successful turnaround so far, with improvements in sales and profitability. The company also has done a great job in de-levering and paying down all its debts. This was a crucial step in stabilizing the company. For what comes next, we should see how the management will allocate future capital. The company’s sale is a function of new licensed movie releases, which we won’t expect until the second half of the year. We know there is great potential in upside from here. But we think we should first be more confident about the downside and if that’s safe, the upside will take care of itself.