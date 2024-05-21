omersukrugoksu

My Thesis And Reasoning

The last and only time I covered Allegro.eu SA (OTCPK:ALEGF) was in May 2022 - at the time I thought that Allegro should become a great alternative to Russian Ozon (for EM capital allocators at least). Since then, the stock has risen 20% as a pink sheet (US traded), but almost 70% on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the main venue I recommended in my article, as Allegro has the most liquidity there.

Oakoff's article on ALEGF Investing.com, ALEP stock

My opinion has not changed since then - Allegro is one of the strongest e-commerce companies in its region, with great potential for expansion thanks to the good growth rates forecast for its addressable markets.

Allegro.eu SA is a prominent e-commerce entity, serving as a cornerstone of Poland's online shopping landscape through its flagship platform, allegro.pl, and offering a diverse array of products spanning automotive, home and garden, books, fashion, electronics, and more. Complementing this marketplace is Ceneo - a popular price comparison site, and eBilet, facilitating ticket sales for diverse entertainment and sports events. Allegro extends its reach into financial services with Allegro Pay, providing consumer finance solutions, while Opennet.pl and X-press Couriers support logistics needs and SkyNet Customs Brokers handles international shipping and customs clearance. Additionally, the company offers IT services, including data processing and software consultancy. Judging by this business description (based on data from Seeking Alpha), Allegro is somewhat reminiscent of Amazon (AMZN) or Alibaba (BABA), being primarily an e-commerce company, but at the same time not forgetting to master others, no less promising end markets.

Speaking of the addressable market's tailwinds: the e-commerce market in Poland is growing quite fast - the projected 5-year CAGR (2024-2029) of the market's revenue is 9.63%, according to Statista:

Statista, Oakoff's notes

Allegro occupies the leading position in e-commerce in Poland, and at the same time, the company is actively developing business interests in neighboring regions. In Q4 2023, for example, Allegro was able to develop new momentum in the Czech Republic with an increase in GMV of more than 110% compared to the previous quarter - the TAM of this market in this region is expected to grow by 48% by 2029, which is quite solid.

Allegro's IR materials

Since I touched on the results for Q4 2023 - the last report we have - the discussion about the key performance indicators that result directly from the dynamics of GMV cannot be ignored. Active Buyers of Allegro's Polish operations grew by 4.2% YoY, reaching 14.6 million at the end of FY2023. The International operations saw a 16.1% YoY increase in GMV, with Allegro.cz marketplace attracting Czech customers. The consolidated sales went up by 13.8% YoY in Q4, and since the operating costs were up only 11.3% YoY, the existing operating leverage helped the company show group EBITDA rising 20.7% YoY:

Allegro's IR materials, Oakoff's notes

Please note: The international segment is still making losses. Moreover, these losses are piling up like a snowball - in Q4 2023, the EBITDA loss amounted to PLN 159 million - almost three times the previous year's figure. However, thanks to the maintenance of high margins in Poland and continued growth in its core operating region, Allegro's consolidated bottom line is not declining - it continues to expand.

Allegro's IR materials, Oakoff's notes Allegro's IR materials

Despite some challenges in legacy Mall operations, where Allegro saw a massive decline in GMV and sales just recently, the company's financial health managed to improve in Q4 2023 with a drop in leverage, driven by strong EBITDA growth and reduced spending on investments. They also extended loans and credit facilities, boosting their financial flexibility until 2027:

Allegro's IR materials, Oakoff's notes

Based on the management's guidance, we know it aims for a low double-digit GMV CAGR in the medium term, which looks like in line with the Polish TAM's expansion projected by Statista. Allegro plans to sustain the step-up in Polish Adjusted EBITDA to GMV margin within the range of 5.3-5.7%, also intending to accelerate Group GMV growth by launching international marketplaces in Central and Eastern European (CE-5) countries.

Allegro's IR materials

Moreover, from what I see in the management's commentaries, Allegro aims to transform its suffering Mall Segment into a lean merchant on the marketplaces, generating cash for the group within 2 years. Each new Allegro marketplace is expected to break even within 3-4 years from its launch. This means that, in the medium term, the management is trying to get rid of the heavy "anchor" (in the form of unprofitable segments and new business areas) that is currently preventing Allegro from really shining on the bottom line.

I, personally, believe that the management's words have every chance of being implemented. Firstly, the market itself (its projected growth) creates favorable conditions for such a large player as Allegro to feel as comfortable as possible. Secondly, Allegro is the only e-commerce player of this size in the region, and therefore its scale is a clear competitive advantage. In general, I see a similar picture to Amazon: A big player takes over almost everything, puts pressure on it with its size, and expands its sphere of influence to neighboring markets.

Unfortunately for potential investors, Allegro stock is not widely covered in the US market - Seeking Alpha only has revenue estimates for a few quarters and no earnings per share estimates at all, which makes the forecasting process quite complicated. However, we see the market anticipating a steady double-digit revenue recovery for Allegro over the next few quarters through the end of 2024.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the longer-term revenue estimates revisions, we see that market expectations for Allegro's forwarding revenue growth fell sharply in 2H 2022 - this timing coincided with a rapid decline in the stock. Importantly, however, revenue estimates have recovered since then and are now roughly where they were in 2021 - unlike the stock, which is still a long way from its highs.

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes

It is difficult for me to predict exactly how the company will report on May 23 (the day the Q1 2024 results are published). I can only warn everyone that it will probably be difficult for the company to achieve the above estimates. First, a double-digit revenue growth rate is a pretty strong assumption in itself, especially considering that Allegro only had gaps in the legacy mall segment (i.e. weak consumers) in Q4 2023. Secondly, the company will most likely experience an unfavorable exchange rate: The dollar equivalent will be lower due to the PLN/USD currency pair, which is now at local highs, much higher than in Q1 2023.

Investing.com

At the same time, I don’t think we should expect a serious negative reaction - the most important thing for the company is to report well in Polish zlotys, without conversion into US dollars because Warsaw Stock Exchange remains the key market for the stock. Moreover, in my opinion, Allegro still has a chance to achieve the forecast despite all the headwinds - it's not for nothing that it has its initiatives to expand into neighboring regions. There could be enough traffic from there since the beginning of 2024 to boost growth again. Another dark spot in the analysis is the EPS forecast - I could not find a reliable source with forecast figures for Q1 2024. However, I expect we'll see solid margin expansion - this is what management has promised, and considering the dynamics of past periods, such “promises” have usually ended successfully.

Now, a few words on Allegro's valuation.

It seems to me that we should also approach the analysis of company valuation with an analogy to Amazon. According to Seeking Alpha, Allegro stock currently trades at ~4x of forwarding EV/Sales, which is 232% higher than the entire Consumer Discretionary sector. Other valuation multiples also appear to be far too high:

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes

But here it is important to understand that Allegro has just recovered from the heavy net loss of 2022:

Allegro's IR materials

That's exactly what reminds me of Amazon with ALEGF: The latter also had problems in 2022, but after these problems the company recovered and despite a P/E ratio of over 100x, Amazon was able to start growing very quickly from its valuation as its financials recovered.

AMZN's income statement

In the case of Allegro, we can see that its key financial figures are already improving, but there can be no talk of a recovery - the stock is only flat compared to the previous year:

Investing.com

Of course, Allegro doesn't have the same valuable asset under its belt as Amazon does - I'm talking about AWS. But still, if the management's plans to bring currently loss-making businesses into the black become a reality, I think investors should expect stronger margin expansion. In that case, I expect the stock would have plenty of room to continue its YTD run despite the seemingly high valuation today (the stock would grow out of its valuation faster than expected if my bullish view is correct).

Risk Factors And Concluding Thoughts

In my opinion, one of the most important risks is the risk of a sustained deterioration in the financial situation in those business areas where the company is currently still experiencing difficulties. If the management's plan is not implemented or slows down, the market will not get the much-needed catalyst and the stock could plummet massively as its TTM valuation would indeed be too high to sustain.

Another risk is competition. Essentially, Allegro competes with Amazon, as Polish customers can access Amazon's international marketplace and have products delivered directly to their address in Poland. Therefore, in case of mismanagement, Allegro risks gradually losing a significant part of its GMV.

However, despite some very important risks, I believe that since competition has not previously caused the company to lose growth, there's no reason to think that the mere presence of competitors can severely weaken the company. Allegro continues to grow its GMV, revenue, and EBITDA - I expect this positive momentum to continue after net income recovered in 2023, which will help Allegro's stock continue to soar in the medium term. In my opinion, Allegro is an excellent stock pick on the Polish stock market for those who have been looking at emerging markets (especially Central and Eastern Europe) for a long time.

Good luck with your investments!

