Investment Thesis

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is still viewed by investors as a star. But its fiscal Q3 2024 results demonstrate that this business is set to become a fallen angel.

More specifically, PANW's growth rates are struggling to keep up with investors' expectations. Meanwhile, the stock, which was once viewed cheaply, is now starting to look too rich for what it's worth.

All in all, I contend that investors should not fall into inaction. The time to recognize a falling angel is now, before the cards are fully shown.

Rapid Recap,

Last January, I stated in a bullish article,

The two stocks out of these three that I recommend buying more feverishly are Palo Alto Networks and SentinelOne. Why didn't I recommend CrowdStrike as aggressively? Simply because I run a very concentrated portfolio. And having two cybersecurity stocks is more than enough exposure to this sector.

Indeed, Palo Alto had been a stock that I had been bullish on for a long while. And long since August 2022.

Author's work on PANW

However, more recently, on the back of its fiscal Q2 2024 earnings results in February, I believed that I'd seen enough and decided to sell.

Author's work on PANW

And as I look through this latest set of results, I believe that selling out of PANW is the right step to take. Here's why I'm recommending a sell on PANW.

Palo Alto Networks' Near-Term Prospects

Palo Alto Networks provides products such as firewalls and advanced threat detection. Unlike SentinelOne (S) and CrowdStrike (CRWD), which focus mainly on endpoint protection—securing individual devices like laptops and smartphones—Palo Alto offers a broader range of network security solutions. While SentinelOne and CrowdStrike are known for their strong, threat detection on endpoints, Palo Alto integrates these capabilities into a more comprehensive security strategy that includes network, cloud, and endpoint protection or platformization.

In the near term, Palo Alto Networks faces some challenges due to changes in how customers prefer to pay for their services, opting for annual plans instead of upfront payments. Palo Alto stated, once again, during the earnings call that this shift can make their billing numbers look weaker than they actually are. Here's an excerpt from their earnings call,

As we have articulated earlier, we don't see the billing metric as a true indicator of business strength. It continues to be impacted by payment terms where more and more customers prefer annual billing plans. However, if you impede implied bookings, you will note that we saw an uptick over that in the last two -- over the last two quarters.

Nonetheless, I maintain that Palo Alto Networks faces significant headwinds in both its billing and RPO (Remaining Performance Obligations) metrics, which management is seeking to downplay through its accounting change.

Ultimately, the main challenge stems from the landscape of cybersecurity spending, where there are too many competitors in the space and too much uncertainty amongst their customers about whether their IT departments need even more software.

Given this background, let's now delve into its financials.

Palo Alto Networks' Revenue Growth Rates Are Fizzling Out

PANW revenue growth rates

A tech company has to grow. If it doesn't deliver steady, predictable, stable, and reasonably fast growth, it won't get its stock rewarded with a premium.

And what the market detests in tech companies, are companies where the revenue growth rates are fast decelerating. And that's precisely what's happening here.

Presently, the market is still in denial and hoping that PANW will return to its former glory, but it won't.

For as long as PANW's billings growth figure is below its revenue growth rates, this poses a problem. More specifically, PANW's billings for fiscal Q4 2024 point to 10% y/y growth at the high end, which compares with its revenue growth rates pointing to 11% y/y revenue growth rates. Even accounting for the change in accounting, this strikes me as odd.

Altogether, this implies that as we go through fiscal 2025 (starting August 2024), there's a very high likelihood that PANW could end up growing below 15% CAGR.

And if that's the case, all of a sudden, investors seeking exposure to the rapidly growing cybersecurity space will start to look elsewhere. Especially, when we consider PANW's valuation.

PANW Stock Valuation -- 43x Forward EPS

For fiscal 2024, PANW's EPS points to approximately $5.58 at the high end. Let's call it, $5.60 when the dust settles this fiscal year. This implies that PANW's EPS will have grown by 26% y/y while its revenues will have grown by 17% y/y.

In other words, PANW's bottom line has grown significantly faster than its top line. That can, of course, happen for a few years, at least. But at some point, all the cost structure has been maximized and if a company seeks to return to solid growth, of at least 15% CAGR on the top line, it must reinvest back into its operations.

And therein lies the problem with PANW. If PANW has to reinvest back into its operations, it will not be able to maximize its underlying profitability.

Therefore, as I look ahead to PANW's fiscal 2025, I estimate that its bottom line may grow by as much as 23% y/y, but not faster. This implies that PANW's EPS could perhaps reach as much as $6.89 of diluted EPS next fiscal year.

This leaves PANW priced at approximately 43x forward non-GAAP EPS, while its top line is growing at decidedly less than 15%. This is clearly not a bargain stock.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, given Palo Alto Networks' decelerating growth rates, challenges in billing and RPO metrics, and an increasingly crowded cybersecurity market, it is prudent for investors to reconsider their positions and move away from a cyber company that's soon to be a tier-2 player.

Indeed, I argue that its best days are now in the rearview mirror and that paying 43x forward EPS is too high relative to its projected revenue growth.

Moreover, with a high likelihood of its revenue growth rates falling below 15% CAGR, investors should recognize the signs of a 'fallen angel' and take action before market sentiment fully adjusts. Hence, I believe the best course for investors is to sell PANW and explore other opportunities in this fast-growing but rapidly evolving sector.