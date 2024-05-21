Richard Drury

Blackstone Stock Underperformed

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) investors have underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since BX stock staged a remarkable surge toward its December 2023 highs. While I didn't assess bearish signals on Blackstone stock's fundamental thesis and technical price action, I urged investors to be wary about chasing it further. Accordingly, I downgraded BX stock to a Hold in December 2023 and reiterated my caution on BX in early March 2024. My concerns about BX have panned out in both cases, as it underperformed the S&P 500 over the past few months. In both cases, I flagged BX's expensive valuation as one of the critical impediments toward a further valuation re-rating.

Blackstone's Q1 earnings release in April 2024 was robust, as BX's distributable earnings surpassed Wall Street estimates. Despite that, BX buyers have failed to muster sufficient momentum to overcome the $130 critical resistance level since December 2023. Even though Blackstone's net inflows were robust in Q1, Blackstone's net realizations "remained muted at $293 million, with expectations of a lag between improving markets and a step-up in net realizations."

Blackstone AUM metrics (Blackstone filings)

Accordingly, Blackstone recorded a total AUM increase of 7% YoY in Q1, supported by $34B in inflows in the same quarter. Furthermore, fee-earning AUM rose 7% YoY, underscoring the confidence in Blackstone's well-diversified strategies. As a result, I assess that Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from a further recovery if long-term yields were to fall further in anticipation of a more dovish Fed in the latter half of 2024.

Blackstone dry powder metrics (Blackstone filings)

In addition, Blackstone highlighted that it's confident in "deploying capital into the market dislocation, akin to seed planting." As a result, it views the recent uncertainties attributed to the Fed's potentially higher-for-longer posture as an opportunity to deploy its almost $200B in dry powder.

Blackstone Has Several Growth Opportunities

Wall Street is cautious about Blackstone's opportunities amid "ongoing uncertainty around real estate performance." Consequently, it's expected to "temper excitement" about Blackstone's expansion in private equity and private wealth. In addition, Blackstone's credit and insurance business reported a solid 25% growth in fee-related earnings in Q1. Blackstone's credit business growth is expected to remain robust. The company projects the segment "to more than double its credit assets to $1 trillion over a decade." With credit and insurance AUM just under $330B, Blackstone has significant potential to capitalize.

Furthermore, Blackstone highlighted that its insurance channel has experienced increased interest in "alternative" investing. Blackstone's business model of creating a "capital-light, open architecture model" is instrumental in helping the segment scale rapidly. Bolstered by Blackstone's proven model and track record, Blackstone's relationship with insurers is expected to strengthen further, driving long-term growth in its segment AUM.

Notwithstanding secular and cyclical opportunities across several industry and sector growth verticals (including in renewables, AI data centers, and multifamily housing), I assess BX stock's buying momentum could remain sensitive to the Fed's positioning.

While the 10Y (US10Y) has fallen below its October 2023 highs, it has remained well above its December 2023 lows (3.79%). With the 10Y at the 4.45% level currently, the market has likely tempered its expectations of potentially more aggressive rate cuts from the Fed. While less hawkish inflation data corroborates Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary about rates having peaked, a higher-for-longer posture could still affect the directional bias of the 10Y.

Therefore, I assess it's hardly a coincidence that the recovery of the 10Y from its December lows aligned with the relative underperformance of BX against the SPX since December. While utility stocks staged a significant bullish reversal over the past few months, they remain far below their all-time highs before the recent upside. In contrast, BX had already surged to the $130 level in December, suggesting the market had baked in a more robust performance in 2024.

Is BX Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

BX Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

With BX assigned a "D-" valuation grade, it's clear that Blackstone stock isn't cheap. However, bullish investors could argue that its "A" growth grade justifies BX's relative premium. Moreover, BX's "B+" momentum grade suggests buying sentiments have remained resilient.

BX price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

With a forward dividend yield of 3.5%, it should help maintain relatively solid support from income investors seeking to invest in a financial sector growth play.

I assess BX's buyers have attempted to form a consolidation zone between the $113 and $130 levels. BX's medium-term uptrend bias is intact, suggesting pullbacks closer to the $113 level could be exploited as dip-buying opportunities.

With the Fed expected to lower rates sometime in 2024, I assessed BX's buying momentum should remain robust. Investors likely anticipate more predictable fee-related earnings growth opportunities as the Fed's posture becomes more apparent toward the end of 2024.

Consequently, I expect BX to resume its uptrend continuation thesis as buyers potentially overcome the $130 resistance level. With buying support determined to be solid above the $113 level, I see an opportunity to turn more bullish at the current levels, with a potential breakout above the $130 in the process.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!