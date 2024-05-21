Michael Vi

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) has had a tough run this year. Amid sharp market rallies across sectors, the restaurant and local business reviews site has shed nearly 20% of its market value, as investors chased riskier and higher-growth stocks and shied away from potential value traps.

Though commonly perceived as one, Yelp, in my view, is not what I'd consider a value trap. Value traps are cheap stocks that have neither catalysts for growth nor solutions to tough predicaments they sit in at the moment - Yelp, by contrast, is pursuing a number of growth initiatives and still maintains a respectable moat versus many of its competitors. Having just fallen again after reporting Q1 results, now is a great time for investors to re-assess the bull case for this name.

Data by YCharts

Don't fret over short-term restaurant weakness; look toward Yelp's longer-term strength in Services

I last wrote a bullish opinion on Yelp in April, prior to the company releasing Q1 results and when the stock was trading in the low $40s. Since then, despite the slightly pessimistic updates the company gave in Q1, I believe Yelp's lower valuation more than makes up for this slowdown which is likely to be shorter-term. All in all, I remain bullish on Yelp.

We'll discuss Yelp's Q1 results in greater detail in the next section, but in short: the company noted continued macro headwinds, particularly in the restaurant space, as ad revenue in this segment was roughly flat y/y. We're going through a shift in this space: as restaurants still struggle to keep up with both rising labor costs plus a softer macro that has many consumers pinching pennies, there isn't much optimism for expansion in the restaurant industry - at least, not yet.

In the meantime, Yelp continues to push its growth in the Services space, which is growing at a double-digit pace. In April, the company launched Yelp Assistant: an AI-powered assistant that allows users to use natural conversational language to match with home professionals for their chosen task.

Yelp Assistant (Yelp Q1 shareholder letter)

As a reminder to investors who are newer to Yelp, here is my full long-term bull case on the company:

Home Services is driving growth for Yelp and diversifying its appeal. Though we know Yelp largely for its traditional dominance in restaurant reviews, recent growth has stemmed from newer categories such as Home Services. As the pool of categories that people rely on Yelp for local reviews grows, so will Yelp's available pool of advertisers.

Though we know Yelp largely for its traditional dominance in restaurant reviews, recent growth has stemmed from newer categories such as Home Services. As the pool of categories that people rely on Yelp for local reviews grows, so will Yelp's available pool of advertisers. Focus on multi-location customers. Yelp is also away from its traditional stronghold of focusing on local businesses and restaurants and going after large, multi-location national chains. These deep-pocketed advertisers benefit from reaching consumers on a platform known for its truthful and useful reviews, and Yelp benefits from having high-contribution recurring clients. Yelp is reshaping its sales teams to cut down on account executives focused on lower-dollar customers (the Local sales headcount is at 50% of pre-pandemic levels) and is instead hiring much higher-ROI salespeople focused on enterprise customers.

Yelp is also away from its traditional stronghold of focusing on local businesses and restaurants and going after large, multi-location national chains. These deep-pocketed advertisers benefit from reaching consumers on a platform known for its truthful and useful reviews, and Yelp benefits from having high-contribution recurring clients. Yelp is reshaping its sales teams to cut down on account executives focused on lower-dollar customers (the Local sales headcount is at 50% of pre-pandemic levels) and is instead hiring much higher-ROI salespeople focused on enterprise customers. Sales segmentation (between self-service and multi-location customers) has not impacted account growth. Yelp continues to grow its paid advertiser accounts at a healthy pace thanks to the success of its self-service channel, and the average spend per account is also gliding upward.

Yelp continues to grow its paid advertiser accounts at a healthy pace thanks to the success of its self-service channel, and the average spend per account is also gliding upward. Rising margins and profit-minded management. Yelp was an early reactor to the pandemic and aggressively laid off/furloughed a large portion of its sales team. The company considered this move as part of a broader push (even before the pandemic) to cut down its Local (small business-focused) sales teams, hire more Enterprise-facing account executives, and shift staff away from its San Francisco headquarters and to geographically cheaper locales. Yelp's remote-work policy and decision to reduce its real estate footprint will also pad its bottom line.

Yelp was an early reactor to the pandemic and aggressively laid off/furloughed a large portion of its sales team. The company considered this move as part of a broader push (even before the pandemic) to cut down its Local (small business-focused) sales teams, hire more Enterprise-facing account executives, and shift staff away from its San Francisco headquarters and to geographically cheaper locales. Yelp's remote-work policy and decision to reduce its real estate footprint will also pad its bottom line. Rich buybacks. Yelp takes advantage of its strong balance sheet and consistent cash flow to be a liberal buyer of its own shares, creating EPS upside even amid slower top-line growth.

Q1 download

Though Yelp's Q1 results received a downcast reaction in the market, it's worth noting that Yelp management believes its slowdown in the restaurant, retail & other (RR&O) segment to be short-term and macro driven, and the company is still holding on to its outlook this year.

Writing in the Q1 shareholder letter, management noted:

In the first quarter, businesses in our Restaurant, Retail, & Other (“RR&O”) categories continued to face a challenging operating environment. However, the strength and momentum in our Services categories, particularly in our Home Services subcategories, give us confidence in our strategy and guidance for the year. We continue to expect that our full-year net revenue will be within the $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion range."

It is worth noting as a caveat that despite holding the top-line growth range, Yelp's adjusted EBITDA expectations for the year went from a prior view of $315-$335 million to $315-$325 million, which shaved off $5 million at the midpoint, or ~2% (still hardly a meaningful enough driver for a ~10% reduction in share price, in my view).

Here is a look at the full results for the first quarter:

Yelp Q1 results (Yelp Q1 shareholder letter)

Revenue grew 7% y/y to $333.8 million, slightly missing Wall Street's expectations of $334.5 million.

Still, traffic trends continued to remain optimistic. As shown in the chart below, ad clicks still grew 8% y/y - roughly matching the prior two quarters, and accelerating over the first half of FY23:

Yelp ad clicks (Yelp Q1 shareholder letter)

Cost per click did reduce y/y, however. This was driven by a paid project acquisition initiative by the company to drive higher Request a Quote volumes. Though an initial headwind to revenue to onboard new customers, the company notes that it has historically seen improved retention with these efforts. Per its notes in the Q1 shareholder letter:

In markets and subcategories where we activated our paid project acquisition initiative in the first quarter, we saw more Request-a-Quote projects and ad clicks and lower average CPCs. Historically, when we have delivered greater value to advertisers through more ad clicks at lower average CPCs, retention has generally improved and advertisers have tended to spend more with us over time. However, there is typically a significant lag between a decline in average CPC and an increase in ad budget."

In spite of these growth investments, Yelp still grew its adjusted EBITDA margin to 19%, a two-point improvement to Q1'23, while nominal adjusted EBITDA grew 19% y/y to $64.5 million:

Yelp adjusted EBITDA (Yelp Q1 shareholder letter)

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices near $37, Yelp trades at a market cap of $2.54 billion. After netting off the $420.7 million of cash on the company's most recent balance sheet, Yelp's resulting enterprise value is $2.11 billion.

Against the $320 million midpoint of the company's adjusted EBITDA range this year, Yelp trades at 6.6x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA.

To me, this is an attractive enough valuation discount to warrant the added risks of a restaurant industry slowdown and lower cost per click trends (which, in the end, may help to grow and retain advertiser accounts). Stay long here and buy the dip.