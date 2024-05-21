SCHD: I Was Wrong, It's Still A Loser In Today's Market

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.23K Followers

Summary

  • The macro is currently not favorable for cyclical dividend assets such as SCHD.
  • The U.S. economy's growth is decelerating due to restrictive monetary policy, geopolitical disruptions, and fiscal constraints.
  • SCHD's top 10 holdings performed disappointingly in Q1, with negative operating earnings growth YoY, while the top 10 holdings in the S&P 500 reported booming profits.
  • On distributions, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF's yield underperforms compared to U.S. Treasuries across both short- and long-term durations.
  • As long as the macro backdrop for cyclical equity assets remains challenged, I shift back to a Sell/ Underperfrom rating for SCHD.

Stock market trade with phone. Finance analysis graph and chart in crypto currency, forex, index fund or etf mobile app. Stockmarket broker and investor holding smartphone in hand.

Tero Vesalainen

Heading into 2024, I revisited my bearish thesis on Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), upgrading the fund to "Buy". I argued:

Looking into 2024, SCHD's fortunes may be poised for a notable shift, as a confluence of

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

