BOE: A Defensive 7% Yielding Fund For Tough Times Ahead

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) is a closed end fund that seeks to provide current income and gains to its investors. It also aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation, but that goal is secondary to the aforementioned current objectives. The fund goes about achieving this by investing at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying securities. It also aims to invest at least 30%-40% in non US securities, depending on the prevailing market conditions. As of March 28 of this year, the foreign securities made up around 40%.

BOE holds around $754 million in net assets, with about 30% invested in the top 10 holdings.

BOE favors large capitalization companies, as can be seen from the behemoths included in the above listing, including Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL). This fund also sells calls against its equity holdings and generally targets around 30% to 45% of its total assets for this option writing exercise. The recent numbers show this to be at the higher end of the scale at 44.31%.

The fund also sells puts (though this is far less frequent) to buy stocks at the right price. The premiums supplement the dividends earned by the fund and help it reach its current income objectives. BOE does not use any leverage, and we can see that below, where the total investment exposure is more or less the same as the total common assets.

The annual management fees of this fund are around 1%, with an additional 0.09% coming from other expenses.

BOE trades at a close to 14% discount to its net asset value. That looks appealing, but must be balanced against the fact that it has rarely traded at a premium since its inception in 2005.

The chart and data above are very interesting. On one hand, BOE looks cheaper relative to its very long term history. This is apparent in a way that you don't even need statistics to help you find your way. On the other hand, all the Z-scores are positive. That means the opposite. BOE is more expensive relative to its history. How do you reconcile the two? Well, the answer is simple. The first visual is a 20 year history. The Z-score, on the other hand, is computed over far shorter timeframes. So while the fund is relatively expensive on shorter timeframes, it is cheap relative to its entire history.

Distributions & Performance

BOE distributes 6.3 cents on a monthly basis and based on the current price of $10.55, yields around 7.16%. This is close to what the fund has made in total returns on its price over the last decade, thanks to trading at a discount for most of that time.

The yield on NAV ($12.24) is around a percentage point lower at 6.17%, which again is close to this fund's total return on NAV over the last decade. Speaking of the NAV or net asset value, BOE's starting number for this was $23.83. The fund had a massive drop during the global financial crisis and things never came back.

This is an unusual case, as most of those extreme declines can be attributed to leverage usage. As we found through some digging, BOE was not too big on leverage even in 2008. The semi-annual report right at the peak of values in 2008 shows total assets of 102.9% and even that 2.9% is offset by call premiums. The fund also held a healthy percentage in money market funds, and it was not blindly writing puts either. So we cannot explain that performance and subsequent inability to bounce back based on leverage. But we can explain it due to another factor. The fund apparently decided that it was important to keep the yield chasers (you know, the ones who care little about capital preservation) happy. You can see this in the distributions from 2008-2012. The fund was distributing $2.28 a year.

This was obviously a flawed policy, forcing it to continue to sell investments right at the lows and robbing investors of big upside from the low valuations of GFC.

Outlook & Verdict

BOE is at least not on its way to being a closet index fund. The current weightings are far from the S&P 500 (SPY).

This is a global fund, and some tilt obviously comes from that. But we even saw global funds try and replicate the obscene 30% weightings to technology at these bubble valuations. The fund also has a nice weighting to consumer staples and consumer discretionary is way below the mean. That combined with its overseas exposure, and the covered call writing, should make this a more defensive fund for the next 12 months. In fact, relative to the SPY, we think this fund will outperform over the next 1-2 years. The question remains whether this will deliver absolute positive returns, or will it just be a case of losing less money. The distributions also look quite sustainable in the medium term as 6% on NAV is achievable for a covered call fund even with a bad sequence of returns. We do our covered call writing and in general, we use longer dated call options to "lock-in" far better yields. We also tend to do this on our entire portfolio nowadays, as we have little confidence in these levels on the S&P being materially exceeded over the next decade. We rate BOE a hold, and remain open to purchasing it for a trade if we get a big swoon in the markets coupled with a widening of the already large discount to NAV.

