One of my major themes for this year remains the risk of credit being mispriced, and high-quality duration having more potential to perform on a go-forward basis. Clearly I haven't been right on either so far. And maybe I won't be right into the end of the year. If I'm wrong that a dislocation is coming, and that duration is still vulnerable, then the SPDR® Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) may be one fund you want to allocate to. This ETF is available for investors seeking exposure to short-term corporate bonds with a steady yet low return.

SPSB seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg U.S. 1-3 Year Corporate Bond Index. SPSB was launched on 12/16/2009, and primarily invests in short-term corporate debt securities issued in the U.S. The fund aims to provide investors liquid access to the performance of short-term, U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of between one and three years, which typically yield a lower level of volatility compared to those with longer maturity dates. SPSB has assets amounting to over $7.69 billion, signifying its overall popularity in the ETF space.

A Look At The Holdings

The SPSB portfolio includes bonds from a wide variety of issuers. No position makes up more than 0.57% of the fund, making this highly diversified. A big plus in my view.

When we look at the fund's yield history, it's at the upper end of its history, which of course makes sense given this interest rate hiking cycle. At 4.48%, it's nothing to sneeze at.

Sector Composition and Weightings

A little less than half of SPSB is allocated to Industrials, at 49.14%. Finance is at 44.92%, and Utilities make up the remaining 5.26% allocation. This is a fairly typical allocation given how much debt these two sectors put out into the marketplace. Personally, I'd like to see more exposure to Utilities, but overall no surprises here.

Peer Comparison

One comparable fund is the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF (VCSH). The sector composition is somewhat similar, with Industrials making up 49% of that fund and Finance making up 43%. When we look at the performance, SPSB has performed slightly better, but overall the two have performed largely the same.

Pros and Cons of Investing in SPSB

There are a number of reasons why making an investment in SPSB is a good idea. For starters, SPSB is not a high-volatility investment. With short maturities, bonds are not subject to the yo-yoing of interest rates that often upsets investor portfolios; the rate of return is far more predictable for bond purchases. This helps SPSB to preserve your capital and deliver strong but steady returns. The other factor worth taking into account is the fund’s low expense ratio, at just 0.04%. Finally, because it is a well-diversified investment, being spread across hundreds of different securities, SPSB enhances stability relative to most other investment vehicles.

But there are also potential pitfalls. The lower risk associated with short-term bonds usually translates to lower returns than those available from longer-term bonds, limiting the potential for higher returns on investment. Moreover, the fund’s performance is closely linked to the quality of credit of its holdings. Any deterioration in the creditworthiness of the issuers could affect its performance and the fund’s value. Through its sector allocation, SPSB is well-diversified, but its concentration towards the industrial and financial sectors might be too large if these sectors experience a downturn.

Conclusion

I view SPSB as a money market alternative that offers higher returns and diversified investor exposure. The fund’s focus on short-term, investment-grade corporate bonds lower the potential risk of capital losses, and a low expense ratio further contributes to cost savings for investors. Given its diverse portfolio of nominal bonds and various bond measures, SPSB is highly attractive to individual investors looking to diversify their portfolios and minimize risks. I just think that duration makes more sense at this point in the cycle. That's a more personal view though, and if I'm wrong, then allocating here still makes more sense in the near to intermediate term.