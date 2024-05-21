ALFSnaiper

Introduction

I had a sell rating on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) since July 2023. Since then, the stock price has seen about a 22.8% decline. My reasoning for such a negative view of SoFi resulted from a potential macroeconomic headwind. Consumer loan delinquencies were edging up, signaling a weaker financial health of the overall consumers, with an expectation for this trend to continue. Over multiple quarters following this initial bearish article, I continued to express my pessimism toward SoFi in March 2024. The main arguments continued to be the increasing consumer loan delinquency rates, which has caused SoFi to expand its lucrative lending business at a slower pace. Additionally, with an expectation for the Federal Reserve to cut the federal funds rate in the coming months, SoFi's net interest income could be threatened as well. As such, over the past few months, I had a negative view of SoFi, largely due to the macroeconomic factors the company is facing.

However, I am upgrading my rating on SoFi to a hold as these risks are becoming weaker. The brunt of the negative headwinds resulting from the worsening macroeconomic conditions are likely priced into SoFi's stock while the consumer loan delinquency rate growth is showing signs of peaking, which could create a more favorable macroeconomic environment for SoFi in the coming quarters. Therefore, I am upgrading my rating on SoFi to a hold from a sell.

Negatives Expectations Priced In With A Room For A Reversal

SoFi's stock saw about a 27% decline year-to-date, despite the company reporting a higher-than-expected 2024 earnings guidance. The company expects the GAAP EPS to reach $0.07 - $0.08 in 2024 compared to the analyst estimate of $0.05. Although this positive result pushed the company's stock upward, SoFi's stock price quickly retraced back to near $7 levels.

SoFi, as a result of a potentially elongated high-interest rate environment, is expecting to see negative growth in its lending business. In the 2024Q1 earnings report presentation, the company guided for a 2024 "lending adjusted net revenue at 92-95% of 2023 levels." This is likely the reason behind the downward pressure in SoFi's stock.

I believe the tougher lending business environment was caused as a result of a higher longer interest rate environment. With inflation rates continuing to be elevated with no clear signs of a decline back to the FED's target of 2%, some economists have been forecasting a longer-than-expected higher interest rate environment delaying the potential rate cuts. And, as it is the case that the consumer delinquency rates are high and increasing as a result of higher pressure from the interest rates, the lending volume growth would be pressured.

SoFi's management team's statement further reinforces my argument, as the company said the following during the 2024Q1 earnings call:

we've taken a more conservative approach toward originations, given our concerns around rate uncertainty and the broader macro climate.

The current macroeconomic environment is certainly a challenge for the company, but I believe that these are already priced into the stock price. Following the uncertain inflation and rate cut outlooks throughout 2024, SoFi's stock price has already declined by over 25% despite a greater-than-expected earnings and guidance report.

On the bright side, in an environment where the market is expecting a potential macroeconomic headwind, consumer loan delinquency rate growth is showing signs of slowing, hinting at an improving macroeconomic outlook in the coming quarters.

Capital One (COF), a major credit card lender, during the 2024Q1 earnings call, said that "the pace of year-over-year increases in both the charge-off rate and the delinquency rate have been steadily declining for several quarters and continued to shrink in the first quarter" hinting at the deceleration of the trend of increasing consumer loan delinquency rates, which the company calls "improving second derivative." Further, Discover Financial Services (DFS), during the 2024Q1 earnings call, said that the "credit continues to perform in line with our expectations and delinquency formation has stabilized as we had anticipated" also hinting at the normalization trend. Finally, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) also commented that the "charge-offs are now close to normalized" providing additional credibility.

Discover, Capital One, and JPMorgan Chase are prominent players in the credit card industry making their data on the consumers' financial health likely credible, and I believe this information to be critical as it signals that the trend of increasing delinquency rates could be ending in the near future. Normalizing credit trends and declining second derivative, in my opinion, tells a story of the absolute change in the underlying delinquency reporting in the coming quarters because the trend in the underlying data changes when the second derivative starts diminishing.

Mathematical Explanation:

The green line represents the theoretical number of delinquency rates, whereas the blue line represents the theoretical first derivative of the delinquency rates for the sake of argument. The derivative simply means that it is the slope or the trend of the underlying data, where a positive value implies an increase while the negative implies a decrease in the delinquency rates. Subsequently, a lower slope or angle of the derivative implies that the rate of the delinquency number increases is slowing. Therefore, as the chart shows, multiple quarters of improving second derivative implies that the trend of slowing delinquency rate growth has started with an expectation for the reversal in the trend in the coming few quarters.

Desmos

Summary

The macroeconomic conditions that represented a significant portion of my bearish thesis on SoFi are showing initial signs of a reversal. While it may be too early to announce that a complete reversal has taken place, the end to multiple quarters of negative macroeconomic headwinds could be ending for SoFi. Therefore, in an update from my previous articles, I am upgrading my rating on SoFi from a sell to a hold.