How Biden's New Tariffs On China Could Impact The U.S. Auto Industry

May 21, 2024 6:22 AM ET
Summary

  • The Biden administration has announced significant tariff increases on China, particularly targeting the electric vehicle (EV) industry.
  • China has become a dominant player in various industries, including EVs, surpassing the combined output of several major countries.
  • The tariffs aim to counter China's unfair trade practices, protect US industries, and potentially boost President Biden's poll numbers ahead of the election.

The Biden administration announced significant tariff increases on China last week, targeting roughly $18 billion in strategic industries, with a sharp focus on electric vehicles (EVs). These tariffs, which quadruple to 100% on Chinese-made EVs, are designed to counter China’s unfair trade practices

