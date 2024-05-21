Richard Drury

Overview

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is a much smaller business development company in scale with a market cap of only $160M. This BDC is focused on lower middle market companies based within the United States and Canada. They bring in their revenues by providing financing to these lower middle market companies through the use of senior secured, unitranche, and junior secured debt. Although smaller in size, its history dates back to an inception in 2012. We can see how the price has moved down by over 50% since then, while the high distributions have helped total returns stay in the positive territory.

Data by YCharts

One of the main appeals of MRCC is that the dividend yield sits very high at 13.5% which has the power to produce a large income stream for investors looking to prioritize that. This high yield is exactly what keeps the total return positive despite the falling share price. When compounded over time, this high level of distribution can grow large enough to support retirees. However, I stay cautious on whether or not MRCC will actually be able to sustain this level of payout, as I believe that we will experience another dividend cut in the future.

The price of MRCC trades at a discount to NAV (net asset value) which may indicate an attractive opportunity for entry. However, historical data shows us that the NAV has been consistently decreasing over time. This is unusual because the current high interest rate environment serves as a great catalyst to help boost the value of this BDC. Higher interest rates typically translate to higher net investment income, since BDCs can pull in higher interest payments from the portfolio companies they lend capital to. Before we cover these topics, let's first dive into their portfolio make up and determine how efficiently their strategies have been.

Portfolio

MRCC's portfolio is diverse with nearly 100 different portfolio companies within and the average weighted yield of these investments sits around 12%. A big focus of the portfolio is an emphasis on maintaining a majority exposure to senior secured debt. Approximately 82% of their portfolio consists of 1st lien senior secured debt investments, which offers a bit of risk mitigation. This is because senior secured debt sits at the top of the corporate capital structure of repayments. This means that senior secured debt has the highest priority of repayment in terms of bankruptcies or liquidations.

CEF Data

Something that makes this BDC stand out is that the majority of the portfolio's industry exposure is within real estate. Approximately 16% of the portfolio sits with exposure to the real estate sector. This is closely followed by healthcare and pharma making up approximately 13% and service-based businesses accounting for 11% of the total weighting. While having a nice diverse bucket of holdings eliminates any concentration risk, I believe that the exposure in real estate has held back the growth of the BDC.

Data by YCharts

Companies within the real estate sector, including REITs, depend on cheap debt financing at times to fund operational growth and to operate their business at attractive margins. Since interest rates have gone up, it has made it more expensive to obtain and hold on to debt. As a result, this slowed a lot of growing projects, construction, and development that can fuel growth within the industry. To reinforce this, data tells us that commercial real estate lending decreased by 47% year over year in this high interest rate environment.

As a result, this BDC has struggled to gain any meaningful growth in share price, NAV, and even NII (net investment income) since rates made their rapid rise at the mid-point of 2022. While higher rates can translate to higher levels of interest income received, it simultaneously puts strain on these borrowers as they may struggle to maintain their debt payments.

Financials & Risk Profile

Monroe Capital recently reported their Q1 earnings and adjusted NII (net investment income) came in at $0.25 per share. Total investment income amounted to $15.2M while investments at fair value also increased to $500.8, up from the prior quarter's total of $48M. While total assets increased slightly up to $527.4M, the NAV per share decreased, which may indicate some growing troubles within their portfolio.

MRCC Q1 Earnings

This trouble is evident when we observe the growing rate of non-accruals. Non-accruals are an important metric because they represent the percentage of portfolio companies that are severely behind on their debt payments and their ability to repay all of their loan balance is threatened from bad performance. When a company reaches this status, they are no longer contributing to the BDC's net investment income, which can eventually threaten the dividend.

The current non-accrual rate reached 2.1% as of the last Q1 earnings. This non-accrual rate wouldn't typically be much of a big deal, but MRCC's portfolio is much smaller to alternative BDCs. Once again, the market cap is only $160M at the moment. For reference, here are some alternative BDC market caps and non-accrual rates.

Ares Capital (ARCC): Market cap $13B of with non-accrual rate of 1.3%.

Crescent Capital (CCAP): Market cap $662M of with non-accrual rate of 2%

Golub Capital (GBDC): Market cap $2.8B of with a non-accrual rate of 1.1%.

As a result, we can see how MRCC has underperformed these peers due to a lower quality portfolio makeup. MRCC has the highest yield of this peer group but the price has fallen so much that the total return cannot keep up.

Data by YCharts

MRCC's debt to equity ratio also increase to 1.6x, up from 1.49x in the prior quarter. Generally, a lower debt to equity is preferred as this just means that MRCC is using more leverage, which can increase the risk profile. Using more leverage but still under-achieving peers and seeing non-accruals rise is a red flag on the management and portfolio company assessments of this BDC.

However, to offset this MRCC has made additional investments during the quarter that can help grow their portfolio. During Q1 they funded 3 new portfolio companies, amounting to $10.2M. Of this $10.2M, $8.6M was in the form of debt investments and the remaining $1.6M was in equity investments. Additional investments can be a great way to mitigate risks in other areas of the portfolio if these new investments are successful.

Dividend

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 13.5%. As previously mentioned, the NII was reported at $0.25 per share. While this means that the dividend was 100% covered, it also means that there was a lack of extra cushion. Ideally, a larger cushion would be more preferred as this means that MRCC would be able to better navigate any potential headwinds such as the rising non-accrual rates. If non-accruals continue to increase due to pressures caused by higher interest rates, we may see the distribution get cut if NII isn't able to maintain that $0.25 per share level.

Admittedly, the growth of the dividend here has been really disappointing. The dividend was slashed back in 2020, towards the beginning of the pandemic. This is certainly understandable, given the seriousness of the situation at the time and having the need to preserve capital as well as account for potential lower earnings. However, the dividend was never raised up again since then, despite the portfolio makeup that aligns with the current high interest rate environment.

Since the yield already sits in the double-digit range, is it really reasonable to expect dividend growth though? We have to consider the fact that many BDC peers managed to raise their distributions as they saw higher net investment income as a result of the higher rates. For reference, here are some peer BDCs that have a strong history of raising distributions over the last few years.

Capital Southwest (CSWC): Dividend CAGR of 10.33% over 5 years.

Main Street Capital (MAIN): Dividend CAGR of 4.66% over 3 years.

Hercules Capital (HTGC): Dividend CAGR of 3.08% over 10 years.

Portfolio Visualizer

With such a mixed dividend history, the only way to see increasing distributions would be to essentially create your own growth. You can do this by regularly investing the dividends received to accumulate more shares. Using Portfolio Visualizer, we can see how this dividend income growth would have played out. This graph assumes an original investment of $10,000 in 2015 with no additional capital ever being deployed afterwards. This calculation also assumes that dividend were reinvested every quarter. In 2015, your dividend income would have totaled $1,003.

This total would have grown to $1,707 by the end of 2023. While the dividend payouts would technically grow over time, it is not the ideal way of receiving that growth. I imagine that a lot of BDC investors want to eventually use the dividends they receive so a prolonged period of reinvestment would defeat the purpose, especially if the dividend payout gets cut again.

Valuation

The price still remains below its pre-pandemic levels of $10 - $11 per share. The price currently trades at a discount to NAV slightly over 20%. For reference, the price has traded at an average discount to NAV of 16.1% over the last 3-year period. In addition, the average Wall St. price target is listed at $8.42 per share, which represents a potential upside of over 13%. While this may initially give the impression of a good entry point, I rather sit on the sidelines for now as this price decline is also accompanied by a declining NAV.

CEF Data

A declining NAV over time indicates that a BDC is not keeping earnings at a sufficient level to both grow their portfolio and maintain the distribution. As I've stated, the distribution is barely covered at the current $.025 per share rate, but the net investment income hasn't been large enough to fuel any impactful growth of the portfolio itself. Just for reference, BDCs that are successfully growing their NAV over time, do not depreciate in price the way that MRCC has. Taking a look at some of my more preferred BDCs, we can see how their NAV growth has directly affected the share price growth over time.

Data by YCharts

To be fair to MRCC, perhaps the potential for NAV growth will improve when interest rates come back down. The Fed has kept rates unchanged due to high inflation and a strong labor market. However, economists anticipate the possibility of rate cuts to happen by the end of 2024. We will see how large of a rate cut actually happens in due time, but this would likely have a large impact on MRCC's growth from then on since real estate makes up a large portion of their portfolio. Taking a look at all the different sectors compared to each other, we can see that real estate has been the sector with the largest vulnerability to these interest rate rises.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

In conclusion, I am choosing to stay away from Monroe Capital since the current high interest rate environment has put a strain on the portfolio companies within and put a damper on their growth potential. Higher interest rates have increased the rate of non-accruals within their portfolio, which has taken away from the earning power of this BDC. Additionally, the dividend increases here have been lackluster when compared to peer BDCs. MRCC has not increased distributions or provided investors with supplementals due to the shortcomings within. NII per share was $0.25 which exactly matches the distribution rate. If all earnings are being paid out to shareholders, MRCC is left with very little capital to invest back into the growth of their portfolio. As a result, NAV has continued to decrease over time and the share price has collapsed over the last decade. Therefore, I rate MRCC as a sell.