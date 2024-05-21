Monroe Capital: Rising Non-Accruals Threaten Current Dividend

May 21, 2024 6:33 AM ETMonroe Capital (MRCC)
Summary

  • Monroe Capital is a smaller BDC focused on lower middle market companies in the US and Canada.
  • The high dividend yield of 13.5% has helped maintain positive total returns, but another dividend cut is expected due to the thin NII per share coverage.
  • MRCC's portfolio is heavily exposed to the real estate sector, which has hindered its growth due to higher interest rates.
  • Non-accruals have increased and NAV per share has decreased over the last decade.

Five stacks of coloured coins with a graph line above

Richard Drury

Overview

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is a much smaller business development company in scale with a market cap of only $160M. This BDC is focused on lower middle market companies based within the United States and Canada. They bring

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

