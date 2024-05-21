XMMO: A Better Momentum ETF

Henrik Sorensen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Last week, curious about momentum investing, I analyzed the Invesco S&P 500® Momentum ETF (SPMO) which surprised me with its very strong dynamics. As part of a performance comparison, I was further impressed with the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) that stood out over SPMO and decided to conduct a deeper analysis. Not only is momentum investing a sound strategy, contrary to my earlier prejudice, the Mid-Cap space also resulted in a highly valuable asset class as well.

Performance

XMMO had a stellar result in 2023 up over 21% and YTD 29%, driven by the momentum portfolio of S&P MidCap 400. Since its inception in 2005, the ETF is up 7x or double the S&P 500 (SPX) gains but still below the Nasdaq (NDX) gains. In addition, I gathered performance data on the S&P MidCap 400 index since 1991 that demonstrates the same significant outperformance vs the S&P 500, which suggests the mid-cap asset class should be part of many investors' portfolios.

XMMO Performance (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Index Methodology

XMMO is the only ETF that tracks the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Momentum Index. This index selects the 20% top-performing stocks (80 out of 400) in the last 12 months and is rebalanced twice a year in March and September. The selected 80 stocks are weighted by market cap, with a maximum of 9%. Mid-cap stocks are defined as those with US$6.7bn to US$18bn.

The mid-cap sector is generally more mature than small caps and has higher growth than large caps, which makes it a sweet spot for risk-adjusted gains. This was borne out in 2023 with the average gain for each stock in the ETF of 110% in the last 15 months (since January 2023). While these incredible gains are only partly due to AI-related stocks, it may not be reasonable to expect a repeat in 2024.

S&P Global

S&P Global

Created by author with data from Capital IQ

Portfolio Overview

I gathered consensus data for over 74% of the ETF's AUM or 47 of 80 stocks. The largest holding up to April 2024, Vistra (VST), was eliminated from the index as it surpassed the max market cap after tripling in value. It is likely that 6 stocks will be eliminated due to graduation from the MidCap 400 index in the next rebalance.

The current portfolio has an upside potential of 5% to YE24 on consensus price targets, which pales in the face of recent performance. This suggests that many stocks with negative or very low upside potential may be eliminated in the September rebalance. The index methodology of selecting the top share price performance in the last 12 months can result in high turnover.

XMMO Price Target (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Fundamental Drivers

Momentum investing assumes that stock price gains in the last 12 months are due to a fundamental change or growth increase that should carry through for another year or more. This assumption has proven to have a high probability and is potentially more relevant in mid-cap stocks that are financially more stable than small caps and also have greater growth rates than large caps.

However, the historical and consensus data I gathered for the current portfolio has a low revenue growth rate, flat net margins, and decelerating EPS growth. Scanning the individual stocks there are 13 that buck this trend with over 30% EPS growth in 2024, and I would venture to say that those stocks can gain weight in the ETF while at the same time, the underperformers are replaced.

XMMO Revenue & Net Margin Estimates (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

XMMO EPS Estimates (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Valuation

The current portfolio is not cheap at 2x PEG (PE to EPS Growth) which is above the S&P500 and Nasdaq. On consensus data, the ETF is trading at 22x PE on YE24 EPS, with a YE24-25 adjusted growth rate of 11%. However, as in the case with financial estimates, there are more than a few stocks that have high growth and low PEGs that may outperform such as XPO (XPO), GoDaddy (GDDY) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) while the very expensive stocks may be eliminated over time if they do not perform.

XMMO Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate XMMO a strong buy. While this is a passive ETF, the index that it replicates is not so passive as its stock selection methodology, based on price momentum, is far more dynamic than simple market cap-weighted indexes. Momentum stock selection works and is augmented in the Mid-cap asset class, where companies are financially sound and have high growth capacity.