Ether Capital: ETF Conversion And Valuation To ETH

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
4.24K Followers

Summary

  • Ether Capital Corporation has agreed to sell its business to Purpose Investments and convert its shares into an Ethereum Staking ETF.
  • Ether Capital currently derives revenue from staking Ethereum on its balance sheet, but returns are dependent on the price of Ethereum and staking yields.
  • The company's shares have historically traded at a discount to the value of its Ethereum assets, but the discount has closed considerably since the announcement of the ETF conversion.

Hand holding silver Ethereum coin with candle stick graph chart and digital background

bizoo_n

Ether Capital Corporation (NEOE:ETHC:CA)(OTCPK:DTSRF) has been one of the more slept-on gems in the cryptocurrency investment space for the last several years. Given the company's small market cap relative to other companies in the space and

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
4.24K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD, GDLC, OBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETHC:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETHC:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DTSRF
--
ETHC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News