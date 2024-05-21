Tracking David Abrams' Abrams Capital Management Portfolio - Q1 2024 Update

May 21, 2024 6:53 AM ETABG, CPNG, CTLP, CTLPP, CWH, ET, ET.PR.I, GOOG, GOOG:CA, GOOGL, LAD, LOAR, META, META:CA, NUVB, TEVA, TEVJF, TPX, UHAL, UHAL.B, USCB, WTW
John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
24.41K Followers

Summary

  • Abrams' 13F portfolio value decreased from $3.22B to $3.20B this quarter.
  • The number of holdings in the portfolio decreased from 14 to 12.
  • The top three stakes in the portfolio make up approximately 48% of the total, while the top five holdings make up approximately 66%.

Magnifying glass on top of financial market info

SusanneB

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to David Abrams' 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Abrams' regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/14/2024. Please visit our

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
24.41K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, META, UHAL.B, CPNG, NUVB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABG--
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
CPNG--
Coupang, Inc.
CTLP--
Cantaloupe, Inc.
CTLPP--
Cantaloupe, Inc. PFD
CWH--
Camping World Holdings, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News