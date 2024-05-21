Fanliso/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I have a Buy investment rating for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) [9961:HK] shares.

My earlier October 5, 2023 write-up drew attention to Trip.com Group's attractive valuations and re-rating catalysts. The current update reviews TCOM's most recent quarterly financial performance.

TCOM's Q1 2024 normalized net income beat expectations by a wide margin. There are positive read-throughs from the company's first quarter disclosures relating to the recovery in outbound travel and the growth potential of the international OTA (Online Travel Agency) business. Therefore, I have retained my Buy rating for Trip.com Group.

TCOM Delivered A Substantial Earnings Beat For Q1 2024

On May 20, 2024, after trading hours, TCOM issued an earnings press release disclosing its financial results for the first quarter of this year. Both the company's top line and bottom line in Q1 2024 came in above expectations.

Net revenue for Trip.com Group rose by +29.4% YoY from RMB9,211 million in Q1 2023 to RMB11,921 million in the latest quarter. The company's actual Q1 2024 top line turned out to be +2.0% higher than the analysts' consensus forecast of RMB11,686 million, according to S&P Capital IQ data.

TCOM noted in its Q1 2024 earnings release that the company benefited from strong "travel demand in China" in the recent quarter thanks to "a more stabilized supply and further relaxation of visa requirements."

Trip.com Group's key business segments are accommodation reservation and transportation ticketing, which contributed a combined 80% of the company's first quarter top line. In the most recent quarter, TCOM's revenue generated by the accommodation reservation and transportation ticketing segments grew by +29.2% YoY and +20.3% YoY, respectively.

Notably, Trip.com Group achieved a significant +44.9% earnings beat for the first quarter of the current year. The company's non-GAAP net profit attributable to shareholders jumped by +96.4% YoY to RMB4,055 million in Q1 2024. This exceeded the sell side's consensus estimate of RMB2,798 million (source: S&P Capital IQ) by a wide margin.

TCOM's Q1 2024 bottom-line beat was driven by both robust top-line revenue expansion (as mentioned above) and good cost control.

Trip.com Group's operating costs-to-revenue metric improved from 59.3% for Q4 2023 and 57.8% for Q1 2023 to 53.4% in Q1 2024. Specifically, the +4.5% YoY increase in general & administrative costs and the +16.3% YoY growth in product development costs were much less than the company's +29.4% YoY expansion in top line for the latest quarter.

Favorable Outlook For Full-Year 2024

It is highly probable that Trip.com Group will continue to perform well for the rest of the year after reporting an excellent set of results for Q1 2024.

At the company's Q1 2024 earnings briefing, TCOM cited projections from the Civil Aviation Administration of China indicating that "China outbound travel is anticipated to rebound to 80% of pre-pandemic levels" by end-2024.

An earlier March 27, 2024 research commentary published by the Economist Intelligence Unit noted that China has "set a target of weekly flight capacity to achieve 80% of its pre‑pandemic levels" before this year ends. Chinese state media Global Times also reported at the end of last month that "many (Chinese) airliners have announced an increase in capacity for international routes" recently.

Separately, South China Morning Post's January 14, 2024 news article highlighted "China's visa-free deals with Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore." TCOM mentioned at its first quarter earnings call that it has observed a "very strong pick-up (in outbound travel) for the countries which offer free visas" to Chinese travelers.

In the preceding section, I referred to Trip.com Group's Q1 2024 earnings release, which mentioned "a more stabilized (air flights) supply and further relaxation of visa requirements." These are likely to be the same factors supporting the recovery in outbound travel for the Chinese market and TCOM's top-line growth in full-year 2024. Based on the latest consensus data taken from S&P Capital IQ, the market is expecting TCOM to register a strong +18.5% top-line expansion in RMB terms this year.

International Online Travel Agency Business Has Good Growth Potential

Looking beyond 2024, TCOM's international online travel agency or OTA business referred to as Trip.com boasts strong growth prospects for the intermediate to long term.

As indicated in its Q1 2024 earnings release, Trip.com or the company's OTA business saw its revenue surge by approximately +80% YoY for the recent quarter. In my view, there are valid reasons to think that the OTA business will be a key growth engine for TCOM in the future.

Firstly, the OTA business accounted for a mere 10% (source: earnings call transcript) of TCOM's Q1 2024 top line, notwithstanding the strong growth in revenue for the latest quarter. As such, there is certainly room for the OTA business to contribute a larger share of Trip.com Group's overall revenue in time to come.

Secondly, there are significant growth opportunities for TCOM's OTA business in the Asian region. As per the company's disclosures at the recent quarterly results briefing, the OTA business derived roughly 70% of its revenue from Asia, and the Asian travel market is about "1.5 times" as large as the travel market for China.

Thirdly, TCOM has the ambition to grow its global OTA business in a meaningful way. The company emphasized at its Q1 2024 earnings briefing that "we remain committed to becoming a go-to (travel) platform in Asia within the coming three to five years."

Key Risks

The key risk factors for TCOM relate to Chinese outbound travel and the international OTA business.

Assuming that Chinese outbound travel recovers at a slower-than-expected pace, Trip.com Group's financial performance for subsequent quarters might disappoint the market. It is possible that weak economic conditions in China could result in Chinese travelers deferring overseas trips.

On the other hand, potential investments pertaining to the expansion of the company's international OTA business could possibly be a drag on TCOM's overall profitability and earnings. That said, Trip.com Group has proven to be competent in managing costs, as evidenced by its Q1 2024 earnings beat.

Final Thoughts

There are a number of favorable takeaways from Trip.com Group's recent quarterly results, such as good expense management, the sustained recovery in outbound travel, and the international OTA business' strong growth prospects.

Also, TCOM's shares are undervalued based on a peer comparison. Both Trip.com Group and its peer Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) are trading at 21 times consensus FY 2024 normalized P/E as per S&P Capital IQ data. The consensus FY 2023-2026 top line CAGR for TCOM and BKNG are +15.6% and +8.8%, respectively. As such, TCOM deserves to trade at a higher P/E ratio than Booking, considering the former's relatively superior revenue growth outlook.