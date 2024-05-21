John Wang/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) is a South American farming company. Its sugarcane segment has sugarcane plantations and milling operations in Brazil. The farming segment has soybean, corn, and rice plantations in Argentina.

In January 2024, I wrote a long-form thesis on the company, with a Hold rating. The main argument was that as an agricultural company exposed to cyclical markets, we should evaluate the company's average returns through the cycle with its current valuation and that the comparison did not yield an opportunity.

In this article, I review the company's 4Q23 results and earnings call, as well as the 1Q24 results and earnings call. Overall, I do not find big surprises, with the sugarcane and ethanol business performing, offsetting lower prices with higher production and the farming business recovering strongly after a terrible 2022/23 harvest affected by a historical drought.

The company's share price has not changed significantly since my previous article, and I reapproach the valuation using the last thesis, finding that the company is still unattractive for long-term holding.

4Q23 and 1Q24 results

The company's results for the end of the year and FY23 have not been surprising. Given its large asset base, Adecoagro is not a company that can meaningfully change from period to period.

The company's main profit segment for the past decade has clearly been sugarcane, which can be converted to sugar or ethanol. The residue is also used to generate electricity.

This segment has been performing because ethanol (and sugar) prices are heavily correlated to oil and gasoline prices, and oil has been on a bull market since 2020. The sugarcane and ethanol segment represents 80% of Adecoagro's FY23 EBITDA.

A more long-term positive development has been the passing by the Brazilian Congress (still waiting for Senate approval) of the Fuels of the Future Bill, which mandates increases of up to 50% in the mix of biofuels in gasoline and diesel, plus an initial mix of biofuels in aviation fuels. This represents a long-term tailwind of demand from Brazil's domestic market for Adecoagro's ethanol and sugarcane indirectly.

The 1Q24 results for the sugarcane segment were more negatively affected by sugar prices falling significantly since the end of 2023. When sugar prices fall, they reduce the company's EBITDA via an adjustment to the fair value of biological assets. Unfortunately, the trend continues into 2Q24, where more mark-to-market adjustments are expected. Despite this, the company has already hedged 57% of its production at an attractive price of ~ $0.23 per pound, which would offset some of these dynamics.

On the other hand, the Argentinian crop segment showed breakeven EBITDA for FY23 (after adjusting for a farm sale generating EBITDA of $30 million). This is actually a positive development, given Argentina suffered its worst drought in the 2022/23 crop year, which led to historically low profitability.

The segment is performing much better in 1Q24 (2023/24 crop year), with production increasing 60% YoY compared to the drought-stricken 1H23. The segment generated EBITDA of $45 million for the quarter, compared to $18 million in 1Q23. This EBITDA also reflects the biological asset effect of the crops growing on the ground for about $30 million, so it offsets future improvements when the harvest is mostly complete by 2Q24. We should also remember that the farming segment's 2H is generally negative in EBITDA because of low seasonal production coupled with plantation costs. Even during very good crop harvest and price years like 2021, the EBITDA of the segment for the whole year was only $50 million.

Finally, rice and dairy are also performing, facilitated again by the global prices of food commodities being high. In general, all of the segments are correlated to the price of oil because oil is an important input in food production and is also a driver of the substitution of food crops from food to biofuels.

In terms of capital allocation, the company is prioritizing a 40% CFO payout ratio, which is 20% composed of a dividend (currently making the stock yield 3%) plus 20% share repurchases (similarly, potentially purchasing back 3% of the share count at current prices). One divided for $0.17 was announced in May, with another one to come in November. These dividends are paid from the FY23 CFO.

Revisiting the valuation

When we observe Adecoagro from its current operational figures, it seems like a good opportunity. The company's P/E and EV/EBIT ratios are low compared to the market in general and with historical figures, as seen below. The 6% shareholder return (from dividends and buybacks) is also attractive.

But, as already mentioned, we cannot separate the company's current profitability and growth from the bull market in commodities. The problem with over-relying on current profitability is that we are making a bet on high commodity prices. This is a valid strategy, but it definitely includes a speculative component that does not depend on the company's operations.

I believe we need to look at profitability using the complete cycle from 2012, as seen in the commodity price chart in the previous section. Bear in mind, this average introduces a bullish bias because this cycle includes two tops but a single bottom.

First, we look at adjusted FCF, which is the company's FCF after removing lease and interest cash costs (IFRS companies put these cash costs in CFF compared to CFO for US-GAAP companies we have to add them back for comparability), and adding back the company's expansion CAPEX. The average since 2012 is $85 million, compared to a current value of $195 million. The average net income, which should capture a similar figure across the cycle, is $60 million.

These metrics are returns to equity (after interest, depreciation, and taxes), so we should compare them to the current market cap of $1.1 billion, which yields ratios of 13x for the adjusted FCF and 18x for net income. I prefer adjusted FCF because it is more related to operations, whereas net income also accounts for hedge and debt accrual changes.

When we look at EBIT and NOPAT, the average EBIT has been $170 million, corresponding to a NOPAT of $110 million considering 35% corporate taxes on income in Brazil and a similar figure in Argentina. Again, if we compare this to an EV of about $1.7 billion, it yields an EV/EBIT and EV/NOPAT multiple of 10x and 15x.

I believe a P/adjFCF and EV/NOPAT multiple of 13x to 15x is elevated for an agricultural company. Especially when we consider that being in a bull market in commodities exposes us to a reversion to the mean and, therefore, share price losses. These losses should average out on the next cycle but would mean an investment underwater for several years. Some readers might disagree and believe that agricultural commodities are in a secular bull market that still has room to go. I believe this is a valid speculation, but I am evaluating Adecoagro from a different perspective.

Another potential argument against my valuation is that Adecoagro is a different company now from what it was in 2012 or 2015. However, when we look at planted areas in the crops segment, it has been stable since 2012. The same can be said of the company's sugarcane TRS production since 2018 at the bottom of the cycle. The production of rice and dairy has been increasing, but these segments do not represent more than 15% of EBIT, with sugarcane and ethanol being the main drivers of profitability.

I would reconsider Adecoagro as an opportunity at lower prices, probably below $8, which coincides with the lower prices achieved during the current bull cycle and the highest points in the previous bear cycle. Under those prices, the stock represents a discount (an opportunity) on cycle-average profitability, plus the added opportunity of a potential bull cycle in commodities again.