Blueplace/E+ via Getty Images

With Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) recently reporting fiscal second-quarter results, I thought it would be timely to take another look at the company, as it has been several months since I last wrote about Alico. Since my last article, we are well on our way into the 2023/2024 citrus-grove harvest, which should start to see improvements from the Hurricane Ian-induced weakness. Furthermore, the company recently sold off the Alico ranch lands in December, leaving the business as a pure-play bet on orange groves. Is Alico still significantly undervalued after the latest results?

In my opinion, yes. My conservative estimate of fair value for Alico points to more than 60% upside, based purely on liquidating its citrus groves at market prices. If we were to add in potential margin expansion from the renegotiation of the Tropicana contract and re-development potential of its citrus groves, fair value should be even higher. I continue to rate Alico as a speculative buy for long-term value investors.

Brief Company Overview

For those not familiar with Alico, the small-cap company is one of the largest citrus growers in the U.S. primarily supplying fruit for Tropicana juices. The company owns ~54,500 acres of land in Florida, including ~49,000 acres of prime citrus groves (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Alico overview (ALCO investor presentation)

Hurricane Ian Caused Write-off Year In 2023

Historically, Alico had been a fairly profitable business, with $20-35 million in net income from 2019 to 2021 and adjusted EBITDA ranging from $18 to 48 million (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - ALCO historical financial performance (ALCO investor presentation)

However, Hurricane Ian, a Cat-4 hurricane that made landfall in September 2022, severely damaged Alico's fiscal 2023 crop and caused fiscal 2023 to be a 'write-off' year. For the year, Alico ended up with a $1.8 million net profit (I had previously estimated a break-even year), primarily on insurance recoveries and land sales, as citrus production was less than half of 2022 (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - ALCO 2023 citrus production (ALCO press release)

Improvements Not Showing Up Yet In Early Season Harvest

Fortunately, the damages from Hurricane Ian were not permanent, as it primarily involved early fruit drop and not tree damage. Alico's management had previously guided to improvements in the citrus crop in the current fiscal 2023/2024 harvest.

So far in 2024, Alico's financial performance does not show this improvement, as boxes harvested are down 1.4% YoY while pound solids produced are down 6.4% YoY (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Fiscal 2024 YTD citrus production (ALCO press release)

Offset by higher prices, this has allowed Alico to report flat revenues for H1/2024 while net income was boosted by the one-time ranch sale in December 2024 (Figure 5). Excluding the land sale, adjusted EBITDA was only -$1.0 million in H1/2024.

Figure 5 - ALCO YTD financial performance (ALCO press release)

Valencia Harvest Impacted By Timing; Q3 Should Be Better

However, before investors get too dour, the flat YoY harvest was negatively impacted by the timing of the current Valencia harvest, which began a few weeks later than last year.

According to management commentary, the Valencia harvest was completed in April and total boxes and pound solids harvested increased by 11% and 8% YoY respectively, implying Alico's upcoming Q3 financial performance should be significantly better than last year.

Renegotiating Tropicana Supply Contract May Improve Margins

Furthermore, looking farther out, there are reasons to be optimistic on Alico's operating margins. With its supply contract with Tropicana expiring soon, Alico is currently negotiating a new multi-year contract at higher prices per pound solid that will reflect current market prices.

With Hurricane Ian damaging crops and causing supply shortages, orange juice futures have tripled in the past two years while Alico's per pound solid pricing of ~$5 is nearly unchanged from 2022 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Orange juice prices have tripled (tradingeconomics.com)

If Alico can renegotiate a higher price per pound solid for its production that more accurately reflects market prices and the higher costs of production due to inflation, then Alico's operating margins should improve in the coming years.

Ranch Sale Reduced Debt

One of the main value drivers of my buy thesis on Alico was the unrecognized value of the Alico Ranch, which Alico had been selling in a piecemeal fashion in recent years to supplement income.

In my prior article, I estimated Alico's ~18,000 acres of ranch lands to be worth $4,000 / acre or ~$72 million. My back-of-the-envelope estimate turned out to be fairly accurate, as the company reported that it had sold all of its remaining 17,229 acres of ranch lands to the State of Florida for $77.6 million in gross proceeds (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Alico sold its ranch lands for $78 million (ALCO investor presentation)

Alico used the ranch sale proceeds to pay down debt, leaving the company with ~$85 million in net debt, a 60% reduction in long-term debt since FY2014 (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Management has paid down $120 million in debt over the past decade (ALCO investor presentation)

Are There Additional Real Estate Opportunities?

Although Alico has sold off its Alico Ranch, there may still be additional real estate opportunities in its resulting portfolio. For example, Alico is currently engaged with real estate professionals to redevelop a 4,500-acre citrus grove near Fort Myers in Collier County (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - ALCO redeveloping 4,500 citrus grove near Fort Myers (ALCO investor presentation)

Due to its sunny climate and right-leaning politics (i.e. lenient COVID-19 masking policies), Florida has one of the fastest population growth rates in the United States (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - Florida has one of the fastest population growth rates (worldpopulationreview.com)

With its vast portfolio of citrus-acres scattered across Florida, Alico could be potentially sitting on a treasure trove of land that can be redeveloped for higher-value residential- and commercial-uses.

Valuation Remains Compelling

Although Alico has now sold off the Alico Ranch, the resulting citrus groves and non-citrus lands still imply lots of valuation upside for investors. According to management's estimates, Alico's lands are worth $417 - $521 million (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Management estimates of real estate valuation (ALCO investor presentation)

Even if I take a conservative ~10% haircut to management's estimated value/acre, I still see $44 / share in value for Alico's shares, or more than 60% upside from the current ~$27 level (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - Alico Sum Of The Parts valuation model (Author created)

I believe my $8,000/acre value for citrus groves may even be too conservative, as Alico disclosed it recently sold 780 acres (April 2024) of underperforming citrus groves to a third party or $7.0 million or $9,000 / acre. Citrus land sales in 2022 and 2023 were also within the $8-10,000 range posted by management (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - Historical citrus land sales (ALCO investor presentation)

Risks To Alico

As a soft-commodity producer based out of Florida, Alico's results are always at risk from weather events like hurricanes. With climate change causing changes in weather patterns, there is an increasing risk that large loss events like Hurricane Ian become more frequent.

Conclusion

With only one investment bank covering the company, I continue to view Alico as an under-covered gem. My conservative estimates of real estate value point to 60%+ upside, without consideration for the re-development potential of Alico's citrus groves. I maintain my speculative buy recommendation.