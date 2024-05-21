Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We're continuously looking to detect compelling investment cases for companies in the aerospace & defense industry as well as related industries, and with this report, we are adding TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to that long list. Despite a market capitalization of more than $72 billion, TransDigm has not yet been added to our coverage and stock screener, which includes 100+ names for which we have set price targets. That is not because we don't believe that TransDigm holds any value, but because the aerospace and defense industry is huge, and it takes time to add new names to the coverage. Without further ado, we will be focusing on TransDigm's activities as well as it most recent results, guidance and a stock price target and rating.

What Does TransDigm Do? And Why I Like It

TransDigm

TransDigm is a manufacturer of highly engineered components with $6.585 billion in sales in FY2023 and EBITDA of $3.2 billion, bringing its EBITDA margins close to 50%. The reason why TransDigm has these appreciable margins is that a significant portion of its sales are derived from proprietary products. In 2023, 38% of the sales were derived from Defense which includes OEM sales as well as aftermarket sales, 27% of sales came from commercial OEM sales and the remaining 35% came from commercial aftermarket sales. By EBITDA As Defined, more than 75% of the earnings are derived from after market sales.

Generally, I like companies with exposure to defense as well as commercial markets and a combination of OEM and aftermarket sales. TransDigm checks all these boxes. For investors that are looking to capitalize primarily on the aftermarket, TransDigm is positioned extremely well. To some extent, the significant exposure to aftermarket sales also means that the company's results are more insulated against the uncertainties of commercial OEM production rates. Another reason to like TransDigm is the significant share of proprietary business, meaning that this is an extremely high burden market for other aftermarket providers to contest, providing a high degree of margin protection.

TransDigm Is Showing Strong Topline and Margin Growth

TransDigm

For the second quarter of FY2024, sales grew by 21% to $1.92 billion, driven by Defense and Commercial sales increasing 21% and aftermarket sales increasing 8%. Commercial OEM sales benefited from sales growth of 25% for Commercial Transport and 15% growth in helicopter and business jet sales. The commercial after market sales benefited from 20% growth in passenger transport revenues, partially offset by a 15% decline in freight and a 5% decline in business jet and helicopters revenue. In Defense, aftermarket sales are outpacing OEM sales.

Gross profit increased from $929 million to $1.15 billion driven by solid sales growth as well as gross margins expanding from 58.4% to 60% driven by better fixed cost absorption. SG&A increased from $199 million to $248 million, driven by a $25 million increase in general expenses, $8 million increase in transaction expenses and $16 million in non-cash stock and deferred compensation expenses.

Interest expenses increased by 11% to $326 million reflecting higher interest on variable rate debt while the company incurred $28 million in refinancing costs related to the refinancing of its Tranche H&I term loans compared to $5 million in refinancing costs last year.

While Defense sales growth is not expected to be in the 20% range for the balance of the year, I am not too concerned about that since defense sales as a share currently stand at 38.4% and 38.1% year-to-date, while this normally is 35% or lower.

TransDigm Increases Fiscal 2024 Earnings Outlook

TransDigm

For FY2024, the revenue outlook has increased by $75 million at the midpoint with $7.68 billion to $7.8 billion in revenues targeted, which was primarily driven by Commercial OEM sales running ahead of expectations while Defense sales also showed growth that exceeded expectations. The result was a strong growth in revenues and EBITDA, triggering a $60 million increased to the EBITDA guidance and a $1.57 lift to the adjusted earnings per share to $32.42 at the mid-point. Overall, the business can be lumpy at times, so some strong performance that we saw during the quarter might not occur again in subsequent quarters, but it was enough to trigger an increase to the guidance, and it should also be noted that TransDigm would rather provide a conservative outlook and adjust accordingly as the year progresses.

TransDigm Has A Very Manageable Debt Maturity Profile

TransDigm

One thing I do like about TransDigm is that it has no debt maturing through 2026. The company could elect to bring down debt, but it does not seem as a priority at this point, and I can understand why. There currently are opportunities in the M&A space, and cash might be deployed there more efficiently instead of refinancing debt in the current high interest rate environment.

TransDigm Stock Appears Expensive

The Aerospace Forum

There is no doubt that TransDigm stock is expensive. Its company median valuation is ahead of the peer group and the company is trading ahead of its FY2025 earnings. However, I believe that there are two reasons why it is more appropriate to value the company according to its FY2026 earnings. The first one is that we tend to value stocks one year ahead of earnings. TransDigm currently is in Q3 FY24, so adding a year gives us Q3 FY25, which is not that far away from FY2026. Furthermore, the company has a strong M&A strategy and pipeline, and it is likely that the company will add new companies to its portfolio that will bolster the business results. So, the rich valuation is also partially driven by the expectations of continued M&A, which, I believe, is not an unreasonable assumption. As a result, I am assigning a buy rating with 6 to 8 percent upside for the stock. The upside is not huge and falls below the annual returns I normally look for, but I believe that given the M&A strategy and the proprietary business, this is a stock that will compound value for years if not decades.

Conclusion: TransDigm Stock Is A Buy On Strong M&A Pipeline And End-Market Strength

TransDigm had a strong quarter and its outlook for FY2024 might actually be on the conservative side. The stock is currently more than fully valued, and upside only remains when taking 2026 earnings into the valuation. I believe that is not unreasonable to do given strong M&A execution and end-market strength, which, I believe, will result in strong and sustained growth for years to come, with significant cash to deploy either against debt reduction or as preferred at this moment for acquisitions.