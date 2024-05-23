PM Images

We previously covered C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in March 2024, discussing its FQ3'24 earnings results in depth, with the stock's inflated levels offering interested investors with a minimal margin of safety, despite the raised FY2024 guidance, growing customer engagement, and long-term generative AI tailwinds.

Management's overreliance on stock-based compensation and share dilution made its investment thesis unattractive as well, well negating the SaaS company's high growth prospects, further worsened by the uncertain profitability trajectory and eye-watering short interest.

In this article, we shall discuss why market sentiments surrounding C3.ai has improved tremendously prior to the FQ4'24 earnings call, as the CEO offers deep insights on its profit margin improvements in recent conferences along with the growing adoption in generative AI SaaS offerings in general.

However, while the SaaS company may potentially report a blowout earnings call, we are not certain if it is wise to add here, attributed to the massive volatility from the stock's highly shorted position. As a result of the potential capital losses, we prefer to maintain our Hold (Neutral) rating here.

The C3.ai Investment Thesis May Improve Drastically, If The CEO's Guidance Plays Out

For now, C3.ai has estimated an immense market size for enterprise AI market at approximately $2T during the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Technology, Media, And Communications Conference on May 20, 2024.

While the SaaS company may not be the leader in generative AI (as yet), we concur with the CEO in which it is important for investors and the market to be patient as the company invests in its growth opportunities while it slowly narrows its losses and eventually generate consistent profitability.

This is especially aided by Nvidia's (NVDA) impressive sales in AI chips, with data center REITs reporting full bookings/ power constraints and AI-related SaaS companies such as Palantir (PLTR)/ CrowdStrike (CRWD) reporting accelerating top-line growths, with the "robust silicon sales already permeating into the software layer."

At the same time, the Chairman/ CEO of C3.ai, Thomas Siebel, has tentatively guided break-even operations by 2025 in the JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 04, 2024:

You're talking about breakeven in cash flow because I don't think we've made a breakeven in profitability yet, Pat. I think that happens next year. (C3.ai)

This means that we may see C3.ai exceed expectations in the FQ4'24 earnings call while offering a potentially optimistic FY2025 guidance, building upon the management's expectations to continue generating "positive cash flow for full year fiscal year ‘25" as guided in the FQ2'24 earnings call.

For context, the management has previously offered underwhelming FQ4'24 revenue guidance of $84M (+7.1% QoQ/ +16% YoY) and adj loss from operations of -$47.5M (-84.1% QoQ/ -50.4% YoY) at the midpoint. This implies widening loss margin of -56.5% (-23.7 points QoQ/ -24 YoY) as they substantially intensified their investments into generative AI.

However, assuming that this bottom-line improvement plays out as hinted by the CEO, we may see C3.ai reverse its cash burn since the management previously pivot from the subscription-based pricing model to a consumption-based one in FQ1'23, further aided by the inherent lack of debt on balance sheet.

Perhaps much of the tailwinds are attributed to the ongoing process of upgrading "100% of its customers from Version 7 to Version 8" in 2024, given the new platform's "improved cost effectiveness, enhanced speed, increased performance, and ease of use," based on the commentary in the Needham 19th Annual Technology, Media & Consumer Conference in May 16, 2024.

This is an important development indeed, since the upgrade has had "some impact on gross margin" with its operating profitability likely to improve drastically once the transition is completed over the next few quarters along with the potential break even by 2025, as hinted by the CEO above.

At the same time, due to the new platform's enhanced capabilities, we may also see increased cross-selling in its existing customers along with new growth opportunities in new adoptions, naturally triggering its improved top/ bottom lines ahead.

C3.ai Valuations

Perhaps this is why the C3.ai stock has also bounced off the FWD EV/ Sales valuation bottom of 6.02x in mid-April 2024, buoyed by the management's promising commentaries in the three recent conferences and PLTR's robust FQ1'24 earnings results as discussed here, lending strength to the generative AI SaaS investment thesis.

So, Is C3.ai Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold Heading Into The FQ4'24 Earnings Call?

C3.ai 3Y Stock Price

The same quiet optimism has also been observed in the C3.ai stock prices, with it bouncing off the April 2024 bottom of $20.50 and recovering by +27% since then.

C3.ai Short Interest

However, while C3.ai appears to be cheap at FWD EV/ Sales of 6.02x, compared to its 3Y mean of 11.70x, PLTR at 16.64x, and SoundHound (SOUN) at 21.88x, we are not certain if it is wise to add here, with the stock still highly shorted at 27.3% at the time of writing.

Readers must also note that the volumes sold short continues to grow on a consequential basis as we near C3.ai's upcoming FQ4'24 earnings call on May 29, 2024, similar to that observed before the FQ3'24 earnings call on February 28, 2024.

As a result, it is undeniable that C3.ai may remain massively volatile in the near term, prior to the successful monetization of its generative AI offerings along with consistent adj operating profitability and moderation in its shareholder dilution.

The same has been observed the stock's wild swings in price actions between the 52-week low of $20.23 and the 52-week high of $48.87, with another generative AI peer, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI), painfully missing consensus estimates while reporting widening losses and consistent shareholder dilutions.

Therefore, while we are highly encouraged by the C3.ai CEO's positive commentaries on the improving fundamentals, we believe that it may be more prudent to observe their execution and the stock's movement for a little longer before upgrading to a Buy.

In this case, we believe that it is better to be late to its potential upward rally, than to suffer uncertain capital losses. At the same time, interested readers may want to tune in to the upcoming earnings call, with the management's forward guidance likely to break or make the stock's recovery thus far.

Maintain Hold (Neutral).