How To Capture AI Innovation In A Risk-Aware Equity Portfolio

Summary

  • Companies at the heart of the AI revolution are widely seen as expensive, fast-growing businesses that wouldn’t usually be held in a defensive portfolio.
  • Investors seeking to reduce risk in equity allocations often lean into traditional defensive sectors, such as utilities or consumer staples.
  • AI is perhaps the most transformational technology cycle since the birth of the internet.

By Kent Hargis, PhD & James Russo

Technological disruption creates opportunity-and volatility. But there are ways to capture AI innovation while managing risk.

Companies at the heart of the AI revolution are widely seen as expensive, fast-growing businesses that wouldn't

