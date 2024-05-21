Wall Street Breakfast: The Winning Medal

The winning medal

The metal Olympics are taking place in the wild world of commodities, with gold, silver and copper-based bronze all scoring a place on the podium. New highs continue to be notched in the latest games, though there is skepticism about the results and the possibilities of a rigged performance. However, for those betting on which medal might be awarded next, there is plenty to consider for all the competitors:



Gold: The yellow metal just hit levels of over $2,450 per ounce despite a strong American economy and U.S. dollar. Analysts have pointed to a coming Fed pivot on interest rates, as well as geopolitical tensions that have increased demand for the safe haven. Not only are investors getting involved, but there has been a large amount of buying from central banks, while the retail crowd is even getting in on the action with gold bars from Costco (COST).



Silver: The metal has outperformed gold in recent weeks, bringing its total gain to 32% YTD, compared to gold's 18% return. It also benefits from all the safe haven attributes of its shiny cousin, such as a popular hedge against inflation, along with some distinctive practical qualities of its own. Silver is used for industrial purposes, like solar panel cells, and is relatively cheap in ounces when compared to pricey gold.



Copper: The latest rip has made numerous headlines after hitting all-time highs on exchanges across the globe. Fear of supply shortages and trade disputes has helped generate buzz around the industrial bellwether, which is also key for the green transition and rising electrification needs. Copper is used in EVs, wind turbines, power transmission and AI data centers, meaning there are actual supply and demand fundamentals to assess when evaluating the worth of the red metal.



Too shiny? The commodity competition can experience chaotic events, with scandals and manipulation hitting items like nickel and cocoa in recent years. There is speculation that this might be going on this time around, triggered by leveraged contract buying, short squeeze momentum, or price premiums on different exchanges. Others see a lot of metal potential that has even resulted in some real-world M&A action, such as BHP's (BHP) $39B proposed takeover of Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF), which would create the world's top copper producer.

Wall Street leadership

Succession plans are "well on the way" at JPMorgan (JPM), with Jamie Dimon saying it's up to the board to determine how much longer he'll remain CEO. "I think when I can't put the jersey on and give it my full effort, I should leave," he announced at the bank's Investor Day, adding that the timetable "is not five years anymore." Dimon also outlined that the lender will not repurchase a lot of stock at current prices, noting that such a buyback - at a valuation of 2.3 times tangible book value - would be "a mistake." JPM shares slipped 4.5% following the comments on Tuesday, but are up more than 40% over the past year. (60 comments)

Pulling a 180?

Cryptocurrencies are back in rally mode as traders increasingly bet on the approval of the first spot ether ETF. While the industry previously did not expect the SEC to give the green light, the regulator has reportedly requested that ETF issuers update 19b-4 filings on an accelerated basis. The development signals some progress, but it doesn't mean it's a done deal. Ether (ETH-USD) is still up big on the news, soaring 20% to $3,708. The SEC's decision on VanEck's spot ether ETF application is expected on Thursday, and one from ARK Invest is due on Friday. (1 comment)

Bear capitulation

One of Wall Street's prominent bears has finally turned positive on his outlook for the stock market as indexes continue to hit record highs. Mike Wilson, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, now calls for the S&P 500 (SP500) to rise to 5,400, higher than his previous year-end target of 4,500, which was one of the lowest on Wall Street. The forecast is derived from a 19x P/E multiple on 12-month forward EPS based on June 2026 of $283. "This earnings path is based on our economists' growth forecasts, output from our earnings models, and our view that AI diffusion will boost margins starting in 2025," Wilson declared. (48 comments)