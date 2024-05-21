Joa_Souza

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares after the 1Q24 results released on May 8th. The results were slightly below expectations, which is common in turnaround processes, however, in my opinion the company made great advances in managing its energy balance.

Additionally, Eletrobrás continues to trade at extremely discounted multiples compared to national and international peers. With a P/B of just 0.83x, in my opinion the company continues to be traded as a state-owned company, despite having already been privatized, as I stated in my coverage initiation report, and this seems like a great opportunity to me.

Review Of Eletrobrás Results In 1Q24

In general terms, the results were 2% below expectations. However, they continue to reflect the impact of efficiency measures announced over the last few years.

Forecasts (Investing)

Now, let's discuss each part of the result in detail.

Revenues - Smaller Reflecting Divestments

The revenue totaled $1.74 billion (-15% q/q and -4.3% y/y) in 1Q24, below market expected. Free market prices fell 20% y/y while regulated market prices fell 8% y/y. On the other hand, regulatory transmission revenues grew 31% y/y, mainly due to the RBSE reprofiling.

Net Revenue (IR Company)

Revenues from the generation segment fell 4% y/y, reflecting the divestment of Candiota and lower energy prices (more on this below), which were partially offset by the positive effect of the partial end of the quota regime, and the consolidation of Teles Pires in 4Q23.

On the positive side, Eletrobrás began to present its energy balance with a series of volumes and prices contracted for the period from 2025 to 2027:

Energy Balance (IR Company)

The company managed to reduce its exposure to uncontracted energy: 2,098 average MW in 2024, 1,002 average MW in 2025, 711 average MW in 2026 and 528 average MW in 2027, reducing one of the risks of selling energy at potentially cheap market prices in the future, which was a huge step forward in my opinion.

Costs and Expenses - Specific Impacts, Structural Savings

Cost increased 15% y/y, explained by higher energy purchases and transmission costs due to the consolidation of Teles Pires. Expenses with personnel, materials, third-party services and other expenses fell 11% y/y. This was due to lower personnel costs (-7% y/y), due to savings related to voluntary dismissal programs.

There was also a contribution from service costs (-6% y/y), due to lower consultancy costs and Candiota's divestment. Finally, there were lower benefit payments to retirees (-94% y/y) and a reduction in compensation, losses and fines (-70% y/y).

Finally, EBITDA was $776 million. This lower-than-projected operating result is explained by the higher-than-expected one-off cost and recurring revenues from the energy supply contract with Amazonas Energia ($86 million) having been provisioned in the 1Q due to the increase in defaults.

EBITDA (IR Company)

It is interesting to remember that the company has many assets and is undergoing a large turnaround, therefore results with specific impacts on costs and expenses are expected. However, the 11% reduction in expenses must be highlighted, as a result of the savings the company has made, and this corroborates my bullish thesis for the shares.

Debt - Comfortable Leverage

In the quarter, the highlight was the management of compulsory loans. Provisions for compulsory loans were reduced by $228 million to $3.2 billion (versus $3.44 billion in 4Q23) due to payments and discounts of $88 million, which were partially offset by new provisions of $17 million.

Inventory (IR Company)

Regarding debt, the company achieved a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.4x, considered comfortable for the business. Capex was $240 million in the quarter, in line with my expectations.

As mentioned in the coverage initiation report, the question remains regarding the dividends. The company chose to distribute the regulatory minimum. This may be related both to the challenging political environment, but it could also mean that the company will make an acquisition.

Net Income - What Really Matters

Ultimately, net income of $65.4 million. In general, I judge the result as neutral for my thesis for the company.

Net Income (IR Company)

It is worth remembering that the pillars of the thesis are the improvement in revenues due to the end of the quota regime (which will have an effect in the medium term), savings in expenses due to privatization (which occurred this quarter), and discounted valuation compared to peers. And speaking of valuation, let's get to it.

Valuation - Remains Attractive

In the following, I will use Seeking Alpha to compare Eletrobrás with its global peers, like Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY), Energias de Portugal (OTCPK:EDPFY), IBEX Limited (IBEX), Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), The AES Corporation (AES), and NextEra Energy (NEE):

P/B and P/E (IR Company)

Now, I will use Koyfin to compare it with its national peers:

P/B and P/L (Koyfin)

Again I am using P/B, a good metric for companies with several fixed assets, such as Eletrobrás and its peers. As we can see, the company remains extremely discounted, trading at a P/B below 1x. I will not use the P/L as a base indicator due to the discrepancy between the value of SA and Koyfin.

In this sense, the thesis remains reiterated, as does my recommendation to buy the shares with a target price of $9.80. For the next results, I believe that the company will present savings of 10% in expenses, and will provide more clarity about plans to invest in growth or distribute dividends.

Furthermore, a large new risk could have emerged in 1Q24, as Lula tries to legalize the privatization of Eletrobrás. However, according to Reuters, if the case had reached the Brazilian supreme court, the ministers would have supported the privatization of the company.

Therefore, the reasoning for reaching the target price and the other risks to the thesis follow the same as in my coverage initiation report.

The Bottom Line

In general, I consider Eletrobrás' 1Q24 results to be neutral. It is true that the company did not beat market estimates for the period, but we are talking about a proof-of-concept and turnaround thesis, that is, a complex thesis.

Analyzing from this perspective. The company managed to make good progress in its energy balance, which will be reflected in improved and more predictable revenues in the future, as well as expenses with personnel, materials, services and others reduced by more than 10%, which is desirable.

Based on this analysis, I reiterate my recommendation to buy Eletrobrás shares. Investors should pay attention to the reduction of legal risks, as well as the company's ability to improve its operational efficiency even in the midst of difficulties. The risk-return remains quite attractive in my opinion.

