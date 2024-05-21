blueskyline

Elevator Pitch

My rating for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares is a Hold.

I previously wrote about ADNT's capital allocation and the impact of the United Auto Workers or UAW strike on the company in my September 26, 2023 article. This latest write-up analyzes Adient's financial outlook and its future share buybacks.

Adient is deserving of a Hold rating. I am unimpressed by ADNT's full-year FY 2024 prospects, as the company's guidance points to a contraction in both its top line and EBITDA for this fiscal year. On the flip side, the company is expected to continue with significant share repurchases for the foreseeable future, and I estimate that ADNT's forward buyback yield is at an appealing high-single digit percentage level.

Downward Revision Of Full-Year Guidance Was Disappointing

Adient disclosed the company's updated FY 2024 financial guidance (YE September 30) in tandem with its Q2 earnings release in the earlier part of this month.

In specific terms, ADNT's full-year top line guidance was lowered by -4% from $15.45 billion to $14.85 billion. The company also cut its normalized EBITDA guidance for FY 2024 by -8% from $985 million to $910 million (mid-point of guidance). This translates into expectations of a -4% revenue contraction and a -3% decline in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for Adient in the current fiscal year.

ADNT attributed the revision of its FY 2024 management guidance to "slower launch ramps" and "softer electric vehicle production" in its Q2 FY 2024 results presentation slides. Adient's comments are aligned with that of the disclosures for its biggest customers. As indicated in its FY 2023 10-K filing, the company has two significant clients each contributing more than 10% of its sales, which are Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTCPK:VWAPY) and Stellantis N.V. (STLA).

Stellantis' shipments for the North American market decreased by -20% YoY in Q1 2024. STLA indicated at its first quarter earnings briefing that "portfolio transitions" had been a drag on the company's North American business. Separately, Volkswagen mentioned at the company's Q1 2024 earnings call that "demand for battery electric vehicles was muted at the beginning of the year in Europe and North America." Specifically, Volkswagen's battery electric vehicle deliveries for the US and European markets declined by -16% YoY and -25% YoY, respectively in Q1 2024.

Taking into account its key clients' disclosures and management comments, Adient's lackluster FY 2024 guidance appears to be realistic. In a nutshell, weaker demand for electric vehicles and a more moderate pace of new vehicle introductions are likely to hurt Adient's performance this year, as per its earnings presentation commentary.

Enticing Buyback Yield Provides Support For Share Price

With my earlier late-September 2023 update, I noted that "ADNT does seem well-positioned to conduct substantial share repurchases in FY 2024 when the UAW strike comes to a close." This has been the case, as Adient spent $100 million and $50 million on share buybacks in Q1 FY 2024 and Q2 FY 2024, respectively, following the conclusion of the UAW strike in late 2023.

I am of the opinion that Adient will continue to allocate a meaningful amount of the company's excess capital to share buybacks in the quarters ahead. At its most recent Q2 FY 2024 results briefing, ADNT emphasized that it "would expect the buybacks to continue" and indicated that "the pacing (of future share repurchases) should be fairly similar."

The company's net leverage metric, calculated as net debt divided by EBITDA for the past 12 months, was 1.71 times as of end-Q2 FY 2024. Adient's goal is to have its net leverage at between 1.50 times and 2.00 times, so there isn't pressure on the company to set aside more capital for deleveraging in the near term.

Also, Adient has sufficient financial liquidity, so the bulk of its free cash flow can be allocated to capital return without any issues. The company anticipates that it can generate $250 million of free cash flow in the current fiscal year as per its guidance. In comparison, ADNT has available liquidity amounting to more than $1.8 billion, which includes its cash and available credit line of $905 million and $974 million, respectively as of March 31, 2024.

My assumption is that ADNT buys back $50 million worth of its own shares each quarter going forward, which is the same as what it did for Q2 FY 2024. This implies that the stock's forward buyback yield (repurchases divided by market capitalization) will be an attractive 7.6%.

In the prior section, I noted that Adient's full-year FY 2024 prospects aren't particularly impressive as per its guidance. But the downside for ADNT's shares should be limited to a large extent by the stock's appealing buyback yield.

Final Thoughts

A Hold rating for Adient is fair in my view. ADNT is currently trading at a trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA of 6.2 times (source: S&P Capital IQ), which is aligned with its consensus FY 2023-2027 EBITDA CAGR of +7.0%. Both its EBITDA multiple and expected EBITDA growth rate at the mid-to-high single digit level, and this supports the case that Adient's valuations are reasonable based on the EV/EBITDA metric.

An expansion of ADNT's EV/EBITDA valuation multiple in the short term is less probable, as the company's full-year FY 2024 financial outlook isn't favorable. But a significant de-rating of Adient's EV/EBITDA ratio is also unlikely, as the stock's valuations are supported by meaningful share repurchases.