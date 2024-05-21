The 1-Minute Market Report: May 20, 2024

May 21, 2024 7:50 AM ETFAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, ARKK, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, IWS, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, IMCV, MDYV, IVOV, XMVM, XMLV, SYLD, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, TPHD, TMDV, LSAT, RSPT, FFSM, UPGD, DBP, GLTR, JJPFF, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, CNYA, KGRN, KALL, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, IDU, XLU, VPU, PUI, JXI, FXU, PSCU, ECLN, FUTY, RNRG, UTES, JHMU, ITB, XHB, NAIL, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, MAGS, IWM, ACTV, AFSM, AVUV, BBSC, BKSE, CALF, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSF, DEEP, DES, DFAS, DGRS, DWAS, VO, MDY, IJH, IWR, BMVP, FNX, EZM, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, IVOO, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, TAN, ARKG, IDRV, LIT, PRNT, ICLN, PALL, REMX, KRBN, XTN, CRNC, FWRD, IRBT, TTEC, NYCB, APPS, MED, SSP, TSE, LEG, SMCI1 Comment
Erik Conley profile picture
Erik Conley
10.73K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 notched its 23rd record high on Wednesday of last week.
  • After selling off in January and February, Utilities have been on a tear, especially over the past 4 weeks.
  • Small and Mid-cap Value stocks are struggling to keep up with larger, growth names.

Hand with classic stopwatch

acilo

In this brief market report, we look at the various asset classes, sectors, equity categories, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and stocks that moved the market higher and the market segments that defied the trend by moving lower.

Identifying the pockets

This article was written by

Erik Conley profile picture
Erik Conley
10.73K Followers
Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FAD--
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
FNY--
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
IPO--
Renaissance IPO ETF
CWS--
AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF
IMCG--
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News