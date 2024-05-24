KMLM: 5 Reasons You Might Want To Buy This 8.2% Yielding ETF

shapecharge

Over the last few weeks, I've been researching something that might be very useful to my readers: mastering volatility, maximizing sleep-well-at-night-ability, and enjoying attractive yields and returns that can help you live your financial dreams.

I've been working on a special event article similar to how Avengers Endgame combined 20 previous movies into a never-before-seen cinematic event, which requires covering five ETFs to create 3 model portfolios that can help achieve market-like returns with up to 75% less volatility.

Articles In This Series.

Today, I want to review the KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM), my favorite 8% yielding ETF.

Note that KMLM pays out 100% of profits yearly as cash dividends. The 8.2% yield is the long-term average since 1988 (index returns).

Morningstar

I like it so much. It's my largest holding, almost 15% of my family fund and around 14% of my net worth.

Why am I willing to own and keep buying so much KMLM? Let me show you three reasons this ETF might be a great diversified addition to your portfolio, as it is to mine.

Diversification Is The Only "Free Lunch" On Wall Street

As Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater, the largest hedge fund in the world, explained back in a 2011 investing summit, diversification, all-else-equal, is a good thing.

In his book "Principles," he calls diversification with non-correlated assets the "Holy Grail" of investing. It can result in up to 80% lower volatility with the same returns.

The key is genuinely uncorrelated income streams, where one asset class rises, another falls, and vice versa.

This allows the power of rebalancing to generate free alpha.

Vanguard and Morningstar have confirmed Dalio's research, which shows that rebalancing alone can generate up to 0.5% annual returns.

In other words, imagine several uncorrelated assets, stocks, bonds, managed futures, etc. Even if the prices of each end up flat over several years, you can generate 0.51% "free" annual returns by simply rebalancing once yearly because the assets are rising and falling at different times.

Vanguard

This chart shows that over the last 50 years, annual rebalancing of the S&P and US bonds in a 60-40 portfolio delivered 0.51% better annual returns than daily rebalancing.

Another way to say it is that over 50 years, investors who rebalanced these two asset classes annually earned 29% higher inflation-adjusted returns than the S&P and bonds delivered on their own.

How on earth can anything be "free" on Wall Street?

The Power Of Rebalancing

University Of Delaware

Let's consider a simple example of a 50/50 stock and bond portfolio. The stock market fell 20% in year one, roughly during the 1990 bear market, while bonds rose 10% (+6% in 1990).

At the end of the year, you're down 5%, half as much as the market, and you sell $75,000 worth of bonds at a profit and buy $75,000 worth of stocks.

University Of Delaware

1991 the market recovered 30%, and bonds rose 15%. But imagine bonds merely went up 3%, as in this example from Michael Kitces of the University of Delaware.

In other words, the portfolio finishes with an extra $20,250 at the end of year 2 in the scenario with rebalancing over the buy-and-hold scenario without rebalancing! This amounts to an ‘excess’ return of about 1 %/year (annualized) over the (admittedly very volatile) 2-year period, thanks to rebalancing." - University of Delaware

An Introduction To Managed Futures

Managed futures are an active strategy that goes long or short in various futures markets, such as commodities, currencies, equities, and bonds.

There are many different ways to use futures, such as long-short equities, trend following, risk-parity, global macro, etc.

This is the realm of the hedge fund, which historically has averaged 5% annual fees. The industry tries to achieve low volatility and 10% returns, thus achieving a 5% long-term return for investors.

However, about 70% of long-term hedge fund returns come from trend following.

Trend Following with Managed Futures: The search for crisis alpha by Alex Greyersman and Kathryn Kaminski

Hedge Fund Journal

Over 800 years, the trend following across dozens of asset classes has resulted in superior returns with similar volatility and 2.5X better volatility-adjusted returns.

Hedge Fund Journal

790 years of 13% annual returns and 10% inflation-adjusted returns are better than the US stocks have done since 1802.

One penny invested into trend following in 1300; had that been possible, adjusted for inflation, it is now worth $5 *10^30.

That's 1 penny hypothetically becoming $5 million, trillion, trillion dollars, adjusted for inflation, over eight centuries of compounding.

Hedge Fund Journal

From 1993 to 2013, there was a lot of market volatility, up and down. A 50/50 portfolio of stocks and managed futures delivered superior returns to pure stocks with much lower volatility.

Hedge Fund Journal

This is what Ray Dalio is talking about: the same returns (or slightly better) with less volatility. Most importantly, that 22% peak decline in the Great Recession was much easier to live through and sleep well at night than the market's 51% decline (58% intra-day).

How Trend Following Would Have Helped In The Great Recession

AQR

A 50% decline in the Great Depression compared to a 62% decline in a standard 60-40 might not sound like a lot.

In fact, it means a 24% further decline compared to a 50% decline.

A portfolio that is -50% to reach -62% must fall 24% further.

This means that for these 133 years, a 60% stock, 20% bond, and 20% managed futures (trend following) portfolio would have delivered 0.7% higher annual returns but 42% higher volatility-adjusted returns and a 24% smaller decline during the worst stock market crash in history (-87%).

A 153% higher inflation-adjusted return over time and a smoother ride with more SWANiness!

5 Reasons Why I Trust KMLM More Than Any Other Managed Futures ETF

There are many managed futures ETFs and mutual funds, some actively managed, some passive, and each is slightly different.

Here is why I like KMLM the best.

Reason One: A Purely Passive ETF

Kraneshares

Actively managed futures are very difficult to own because, historically, returns have not been permanent. The manager who is up 40% in one year can be down 20% the next.

Mean reversion, which is high in stock fund management, is nearly 100% in managed futures.

There is no "Warren Buffett of Managed Futures" who can beat the industry for decades.

But guess what? The Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index has beaten the industry's 4.5% historical returns since 1988.

That is thirty-six years, doubling the industry's returns.

Reason Two: No Stock Exposure = Most Negative Correlation

Kraneshares

Most managed futures funds will use stock index futures, which can boost returns in bull markets, but if there is a market correction, they can be correlated to stocks.

KMLM's index has no stock exposure, so its beta is historically the most negatively correlated to the S&P.

Since KMLM's Inception January 2021

Portfolio Visualizer

KMLM's Beta, or how it trades vs the S&P over time, is -0.4, which is better diversification power than any asset other than currency trading.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Note that the correlation between stocks and other assets can vary, but only currencies and managed futures correlate negatively.

Morgan Stanley

Note how the correlations between most hedge fund strategies positively correlate to the S&P.

Kraneshares

Long-term, meaning that in the last 24 years, the Mount Lucas index has had a -0.34 correlation with the stock market.

Reason Three: The Strongest Hedging Power When You Need It Most

Crisis alpha is needed in a crisis, which goes up as much as possible when the rest of the portfolio falls. It's why you own hedges like bonds in the first place.

Crisis Period US Stocks Bonds Long Bonds Cash SG Trend Index RSBT DBMF (CTA Index) KMLM 50/50% Long Bonds And KMLM RSST December 2021 to September 2022 -25% -14.4% -44.8% 0.6% 35.6% 28.7% 31.6% 44.8% 0.0% 5.30% January 2020 to March 2020 -20% -2.6% 20.3% 0.3% 1.4% 0.3% -0.8% 13.9% 17.1% -9.40% October 2007 to February 2009 -50% 6.1% 24.0% 2.5% 21.6% 25.9% 13.5% 37.4% 30.7% -14.40% August 2000 to December 2002 -41% 33.4% 149.6% 11.2% 56.3% 78.6% 28.8% 30.4% 90.0% 7.80% Average -34% 5.6% 37.3% 3.6% 28.7% 33.4% 18.3% 31.6% 34.5% -2.68% Median -33% 1.8% 22.2% 1.5% 28.6% 27.3% 21.2% 33.9% 23.9% -2.13% Correlation To US Stocks 1.00 -0.57 -0.44 -0.49 -0.40 -0.50 -0.22 -0.39 -0.52 0.22 Click to enlarge

(Source: KraneShares, SocGen, Portfolio Visualizer)

KMLM has the best median crisis alpha, meaning that in the median crash of the last 25 years, it rose 34%, the mirror image of the S&P 500.

Historical Returns By Year Vs S&P, 60-40, And Bonds (Index Returns Before 2021)

Year MLM (KMLM Index) Return 10-Year Treasury Bonds 60/40 S&P 2023 -5.7% 3.2% 15.2% 26.1% 2022 30.3% -17.8% -18.0% -18.1% 2021 7.1% -4.4% 15.5% 28.7% 2020 6.1% 11.3% 15.6% 18.4% 2019 -5.7% 9.6% 22.7% 31.5% 2018 -0.4% 0.0% -2.6% -4.4% 2017 -11.1% 2.8% 14.2% 21.8% 2016 -6.8% 0.7% 7.5% 12.0% 2015 13.5% 1.3% 1.3% 1.4% 2014 22.5% 10.7% 12.5% 13.7% 2013 -0.1% -9.1% 15.8% 32.4% 2012 -11.9% 3.0% 10.8% 16.0% 2011 6.2% 16.0% 7.7% 2.1% 2010 5.0% 8.5% 12.4% 15.1% 2009 -10.5% -11.1% 11.4% 26.5% 2008 40.4% 20.1% -14.2% -37.0% 2007 10.8% 10.2% 7.4% 5.5% 2006 0.1% 2.0% 10.3% 15.8% 2005 12.6% 2.9% 4.1% 4.9% 2004 5.5% 4.5% 8.3% 10.9% 2003 8.2% 0.4% 17.4% 28.7% 2002 -9.2% 15.1% -7.2% -22.1% 2001 2.6% 5.6% -4.9% -11.9% 2000 38.4% 16.7% 1.2% -9.1% 1999 -9.6% -8.3% 9.3% 21.0% 1998 42.8% 14.9% 23.1% 28.6% 1997 11.6% 9.9% 24.0% 33.4% 1996 22.5% 1.4% 14.3% 23.0% 1995 22.5% 23.5% 31.9% 37.6% 1994 26.9% -8.0% -2.4% 1.3% 1993 23.0% 14.2% 11.7% 10.1% 1992 -9.0% 9.4% 8.3% 7.6% 1991 -8.7% 15.0% 24.3% 30.5% 1990 33.3% 6.2% 0.6% -3.1% 1989 40.4% 17.7% 26.1% 31.7% 1988 15.4% 8.2% 13.3% 16.6% Average 10.0% 5.7% 9.7% 12.4% Median 6.7% 5.9% 11.1% 15.5% Annual Volatility 16.6% 9.4% 11.0% 17.5% Worst Return -11.9% -17.8% -18.0% -37.0% Best Return 42.8% 23.5% 31.9% 37.6% Correlation To S&P -0.25 -0.04 0.94 1.00 Click to enlarge

(Source: KraneShares, Portfolio Visualizer)

Notice the negative correlation of the MLM index, which is 6X more than the negative correlation of bonds.

How often has the MLM index fallen at the same time as bonds and the S&P? There has never been a year since 1988 when stocks, bonds, and the MLM index all fell together.

There are many years when all three go up, but there is never a period when managed futures, bonds, and stocks fall simultaneously.

Why Trend Following Doesn't Fail When Stocks And Bond Crash Together

Resolve Asset Management

Stocks and bonds tend to be negatively correlated except in periods of inflation shocks, when interest rates soar, causing both to fall together.

That creates powerful trends that trend-following managed futures can profit from.

KraneShares

In other words, since WWII, there has never been a period when stocks, bonds, and managed futures all fell together. There are three uncorrelated asset classes that, for 79 years, have never failed simultaneously.

Does that mean that they might never fall together? No, but the statistical probability of it ever happening is about 3%.

According to S&P, that is the same probability as Costco (COST)(COST:CA), Home Depot (HD)(HD:CA), or other A-rated companies going bankrupt over the next 30 years.

Reason Four: A Pure Rules-Based Trend Following Strategy

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) and Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF (RSST) are pure passive ETFs that track indexes or try to approximate them through machine learning algorithms.

DBMF is 50% bottom-up and 50% top-down; RSST has a 70% bottom-up approach in its tracking algorithm. The reason is that this is better at catching sudden swings in allocations like those that occurred in March 2023.

Top Down Replication As an analogy, consider the example of trying to replicate the returns of an active, long-term stock picker. The top-down approach would be akin to identifying the portfolio of stocks – i.e., both the stocks and the weights – that best replicates their returns by regressing his track record on the universe of global stocks. Pros: Agnostic of how managers run their portfolios; can adapt to model innovation. Cons: Can only use most recent data to estimate current portfolio; may miss sudden changes in underlying manager positions. Bottom-Up Replication: If the top-down approach is akin to figuring out which stocks a long-term stock picker owns, the bottom-up approach is akin to figuring out which characteristics they use to pick stocks. In other words, if we can identify their strategy for picking stocks, we can try to implement that strategy ourselves. Bottom-up replication aims to uncover the underlying strategies that funds in the index are using to form portfolios. Trend-following strategies typically employ a combination of time-series momentum, price versus moving average, multiple moving average, or breakout systems to identify market trends. Pros: Can use more data to create stable estimates; can capture sudden weight changes. Cons: Will not necessarily capture model innovation among managers" - RSST

In other words, the key to understanding rival managed futures ETFs like DBMF, RSBT or RSST is that they are trying to replicate either 20 or 10 actively managed funds.

Who DBMF Is Trying To Track

Soc Gen

DBMF's algorithm, which has been very accurate since its 2019 inception, has done a good job approximating what the largest managed futures funds own and their strategies.

Who Return Stacked ETFs Is Trying To Track

Soc Gen

Return Stacked Funds is trying to 70% estimate the strategy (time horizons and algos) of these leading trend-following fund managers and 30% trying to pinpoint their exact consensus allocations.

In other words, 30% "How much short or long are each of the 24 futures contracts used in this index?" and 70% "What time horizons and specific trend signals are they using"?

But Alpha Simplex isn't a pure trend-following shop, nor is AQR. They are primarily trend followers but also do other strategies. That's why they charge much higher fees (about 50% more than KMLM DBMF or Return Stacked).

KraneShares

The MLM index is a pure trend-following strategy. It doesn't require any managers to try to guess what the Fed will do next with rates, what the Bank of England will do, or what the Bank of Japan will do.

In other words, the Soc Gen Trend indexes, both the CTA one that DBMF tracks and the Trend index Return Stacked Funds track, are a mix of strategies.

However, remember that the following trend has been the #1 strategy for alternatives and hedge funds for the last few decades.

KraneShares

Let's use crude as an example.

Both DBMF and Return Stacked Funds will try, via their algos, to estimate "what do the professionals think about oil? Should we be long or short, and by how much?"

Mount Lucas doesn't care what Kathy Kaminski of Alpha Simplex thinks about crude; it looks purely at the trend data and, based on the same algo it's been using for 36 years, decides whether to go long or short crude and by how much.

The algo is based on moving averages, the most time-tested trend following strategy.

KMLM can rapidly switch from very long to short and operates via pure rules-based strategies. Unlike DBMF and Return Stacked Funds, it doesn't try to replicate human fund managers.

In other words, the MLM index that KMLM tracks is 100% pure quantitative trend following, which has been the best historical investing strategy.

Reason Five: The Best Historical Index Returns

Wait, so Mount Lucas is purely computerized trading? No humans are making any judgment calls?! That seems dangerous and reckless...yet it's better because when you try to do something 100% strategy, like trend following, with essentially no fundamentals and 100% long-term mean reversion, emotions and human judgment are a liability, not an asset.

Here is the proof.

Human Managed Futures Fund Manager Returns Since 2000

Soc Gen tracks the daily returns of its indexes and the 10 to 20 fund managers in the Soc Gen CTA and Trend following indexes.

Soc Gen

S&P 500 returns since 2000 (Peak of the worst bubble in US history): 7.6% CAGR

Soc Gen CTA Index (What DBMF replicates): 4.8%

Soc Gen Trend Index (what Return Stacked replicates): 6.1%

So, human fund managers have historically done 4.8% to 6.1% with managed futures. That's not bad; it beats the historical 4% return on bonds and negatively correlates with stocks and bonds.

Pure Quant Trend Following Beats Human Returns

KraneShares

A 100% machine-based trend followed with no human involvement delivered 9.1% returns for 36 years.

Human-managed futures experts? 4.8%; pure rules-based trend following? Almost 2X better returns. Not for a few years, but for a quarter-century or longer.

Risks To Managed Futures Investors (Including Tax Considerations)

No investing strategy is perfect, neither is KMLM or the MLM index.

First, remember that, like most managed futures funds, KMLM pays out all gains as cash dividends.

That means a tax-advantaged account is optimal. Why?

Managed Futures Fund Annualized Return Since Inception Post Tax Return Tax-Expense Ratio % Of Profits To Taxes KMLM 12.81% 10.58% 2.23% 17% DBMF 10.20% 8.28% 1.92% 19% CTA 11.77% 8.77% 3.00% 25% AMFAX 5.30% 3.05% 2.25% 42% PQTAX 4.95% 2.78% 2.17% 44% AQMIX 3.94% 1.94% 2.00% 51% Average 8.16% 5.90% 2.26% 33.13% Click to enlarge

(Source: Morningstar) Bold = ETFs, and non-bold = actively managed funds.

The lowest-cost options for managed futures, ETFs like DBMF and KMLM, are much more tax-efficient than the mutual funds that tend to be actively managed.

In addition to paying higher expense ratios (usually 0.5% higher), you also face higher taxes because of the strategies utilized by those human managers.

For context, the S&P's historical tax-expense ratio is 0.76% or about 8% of gains. Managed futures have a higher tax burden than regular stocks, though much lower than bonds (40% to 50% of returns go to taxes).

AQR

The trend following from 1947 to 1951 experienced declines as significant as 26%, and it has had five bear markets since WWII. Investors were underwater for six years and three months (the same as the S&P after the Tech crash).

From 2016 to 2019, the MLM index fell by 22%, while the stock market increased by 78%.

Year MLM (KMLM Index) Return 10-Year Treasury Bonds 60/40 S&P KMLM Index Cumulative Return 2023 -5.7% 3.2% 15.2% 26.1% 108.8340242 2022 30.3% -17.8% -18.0% -18.1% 115.3636042 2021 7.1% -4.4% 15.5% 28.7% 88.53012367 2020 6.1% 11.3% 15.6% 18.4% 82.66117989 2019 -5.7% 9.6% 22.7% 31.5% 77.89406323 2018 -0.4% 0.0% -2.6% -4.4% 82.62868699 2017 -11.1% 2.8% 14.2% 21.8% 82.927225 2016 -6.8% 0.7% 7.5% 12.0% 93.25 2015 13.5% 1.3% 1.3% 1.4% 100 Click to enlarge

(Source: KraneShares, Portfolio Visualizer)

KMLM has been up 10% since 2015, losing money to inflation and showing that the time you buy makes a big difference.

If you buy near record highs, a correction in managed futures will likely cause weak returns for the next few years.

Why? Because managed futures like KMLM and trend followers do best when there is a strong trend, like during periods of high volatility.

In a bear market, managed futures tend to do well. After bear markets, stocks tend to have low volatility rallies, and low volatility = weak trends for managed futures funds to follow.

So, does that mean you should only buy managed futures after a prolonged period of weak returns? Not necessarily. It would help if you decided what allocation is proper for your needs and what percentage of stocks, bonds, and managed futures suits you.

Then stick to that plan, and don't panic that "this strategy is broken forever!" as occurred after four years of negative returns in the face of a strong stock market bull market.

Investors in managed futures got so sick of losing money in a bear market that had happened many times before (since WWII alone) and sold at a loss.

Right before managed futures started working again when strong trends were redeveloped.

Total Returns Will Vary Over Long Periods

Year MLM (KMLM Index) Return 10-Year Treasury Bonds 60/40 S&P Cumulative Return 2023 -5.7% 3.2% 15.2% 26.1% 343.3057585 2022 30.3% -17.8% -18.0% -18.1% 363.9026484 2021 7.1% -4.4% 15.5% 28.7% 279.2591884 2020 6.1% 11.3% 15.6% 18.4% 260.7462076 2019 -5.7% 9.6% 22.7% 31.5% 245.7088274 2018 -0.4% 0.0% -2.6% -4.4% 260.6437121 2017 -11.1% 2.8% 14.2% 21.8% 261.5854196 2016 -6.8% 0.7% 7.5% 12.0% 294.1475538 2015 13.5% 1.3% 1.3% 1.4% 315.439736 2014 22.5% 10.7% 12.5% 13.7% 277.8225612 2013 -0.1% -9.1% 15.8% 32.4% 226.7383997 2012 -11.9% 3.0% 10.8% 16.0% 226.9880866 2011 6.2% 16.0% 7.7% 2.1% 257.5605204 2010 5.0% 8.5% 12.4% 15.1% 242.5240305 2009 -10.5% -11.1% 11.4% 26.5% 230.9092931 2008 40.4% 20.1% -14.2% -37.0% 258.0280401 2007 10.8% 10.2% 7.4% 5.5% 183.7806553 2006 0.1% 2.0% 10.3% 15.8% 165.9269189 2005 12.6% 2.9% 4.1% 4.9% 165.6949459 2004 5.5% 4.5% 8.3% 10.9% 147.1274604 2003 8.2% 0.4% 17.4% 28.7% 139.5102033 2002 -9.2% 15.1% -7.2% -22.1% 128.9373413 2001 2.6% 5.6% -4.9% -11.9% 142.032762 2000 38.4% 16.7% 1.2% -9.1% 138.42 Click to enlarge

(Source: KraneShares, Portfolio Visualizer)

KMLM's index has delivered 5.5% annual returns since 2000.

And 8.9% annual returns since 2019, the last bear market bottom.

From 2008 (the peak of the Great Recession panic) to today, KMLM has done just 2% annual returns.

Since KMLM's inception, it has made 12% annual returns.

In other words, owning managed futures means understanding you will not get 8.1% post-expense ratio yields and returns yearly.

Portfolio Optimization Is Important...But Always A Moving Target

Portfolio Visualizer

What if you wanted to optimize for the smallest possible portfolio decline while matching the S&P's total returns?

Since KMLM's inception in January 2021, 52% KMLM, 6% bonds, and 42% S&P would have been the way to do it.

If you wanted the best volatility-adjusted returns, 55% KMLM, 44% stocks, and 1% bonds were optimal.

Portfolio Visualizer

You could have matched the market's 11% annual returns with a peak decline of just 4.3%.

Portfolio Visualizer Portfolio Visualizer

1/3rd smaller monthly declines in bear markets and 13% of the market's downside while capturing 39% of the market's upside.

A 5.3% perpetual withdrawal rate is better than the standard 4% rule withdrawal rate.

But guess what? How could you have known that S&P would do exactly 10.7%?

Here is the optimization allocation for stocks, bonds, and managed futures since 2010.

Portfolio Visualizer

Had you guessed the S&P would do almost 14% annual returns, you would have wanted to be almost 100% stocks to match those gains, and if you wanted the best volatility-adjusted returns, 67% S&P and 33% managed futures were optimal.

According to Nick Maggiulli at Ritholtz Wealth Management, it is the same optimal allocation as in the last 50 years.

Portfolio Visualizer

That's because the S&P's historical return since 1802 and the last 50 years is 10%. This is the historically optimal allocation to maximize volatility-adjusted returns for the long term.

RCM Management

That includes for inclusion in a 60-40 portfolio.

RCM Management

Bottom Line: KMLM Is The Best Designed Managed Futures ETF I've Found So Far

Remember that asset allocation is not about prediction; it's about probabilities and doing what's likely to work best in the long term.

Stocks, bonds, and managed futures are non-correlated assets that could help you achieve your financial dreams with the lowest volatility and the best sleep during bear markets.

KMLM is not a perfect ETF, but it is a long-term 8% total return and 8% yielding one.

But as far as I've seen, if you want something to diversify your portfolio, generating non-correlated protection in down markets that historically delivers 2X the returns of bonds and doesn't fail when stocks and bonds both fall together...

Then KMLM appears to be a potentially wonderful option — the best managed futures fund I've found so far.