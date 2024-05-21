Hims & Hers: Soaring On Access To Compounded GLP-1 Drugs, Further Volatility Ahead

Flashpop/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Overview

The share price of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) - a San Francisco based "consumer-first platform transforming the way customers fulfil their health and wellness needs", according to its latest quarterly report / 10Q submission, gained >25% yesterday, after the company announced it was in position to offer compounded GLP-1 agonist weight loss drugs to customers for a fraction of the price they can expect to pay for the branded drugs Wegovy and Zepbound.

Hims & Hers Strategy Explained - Capitalising On Wegovy / Zepbound Shortages

The Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk (NVO) markets and sells Wegovy, a drug whose underlying ingredient, semaglutide, is a glucagon-like peptide ("GLP-1") agonist, or "incretin mimetic", so called because like the hormone, it is able to target receptors in the brain that control how "full" a person feels. The drug achieved a mean weight loss of ~15% in patients with obesity in pivotal studies. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly (LLY) secured approval for Zepbound last year, whose underlying ingredient is tirzepatide, a dual GLP and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide ("GIP" agonist), which achieved ~21% weight loss in patients in its own pivotal study.

Zepbound and Wegovy - which are also approved to treat Type 2 diabetes under the brand names Mounjaro and Ozempic, are two of the most hyped drugs of all time, and thanks to their miraculous weight loss qualities, expected to dominate an industry that could reach >$100bn per annum in size, analysts believe. The two drugs semaglutide and tirzepatide have underpinned "miraculous" gains in Lilly and Novo's share prices, which are up >550% and 450% respectively on a five-year basis - making them the two most valuable Pharma companies in the world, with market caps of ~$750bn, and $580bn.

The one cloud on the horizon for Lilly and Novo, and Zepbound and Wegovy - which have list prices of ~$1060 per month, and ~$1,200 per month respectively, is that demand is outstripping supply. Despite investing billions of dollars in new manufacturing facilities - Novo, for example, moved to acquire drug manufacturer Catalent, in a deal worth ~$16.5bn, while Lilly has been building new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, Germany, and recently acquired Nexus Pharmaceuticals' injectable production facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin - the Pharma giants are reporting global shortages of semaglutide / tirzepatide which will take time to resolve.

This is where Hims & Hers is attempting to take advantage of a gap in the market, by selling "compounded" versions of GLP-1 agonists. According to the Food and Drug Agency ("FDA"):

Drug compounding is often regarded as the process of combining, mixing, or altering ingredients to create a medication tailored to the needs of an individual patient. Compounding includes the combining of two or more drugs. Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved. When a drug is in shortage, compounders may be able to prepare a compounded version of that drug if they meet certain requirements in the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act. As of May 2023, Ozempic and Wegovy are both listed on FDA’s Drug Shortages list.

Zepbound was also added to the FDA's shortages list in April, meaning that compounded drugs are now permitted to be produced. Yesterday, in a press release, Hims & Hers stated:

The company now offers access to GLP-1 injections in addition to weight management oral medication kits, so that customers can truly personalize their weight loss experience. Providing access to compounded GLP-1s means eligible customers can use medications with the same active ingredient as Ozempic® and Wegovy® without navigating the shortages and costs that are currently limiting access to the branded medications. Through a partnership with a leading US manufacturer of generic and 503B compounded injectable medications, Hims & Hers can help millions of Americans who have obesity and are looking for help safely managing their weight.

Compounded Wegovy / Zepbound Dovetails Neatly With Hims & Hers Current Business

Hims & Hers joined the New York Stock Exchange in January 2021, after completing a merger with the Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") Oaktree Acquisition Corp, in a deal valuing the company at $1.6 billion.

In 2021, the company reported annual revenues of $272m, and a net loss of $(108m) - in 2023, the company reported revenues of $872m, and a net loss of just $(23.5m). Therefore, it's clear the company has been making strong progress, helping to explain why, at the time of writing, its market cap valuation has risen to an all-time high of $4bn.

The majority of Hims & Hers revenues are subscription fees, which allow users to access certain products and services online, including prescription products which can be obtained through online consultations with partnered Physicians. Skin and hair care, sexual health products, mental health products, supplements and weight loss products are the company's core offerings. The company doesn't accept insurance, but does offer discounted products.

In short, Hims & Hers is a very good fit for patients seeking weight loss solutions, and well positioned to take advantage of the current Wegovy / Zepbound shortage. As mentioned above, the company has partnered with a manufacturer that is registered as a 503b outsourcing facility, meaning it is fully compliant with the FDA's good manufacturing procedures. Hims & Hers says it researched partners for over one year before choosing its preferred supplier.

The company says that "prices start as low as $199 a month", which represents an ~85% discount to the branded drugs Wegovy and Zepbound, and unlike these two branded drugs, Hims & Hers does not face any supply shortages. Customers will require a prescription before buying the product, which Hims & Hers will likely be able to arrange via a consultation with one of its partnered physicians. The company already offers a weight loss program that it says will generate >$100m of revenues in 2024, which includes an oral weight loss pill which costs $79 per month.

Hims & Hers earned $278m of revenues in Q1 2024, versus $191m in Q1 2023, and is forecasting for revenues of $292 - $297m in Q2 204, and full year 2024 revenues of $1.2bn - $1.23bn, with adjusted EBITDA of $120 - $135m. In Q1 2024, Lilly's Zepbound earned $517.4m of revenues - barely 3 months since launch, and exceeding analysts' expectations, while Mounjaro sales were $1.81bn. In 2023, Novo reported $4.56bn of Wegovy revenues, and $14bn of Ozempic sales.

As mentioned, current revenue figures are expected to grow exponentially in the coming years - provided supply can meet demand - therefore the opportunity potentially in play for Hims & Hers could be significant - not just in terms of selling its compounded GLP-1 product, but in terms of attracting new subscribers to its platform, and down the line, selling Wegovy and Zepbound also. As of Q1 2024, the company reported 1.7m subscribers - up from 1.2m in the prior year period. The average subscriber is therefore worth ~$163 per annum.

Market Opportunity, Risks, & Opportunities

Analysts have been quick to respond to the news that Hims & Hers will be able to offer GLP-1 agonist weight drugs via its online platform, although they have been reluctant to raise price targets - for example, analysts at Citi, while praising the move, apparently maintain a price target of $16 - lower than the current traded price.

It is tricky to assess what adding GLP-1 weight loss products to its platform will do for revenues in the near or long term. If we look at Q1 Zepbound revenue for context, ~$500m of revenues divided by a price per quarter I'd estimate at ~$300, translates to ~167k patients. Let's assume ~100k patients are persuaded to buy compounded GLP-1 drugs from Hims & Hers at a price of $200 per month, or ~$600 per quarter. 100k multiplied by $600 per quarter, multiplied by three quarters remaining in 2024 is ~$180m. If we assume all buyers of compounded GLP-1 drugs are also subscribers, worth ~$163 per annum to Hims & Hers, we are looking at a figure of ~$163m.

In summary, I would make a ballpark estimate that this opportunity could be worth an additional >$300m of revenues to Hims & Hers in 2024 - but we will have to wait until the company reports Q2 2024 earnings before we are likely to know what the real numbers are, and what management believes is a realistic revenue figure for 2024. It seems almost certain that management will substantially raise guidance for 2024, and if we assume it is to ~$1.5bn, and EBITDA increases to >$250m, do shares begin to look like a bargain at the current price?

My answer would be further share price gains are likely, as a forward price to sales ratio of <3x, and forward price to EBITDA of ~16x, are low enough to support an uptick in the share price - perhaps to as high as $30 per share - it is not guaranteed, however, as there are some significant risks in play.

For example, at some point in the not too distant future, it seems likely that Lilly and Novo will solve their manufacturing issues, and at this point, compounded versions of the drugs could be prohibited by the FDA. The FDA does not monitor the safety of compounded drugs as it does with approved, branded drugs, so it is questionable if patients will trust compounded drugs enough to begin buying from Hims & Hers' platform. Since Hims ^ Hers does not accept insurance, patients may be better off financially with Wegovy / Zepbound prescriptions anyway, given, for example, in the case of Zepbound, Lilly has stated:

People who are commercially insured with coverage for Zepbound may be eligible to pay as low as $25 for a 1-month or 3-month prescription.

People who are commercially insured without coverage for Zepbound may be eligible to pay as low as $550 for a 1-month prescription of Zepbound, approximately 50% lower than the list price.

While there is no question that GLP-1 agonist drugs are becoming a global phenomenon, will desperate patients flock to Hims & Hers to receive a compounded drug version whose safety is not monitored, and while paying a premium to what they might pay if they bided their time and waited for supply problems to end, and use their insurance policy to access a branded drug?

At present, it is difficult to find answers to these imponderable questions. Another question worth asking is how long Hims & Hers approved compound drug manufacturer can maintain its own supply for?

Concluding Thoughts - Is Hims & Hers Stock - Now Trading At An All-Time High - Capable Of Further Upside?

In this post, I have tried to provide an overview of Hims & Hers the business, and the opportunity it is attempting to exploit with the current global shortage of GLP-1 agonist drugs. I have tried to tease out some forecasts around how the opportunity may play out and what the implications may be for the company's revenues in 2024, and its share price and market cap valuation.

There is unquestionably a significant amount of hype around the GLP-1 agonist space, where the reality is that Lilly and Novo, the two largest global Pharmas, are struggling to produce enough product to meet demand in market currently worth ~$30bn per annum, which casts doubt over there will ever be a >$100bn market in play.

Hims & Hers may be attempting to capitalise on that hype, with its announcement, which will be beneficial in gaining new subscribers and cross-selling its other products and services. In terms of the compounded drug opportunity, it could be a busted flush before the end of the year if the company is forbidden by the authorities to keep selling compounded drugs if the supply deficit for branded drugs is solved.

There is one final opportunity in play for Hims & Hers, however, which is that if compounded drugs are outlawed, Hims & Hers can simply switch to selling the branded products Wegovy and Zepbound on its platform. Granted, subscribers will not be able to use their insurance to buy these products via the platform, but Hims & Hers may be able to cut its own deals with Lilly and Novo, who may be willing to introduce an additional revenue stream for its products.

In summary, this does seem to be a win-win scenario for Hims & Hers, and I would not be surprised for the company's share price to make further gains come Q2 204 earning season, when the company may substantially increase its full year revenue guidance.

With that said, I would also caution anyone considering an investment into Hims & Hers that, with so much uncertainty in play, there will likely be significant share price volatility, and if the GLP-1 opportunity does not play out positively for any reason, and I have highlighted some above, Hims & Hers stock has hit lows of <$4 before.

Multiple telemedicine platforms - from Teladoc Health (TDOC), to now bankrupt Babylon Health, and many others besides, have proven disastrous investments for retain investors, and Hims & Hers' business model should not be considered bulletproof, either with compounded GLP-1 agonist drugs on its platform, or branded ones, or neither. Only time will tell how this opportunity will play out long term, but in the short-term at least, I'd anticipate more upside.