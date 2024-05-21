Hims & Hers: Soaring On Access To Compounded GLP-1 Drugs, Further Volatility Ahead

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hims & Hers Health's share price increased by over 25% after announcing the availability of compounded GLP-1 agonist weight loss drugs at a fraction of the price of branded drugs.
  • The company aims to capitalize on the shortages of the branded drugs Wegovy and Zepbound, which are expected to dominate a potential $100 billion industry.
  • Hims & Hers' partnership with a manufacturer of generic and compounded medications allows it to offer these drugs without supply shortages, potentially generating significant revenue.

Woman weighing herself at home

Flashpop/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Overview

The share price of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) - a San Francisco based "consumer-first platform transforming the way customers fulfil their health and wellness needs", according to its latest quarterly report /

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.53K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HIMS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIMS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HIMS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News