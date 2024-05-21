airdone

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) is in focus today. The net lease REIT operates a diversified portfolio of assets that present numerous talking points, given the current economic climate.

Initially, we thought Broadstone's industrial exposure would create an overhang, but after further review, we uncovered some positives, allowing us to give the REIT a buy rating.

Herewith are our key findings on Broadstone Net Lease.

A Look At The Current REIT Market

Let's start the analysis from a top-down vantage point.

Since the U.S. Federal Reserve began its contractionary monetary cycle in 2022, commercial real estate valuations have declined from a real economic perspective.

Green Street

Back in 2022, many argued that high inflation would escalate rents; therefore, adding tailwinds would surface in the REIT space. However, we always argued that inflation peaked and rising interest rates would tame inflation while bolstering discount rates.

Our outlook now argues the opposite. We think disinflation remains a risk, but the market has likely priced that in. Moreover, we think discount rates will calm down alongside a drop in the yield curve. Sure, factors such as credit risk must be considered. However, our outlook is mostly positive.

worldgovernmentbonds.com

I have great difficulty with market participants who believe there is an exact correlation between a company/vehicle's real economic influencing variables and its market price. Financial markets are forward-looking; additionally, investors have different risk tolerances and timelines, making it seemingly impossible for real economic factors to solely dictate financial asset prices.

Nevertheless, we have seen real economic factors align with REIT market prices. According to MSCI, U.S. REITs shed more than 7% of their year-to-date value (ending in April), contrasting the world investable index's performance of 5%+. In our view, real economic factors, financial market rotation cycles, and risk aversion caused the decline.

MSCI

Broadstone Net Lease's Dynamics

As its name says, Broadstone Net Lease is a net lease fund, which means its tenants share in some costs, such as property taxes. However, it isn't a triple-net lease vehicle, which would've allowed it to pass through most operating expenses.

Broadstone is invested in 44 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces. More than half of its portfolio consists of industrial properties, which means it is likely prone to the economic cycle. Some of the cyclicality is balanced by countercyclical exposure to healthcare, but Broadstone's net exposure shows that it is quite cyclical.

Broadstone Net Lease

Let's run through a few factors that we like about the REIT.

Firstly, Broadstone's existing portfolio statistics seem good. The REIT has a weighted average lease term of 10.6 years, 99% rental collections, and 99.2% occupancy, and its top 10 tenants comprise a moderate 20.6% of its base rent. Collectively, it seems like the REIT has low counterparty risk and high property demand, allowing it to maximize its topline.

Broadstone Net Lease

Furthermore, Broadstone managed to sustain its funds from operations per share year over year. This is telling and illustrates pricing power, given that its operating expenses faced inflationary pressure in the past year.

Broadstone Net Lease

What don't we like about Broadstone Net Lease?

Firstly, 12.5% of its contractual rent is bound to CPI. In our view, CPI will settle at or below 3% within the next year as a higher-for-longer interest rate environment paired with waning consumer sentiment will likely take its toll. We think this restricts the REIT's pricing power to some extent.

Furthermore, most of the REIT's latest escalations were in the office segment. Although the work-from-home phenomenon has cooled down in recent quarters, we think it is an aspect that will act as a sustained headwind for office properties, eventually influencing Broadstone's office pricing power.

Lastly, only 15.7% of Broadstone's base rent comprises investment-grade tenants. As such, we fear higher counterparty risk in the event of an economic backdrop.

Broadstone Net Lease

Our Take on Broadstone's Fundamental Prospects

Inflation: Pricing Power & Lower OpEx

Although U.S. inflation remains resilient, there have been signs of an asymmetrical outcome whereby disinflation is more likely than reinflation. In fact, U.S. CPI decreased by 10 basis points in April and core CPI by 20 basis points, providing substance to my claim.

The good news is that we think Broadstone will benefit from flat to declining inflation. In our view, the REIT will sustain much of its pricing power while simultaneously reducing some of its operating expenses.

Data by YCharts

Investments and Capital Structure

Another salient feature of this REIT is its recent investment activity and its capital structure. Regarding the latter, Broadstone is mostly financed by common stock. We think it has the necessary latitude to complete leveraged acquisitions when interest rates eventually decrease, concurrently dropping its weighted average cost of capital while inflating its gross asset base.

Broadstone

I discussed Broadstone's asset-level operations earlier in the article, but I neglected to mention its recent acquisitions.

Broadstone invested $64.1 million in three industrial properties and two restaurants during its fourth quarter (at an implied cash capitalization rate of 7.5%). Moreover, Broadstone sold five properties for gross proceeds of $16.5 million.

The standout here is the cash capitalization rate of 7.5% on the acquired properties. We think this is a high rate given the average U.S. industrial capitalization rate for industrial properties was merely 5.35% in 2023. This shows that Broadstone has likely taken advantage of tactical opportunities during a period of compressed commercial real estate valuations, which could translate to future gains on resales.

U.S. Commercial Cap Rates (Statista)

Valuation and Dividends

We see relative value in Broadstone's valuation metrics. For example, the REIT's price-to-funds from operations ratio of 10.6x is below the sector median of 13.15x. Moreover, Broadstone's forward dividend yield of 7.39% is above the sector median of 4.6%, illustrating both relative value and best-in-class income prospects.

Seeking Alpha

As previously mentioned, we think Broadstone's pricing power will outweigh softer inflation. As such, we believe lower absolute capital expenditures are likely, which might bolster the REIT's adjusted funds from operations. Moreover, we think lower interest rates are en route, potentially allowing Broadstone to achieve higher net income.

Below is a display of how FFO and AFFO are calculated to better convey what I've just dialed in on.

Calculating FFO and AFFO (Wall Street Prep)

Risks To The Analysis

The primary risk of this analysis is its one-dimensional outlook. We assumed that inflation would tread down mildly, leading to softer operating expenses and sustained top-line performance for Broadstone. However, the economy and sectors are difficult to forecast. Therefore, our outlook is merely one of many.

Furthermore, we assumed the REIT's fundamental influencing variables would dictate its market price. Such a narrative is dangerous, especially as Broadstone is faced with technical headwinds. More specifically, it has a put/call ratio of 1.25, suggesting options traders have turned pessimistic about its prospects. Additionally, the REIT has a relative strength index of more than 65, which is close to overpriced territory (assumed at 70).

Seeking Alpha

Lastly, Broadstone has a negative Sharpe Ratio, suggesting that its historical risk-adjusted returns are underwhelming. This highlights the need to assess the asset in a portfolio context, which this article did not do.

Data by YCharts

Final Word

Our analysis discovered that Broadstone Net Lease could experience solid gains in the coming quarters. Although a top-down vantage point might deem this REIT risky, a closer look at Broadstone's key identifiers suggests its portfolio is robust. Moreover, recent tactical acquisitions may lead to additional value while the REIT's capital structure seems solid.

Furthermore, the REIT's price multiples seem lucrative, especially as more stable inflation might offset capital expenditures, leading to higher adjusted funds from operations. Although we would like to highlight technical indicator risks, we are net bullish on this net lease REIT.