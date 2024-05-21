Q1 2024 Dividend Report

PM Images

My Background

Each investor faces a different set of circumstances. Now 37, I have been investing since I was 22 years old. My first investment in individual stocks was made in the heart of the financial crisis back in May of 2009. I purchased 40 shares (80, split-adjusted) of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD:CA). However, for years before making that purchase I had been researching the best methods available for both wealth creation and preservation.

I don’t believe in taking unnecessary risks and feel the whims of the stock market are too fickle as far as capital gains are concerned to base my aspirations of financial freedom on. Dividend growth investing stands out as it is far more predictable that a healthy company might increase its dividend by 6% than to make any sort of prediction about stock price volatility in the near term.

On this basis and from my initial foray into the markets with TD, I’ve built a portfolio of over 40 cash flowing equities. My goal is ultimately to have a stock market portfolio which provides enough income to cover all of my expenses.

While some feel that it only requires ten companies to achieve ultimate diversification, I believe there is room for a healthy level of redundancy to avoid the hiccups involved with company-specific performance. Regardless, I endeavor to always own the best of breed companies in their respective industries. I can live with slower growth if it means greater security for my invested dollars.

This is a strategy I have researched over time and came to trust because it can work both for young investors and for those much further along on their financial journeys. While it may not turn heads at a dinner party, it has proven its value over the past few hundred years and remains as relevant as ever today in our digital age.

Having noted the above, it is truly a great time to be a dividend growth investor. The companies I own are committed to rewarding shareholders and I love nothing more than to reinvest back into them to further increase the compounding power in my portfolio

Dividend Summary

This quarter, I earned income from 40 companies. Of those, 34 reside in Canada with the remaining 16 being US-based.

Please note that all Canadian companies are owned in CAD on Canadian exchanges. JNJ is owned in CAD within my portfolio, though it resides on the NYSE; its dividend payments are provided in CAD.

CAD Dividends

Company CAD Payments ($) Div Change (%) Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD:CA) 204.00 6.25 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN:CA) 71.12 2.78 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 102.54 BCE Inc. (BCE:CA) 212.85 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM:CA) 21.60 3.45 Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. (CSW.B:CA) 10.50 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS:CA) 106.00 TELUS Corporation (T:CA) 107.19 3.44 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B:CA) 27.50 Fortis Inc. (FTS:CA) 115.05 Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU:CA) 106.48 1.00 Canadian National Railway Company (CNR:CA) 38.03 6.96 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP:CA) 9.50 Hydro One Ltd. (H:CA) 77.06 Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN:CA) 15.30 Metro Inc. (MRU:CA) 6.70 10.74 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP.UN:CA) 137.29 5.19 Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC:CA) 62.63 5.19 Brookfield Asset Management (BAM:CA) 2.57 18.75 Brookfield Corporation (BN) 2.37 14.29 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP.UN:CA) 79.69 5.88 Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC:CA) 19.79 5.88 A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN:CA) 33.60 Enbridge Inc. (ENB:CA) 22.88 3.10 5.55 Click to enlarge

USD Dividends

Company USD Payments ($) Div Change (%) Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) 10.00 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 31.88 7.14 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 29.81 Yum! Brands (YUM) 22.22 10.74 Yum China (YUMC) 5.31 23.08 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 10.76 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 7.27 Visa Inc. (V) 6.63 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 69.75 4.73 The Walt Disney Company (DIS) 2.55 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 8.29 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 3.93 15.79 Apple Inc. (AAPL) 3.60 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 5.50 7.84 Meta Platforms Inc (META) 1.70 Click to enlarge

Dividend Totals

I raked in C$1,597.79 and U$219.20, coming together for a currency-neutral $1,816.99. This is a record high for my Q1 passive income, and sets the stage for a healthy 2024 ahead.

One thing I have focused on the years is building a broad financial base. As a conservative investor, you never want to have too much of your portfolio relying on a single, or even just a few sources.

In this quarter, I brought in +$100 from eight different companies. This offers stability, as I never need to worry too much about company-specific risk. When you’re setting up a portfolio that’s built to last and is to be counted on through retirement, you don’t want to be vulnerable to one company’s failings.

Q1 Market Activity

I currently feel the market is a bit overheated, and so I haven’t been overly active with deploying capital. As a small investor, I feel there is some room for looking for opportunities as they present themselves.

Having said that, I did make a single stock purchase.

Kenvue (KVUE)

As an investor, I have long been a fan of consumer health products. I love knowing that consumers make purchases, establish brand loyalty, and need to continuously replenish those products over time.

KVUE boasts an assortment of some of the best known and trusted brands in the world. As a shortlist of some of the heavier hitters, consider the following:

Tylenol

Band-Aid

Neutrogena

Listerine

In many of these cases, consumers associate these brands with the underlying products themselves. For example, someone thinks of “Tylenol” rather than “acetaminophen”.

Most consumers develop a preference which can be built on taste, perceived quality, experience, and even just plain emotions (i.e., perhaps it was the product their parents used growing up). These factors go beyond the rational and give companies like KVUE the opportunity to raise prices without necessarily losing their customer base.

Kenvue 15 Priority Brands (KVUE Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation)

Prior to last year’s spinoff, I had already been a shareholder of JNJ since 2010. Consequently, adding KVUE felt more like returning what I already had owned rather than initiating a new position altogether.

While I am not expecting spectacular results from the company, I do expect a steady performance with regular dividend boosts in the years ahead. I see this as a case where the company just needs to continue managing its already-solid brand positions as opposed to needing to innovate outright.

Q2 Investing Considerations

There are two major investing themes which will continue to play out through Q2 and the rest of the year:

Inflation

US Presidential Election

While most investors have will have little to no influence on either, these are two areas I’ll be watching closely.

In the case of inflation, I am expecting a single rate cut between now and December 31 both in the US and Canada. While inflation has come down considerably over the past two years, central bankers continue to remind us that their ultimate goal is 2%—not 3%, not 2.5%, but 2%. While we may or may not hit this target in the immediate term, the data tends to lag what is actually going on, and so they may begin easing ahead of seeing the desired number.

On the election front, I’m gearing up for a volatile season. Things have rarely felt so divisive as they do right now in the political climate. All the same, I have always been a believer that the presidency has influence on markets than most give it credit for. Either way, high quality businesses will continue to perform, and that is where I’ll be focusing my investment dollars when I decide to deploy capital.

Conclusion

This was a solid start to 2024. Crossing $1,800 in the first quarter gives me confidence that I’ll continue to set new income records throughout the year. Averaged across a full year, it equates $7,200 as a base.

My plan remains simple, and while I am in the accumulation phase of investing, I will redeploy every dollar back into investments.

Thank you for reading.