In our previous analysis of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM), we identified the company’s offerings to include a broad range of MEMs-based oscillators, resonators, and clock ICs. However, it held a small 0.1% share in the total DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) market, with 2022 revenues of $283.6 mln. Despite this, it stood out with its large product breadth, superior frequency stability, and jitter performance compared to competitors. Despite a sharp decline in H1 2023 revenue, we identified that the company’s profitability was bolstered by rising average selling prices (ASPs). Although the company faces competition from larger players, we believed it to be well-positioned to capitalize on the growth of MEMS timing devices.

The company’s total revenue in 2023 declined by 49.3%, and though Q1 2024 results improved, its revenue growth still showed a 13.8% decline YoY. Additionally, the company's net earnings margin for 2023 was negative at -66.8%, with a free cash flow margin of -34.7%. Despite these setbacks, analysts’ consensus remains optimistic, forecasting revenue growth of over 25% annually for the next five years. To determine if the company qualifies as a growth stock, we examined its Total Addressable Market (TAM), Serviceable Available Market (SAM), and Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM).

How Large is the TAM?

In the first section, we examined the company’s actual TAM and its growth prospects. SITM's annual report mentions that it operates in the Timing market, with around $10 bln in TAM. Its Timing solutions include resonators, oscillators, and clock ICs.

In our previous analysis of Texas Instruments (TXN), we broke down the DAO market into main product categories and highlighted the Clock & Timing product under the Other Analog ICs category. Other products under this category include Amplifiers, Electronic Switches, Data Converters, Interface, Standard Specialty, and Logic. However, we determined that the Other Analog ICs market size was only $10.8 bln in 2022, representing 6% of the total DAO market. Additionally, we identified 9 leading companies offering Clock & Timing products, including Texas Instruments, ADI, Microchip, On Semi, and Diodes Inc. However, these companies also offer other analog products apart from timing products. Therefore, we believe that SITM’s actual TAM is likely to be less than SITM management’s estimated TAM of $10 bln.

We compiled the Global Timing Devices market size and CAGR from different market research reports, which indicated that the average market size is $5.8 bln. These market sizes include all oscillators, resonators, and clock generators, which are similar to SITM’s current offerings. Thus, we believe a more accurate current TAM of the company is between $5.5-$6.2 bln, with an average of $5.8 bln.

Source: P&S Intelligence, MarketsandMarkets, Data Bridge Market Research, Future Market Insights, Allied Market Research.

Outlook

Overall, we examined the TAM of SITM and estimated that its actual TAM is less than what management showed in the company’s presentation. Based on the table above, we expect the Timing Devices market to grow at an average CAGR of 7.6%, slightly lower than the CAGR of its larger market, Other Analog ICs, of 8.55% as highlighted in our previous analysis of Texas Instruments. According to MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of timing devices in smartphones, smart wearables, 5G networks, and data centers, which need oscillators and resonators to “synchronize chips or functions implemented in circuits.”

How Large is the SAM?

In the second section, we determined how large the company’s SAM is.

TXC, QYR Research, Khaveen Investments

From the chart, SiTime market share increased sharply from 3.3% in 2020 to 7.1% in 2022, achieving a fifth position in the timing market. While there have not been many changes in the top 4 companies, which are TXC, Epson, NDK and Kyocera, three of them saw a slight decline in market share in 2022 except for NDK. Microchip also gained market share by 0.7% from 2021 to 2022.

Hence, we examined the company’s revenue performance over the years to understand its growth in the Timing market.

SiTime Revenue by End Market ($ mln) 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM Average (2021-2023) Mobile, IoT, and Consumer (non-Apple) 20.9 71.9 48.4 23.2 19.5 Growth (% YoY) 243.8% -32.7% -52.1% -16.0% 53.0% Mobile, IoT, and Consumer (Apple) 46.5 46.0 57.9 30.9 36.0 Growth (% YoY) -1.0% 25.7% -46.6% 16.6% -7.3% Industrial, Automotive, and Aerospace 26.7 64.8 104.9 58.4 52.5 Growth (%) 142.4% 62.0% -44.4% -10.1% 53.3% Communications and Enterprise 22.2 36.0 72.4 31.5 30.7 Growth (%) 62.0% 101.1% -56.5% -2.6% 35.5% Total 116.2 218.7 283.6 143.9 138.6 Growth (%) 88.2% 29.7% -49.3% -3.7% 22.9% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments.

Based on the table, SiTime’s revenue declined sharply in 2023 by 49.3% but started to stabilize in TTM with the result of Q1 2024.

We examined whether the decline in the company’s revenue was due to end-market.

End Market Growth (%) 2020 2021 2022 2023 Mobile, IoT, and Consumer 7.2% 19.3% 0.2% -2.2% Industrial, Automotive, and Aerospace -11.4% 15.7% 16.7% 13.0% Communications, Enterprise, and Data Center -2.0% 8.7% -5.4% 4.6% Weighted Average 1.2% 16.5% 4.8% 5.4% Click to enlarge

Source: Statista Market Insights, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, IATA, IDC, Khaveen Investments.

The growth rates across different end markets varied, with the Industrial, Automotive, and Aerospace segment experiencing the lowest growth rate of -11.4% (2020), while the Mobile, IoT, and Consumer segment had the highest growth rate of 19.3% (2021). However, this variability was less pronounced compared to the company's own growth rates, where the Communications and Enterprise saw a decline of -56.5% (2023), and the Mobile, IoT, and Consumer – Non-Apple surged by 243.8% (2020). The market’s weighted average growth in 2023 based on the company’s breakdown was positive at 5.4%, whereas the company’s actual growth in 2023 was -49.3%. Thus, we believe that the company’s performance was not significantly correlated to the end markets.

Inventory Analysis

Management highlighted the main challenge faced in 2023 was “clearing excess inventory” and attributed the decline in 2023 revenue to customers and contract manufacturers overordering due to past shortages. Thus, we examined its largest customer’s inventory, Apple, and compared it with the company’s inventory to determine whether it was due to the customers.

Efficiency Analysis 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM Apple Inventory Turnover 37.02x 38.82x 37.91x 36.86x 35.93x 31.25x SiTime Receivables Turnover 4.28x 5.35x 6.94x 7.13x 4.56x 7.17x SiTime Inventory Turnover 2.23x 4.27x 3.97x 2.18x 0.74x 0.63x Apple Days Inventory Outstanding (days) 10 9 10 10 10 12 SiTime Days Sales Outstanding (days) 85 68 53 51 80 51 SiTime Days Inventory Outstanding (days) 163 85 92 167 491 579 SiTime Cash Conversion Cycle (days) 204 118 95 161 477 549 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments.

Apple’s inventory turnover and Day Inventory Outstanding (DIO) have been relatively stable from 2019 to 2022 but fluctuated slightly in TTM. In contrast, both SiTime's inventory turnover and DIO showed more volatility compared to Apple, especially its DIO saw a surge to 579 in TTM. In addition, we believe the dip in the company’s receivables turnover in 2023 (4.56x) could be attributed to a significantly lower revenue. Thus, we believe that neither Apple’s inventory nor its order was the contributor to the company’s decline in revenue in 2023.

In addition, despite an improvement in Day Sales Outstanding (DSO) in TTM, the company’s high DIO in TTM has resulted in a new peak in its CCC with 549 days (1.5 years). The company’s CCC has been increasing since 2021, and we believe this is an internal weakness, as it is taking longer for the company to convert its resources to cash.

Outlook

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Overall, there have been significant changes in the company’s revenue breakdown by end-market over the years. The total Mobile, IoT, and Consumer segment share of revenue declined by 16.4% to 37.5% in 2023, while Industrial, Automotive, and Aerospace gained share by 11%. In contrast, the CED segment’s share of revenue declined slightly in 2023 from 25.5% to 21.9%.

Upon gathering the end-market CAGR, the Industrial, Automotive, and Aerospace showed the highest average CAGR among all three segments at 13.6%, whereas CED exhibits a lower CAGR of 6.8%. We believe these CAGRs are in line with the company’s revenue breakdown trend as Industrial, Automotive, and Aerospace became the main revenue contributor in 2023 with 40.6%. Besides, management expects the CED segment to reach $100 mln in the next few years, following the acquisition of Aura Semiconductor. However, we identified that Aura’s revenue was $19.1 mln, while the CED’s revenue in 2023 was only $30.7 mln. Thus, we believe the main growth driver for the company continues to be the Industrial, Automotive, and Aerospace segment.

End Market Growth (%) CAGR 2023 SiTime Breakdown Mobile, IoT, and Consumer 6.6% 37.6% Industrial, Automotive, and Aerospace 13.6% 40.6% Communications and Enterprise and Data Center (CED) 6.8% 21.9% Weighted Average 9.5% 100.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Mordor Intelligence, Statista Market Insights, Precedence Research, Khaveen Investments.

We compiled a table of CAGR from different end-markets and product categories to determine which CAGR is appropriate for SiTime’s SAM. We calculated the average CAGR from 5 market reports for each MEMs-based and Quartz-based oscillator and resonator and determined the overall weighted average CAGR from the average market size and market CAGR of these two product technologies.

CAGR Comparison (%) CAGR MEMs Technology 19.4% Quartz Technology 5.3% MEMs and Quartz Weighted CAGR 7.2% End-market Weighted CAGR 9.5% Company Historical 3-year Average Revenue Growth 22.9% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Business Research Insights, Maximize Market Research, MarketsandMarkets, Research Analysis Insights, ResearchandMarkets, Future Market Insights, Straits Research, Data Bridge Market Research, Industry Arc, McKinsey & Well Company, Khaveen Investments.

As the company only manufactures MEMs-based products, we believe that the Quartz-based as well as their weighted CAGR are not appropriate metrics to project the company’s revenue. Additionally, we identified that the company’s revenue performance did not relate to the end-market growth, thus the end-market weighted CAGR of 9.5% is also not appropriate to use. Therefore, we used the MEMs-based oscillator and resonator market CAGR of 19.4% to forecast the company’s revenue going forward as MEMs technology is gaining more preference than quartz, as highlighted in our previous analysis of SiTime.

Based on Yole Development, MEMS timing technology is emerging as the preferred choice compared to quartz due to its advantages in performance, size, power efficiency, and reliability. – Khaveen Investments.

Additionally, this CAGR is close to the company’s 3-year average revenue growth (19.4% vs 22.9%), which we believe reflects its revenue composition of primarily MEMs-based timing devices.

How Large is the SOM?

In the third section, we looked at the company’s competitiveness in the market to determine whether the company could sustain the high forecasted revenue growth.

Competitiveness

We updated the product comparison with the leading companies in the DAO market and leading companies in the Timing Devices market in terms of revenue, focusing on the product that has “ultra-low jitter” value. Jitter refers to the variation in the timing of clock signals, so lower jitter values indicate more accurate timing precision and lower latency.

Company Number of Products Frequency Stability (ppm) Max Jitter (ps) SiTime 12,936 ±10 0.34 Microchip (MCHP) 8,548 ±50 0.3 Silicon Labs (SLAB) 588 ±20 0.2 ADI (ADI) 841 ±50 0.7 TI (TXN) 201 ±25 0.3 Diodes Inc. (DIOD) 5,098 ±50 0.3 ON Semi (ON) 69 NA 1 TXC 3,127 ±25 0.2 Epson 7,019 ±25 0.6 NDK 217 ±50 0.43 KCD (Kyocera) 1,212 ±20 1 Others 76,556 NA NA Total 116,412 NA 0.49 Min 69 ±10 0.2 Max 12,936 ±50 1.0 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Arrow Electronics, Khaveen Investments.

According to Arrow Electronics, SiTime has almost 13,000 products, accounting for 11.1% of total timing products, the highest in the table. Although there are companies with more products than SiTime, we did not include them as they had lower revenue and were not in the criteria we listed above. Additionally, SiTime’s total products are around 4,500 more than the second-highest company, Microchip, indicating its broad product portfolio. Furthermore, SiTime stands out with an impressive stability of ±10 ppm, whereas competitors like Microchip, ADI, Diodes, and NDK have a stability of ±50 ppm. In terms of jitter, we determined the maximum jitter each product could achieve (worst case) as an “ultra-low jitter” product. We identified that TXC and Silicon Labs have the lowest value at 0.2 ps. SiTime’s maximum jitter is slightly higher at 0.34ps, yet it remains below the average maximum jitter of 0.49ps.

Ranking

Company Number of Products Frequency Stability (ppm) Max Jitter (ps) Average Ranking SiTime 1 1 6 2.7 Microchip 2 6 3 3.7 Silicon Labs 8 6 1 5.0 ADI 7 6 9 7.3 TI 10 3 3 5.3 Diodes Inc. 4 6 3 4.3 onsemi 11 NA 10 10.5 TXC 5 3 1 3.0 Epson 3 3 8 4.7 NDK 9 6 7 7.3 KCD (Kyocera) 6 2 10 6.0 Average Ranking 6.0 4.2 5.5 5.4 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Arrow Electronics, Khaveen Investments.

We ranked the companies based on their performances. Overall, SiTime ranked first with an average ranking score of 2.7. TXC followed closely with an average rank of 3.0, while onsemi ranked lowest with an average rank of 10.5. We believe SiTime’s high product breadth with its low-frequency stability and jitter continues to highlight its competitiveness in the Timing market.

Number of Patents 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Average SiTime 59 74 85 102 123 Growth (%) 25.4% 14.9% 20.0% 20.6% 20.2% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments.

Additionally, assessing the company’s patent growth, we believe SiTime can still maintain its current competitiveness with an average patent growth of 20.2% over the past 4 years. Management claimed that it has a 90% market share in the Precision Timing market. Hence, with the rising popularity of MEMs products and technology, we believe the company is still positioned well in the market.

Outlook

In the Q3 2023 Earnings Briefing, management highlighted its design wins, which have increased by 75% compared to the previous year. A design win refers to a company's product that has been chosen over competitors' products to be part of another company's new device or system. Hence, this indicates another competitive advantage for the company. Furthermore, we identified that the company’s main wafer supplier is Bosch, and management mentioned that “85% of our Q3 revenue was a single source.” We believe this could indicate the unique nature of SiTime’s MEMs-based timing product and technology that cannot be easily replicated by other vendors, further strengthening the company’s dominance in the MEMs-based timing product market. We determined the company’s SOM to be the MEMs-based timing market size, which exhibited revenue of $520.6 mln in 2023 and is expected to grow with a robust CAGR of 19.4%.

Risk: Inventory Write Down

In the second section, we analyzed the company’s high cash conversion cycle (CCC), which has been increasing since 2021 from only 95 days to 549 days in TTM. This was mainly due to a higher Day Inventory Outstanding of 579 days in TTM. As technology advances and product life cycles shorten, we believe that there is a risk of a higher rate of inventory obsolescence. Consequently, when this inventory is written down, it could significantly impact the company’s overall costs.

Verdict

From the chart below, there is a positive correlation between revenue growth and the P/S ratio of leading clock & timing semicon companies. While others are close to the trend line, SiTime showed a significantly higher P/S ratio of 14.9x with a 3-year average revenue growth of 22.9%. This could indicate that the company is a growth stock with high-growth expectations from investors. Additionally, the company’s P/S ratio is around 2.3x higher compared to the industry's 3-year average of 6.63x.

Seeking Alpha, YCharts, Macrotrends, Khaveen Investments

Comparable Valuation P/S Industry 3-year Average (All revenue growths) 6.63x Industry 3-year Average (Revenue growth > 20%) 11.3x SiTime 3-year Average 14.9x Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, YCharts, Macrotrends, Khaveen Investments.

We forecasted the company’s 2024F revenue based on its actual Q1 result, Q2 guidance, and Q3-4 from the average MEMs-based CAGR of 19.4%. For the next 5 years, we based our forecast on the MEMs market CAGR. Our revenue forecast is slightly lower than analysts’ consensus estimates of 25-30% revenue growth annually over the next five years, but we believe this is appropriate given the growth rate we used was higher than our calculated TAM, SAM, and SOM.

P&S Intelligence, MarketsandMarkets, Data Bridge Market Research, Future Market Insights, Allied Market Research, Business Research Insights, Maximize Market Research, Research Analysis Insights, ResearchandMarkets, Straits Research, Industry Arc, McKinsey & Well Company, Khaveen Investments

We used a comparable company valuation method with the Industry 3-year average P/S of 11.3x as a more appropriate metric to derive the target price for SiTime.

SiTime Relative Valuation 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F Revenue ($ mln) 167.0 199.3 237.9 283.9 338.9 Growth (%) 16.0% 19.4% 19.4% 19.4% 19.4% Company's Historical 3-year Average P/S Ratio 11.32 11.32 11.32 11.32 11.32 Equity Value ($ mln) 3,146 3,306 3,474 3,651 3,836 Share Outstanding ('mln') 22.9 22.9 22.9 22.9 22.9 Target Price 137.5 144.5 151.9 159.6 167.7 Upside/Downside (%) 5.1% 5.1% 5.1% 5.1% 5.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments.

Based on the company’s 3-year P/S ratio of 11.32x, we determined the company’s Equity Value in 2028F by multiplying it with the company’s forecast revenue growth of $338.9 mln and dividing it by the total shares outstanding of 22.9 mln shares to derive the target price of $167.7 in 2028F. With the current share price at $130.9, we calculated an annual upside from now until 2028 to be 5.1%. Our model derived a target price for SiTime Corporation of $137.50 in 2024F, higher than our previous target price of $110 in September 2023. This still translates to a Hold rating, as the share price has risen by 11% during this period.