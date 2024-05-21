Tomas Ragina

Investment Thesis

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is strategically positioned to benefit from increasing solar installation forecasts and favorable regulatory conditions. The company’s unique use of Cadmium Telluride technology shields it from polysilicon shortages, and its long-term sold-out capacity indicates strong client demand. Despite industry price declines, First Solar maintains high average selling prices through long-term contracts. With substantial EBITDA growth projections and protected financial results under the Inflation Reduction Act, First Solar stock offers a compelling investment opportunity with significant upside potential.

4Q FY2023 report overview

We’ve been covering First Solar since 2022. Our previous article version is accessible via this link.

Overall, Q1 2024 results were worse than expected due to usual shipment delay:

Revenue totaled $794 mln (+44.6% y/y), down from our forecast of $1 063 mln and consensus of $794.1 mln due to lower module sales (2.7 GW compared with the forecast of 3.7 GW). Because the company doesn’t recognize revenue until the customer takes delivery of the cargo, such recognition can be pushed back from one quarter to the next.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $334 mln (+284% y/y), missing our forecast of $413 mln due to lower revenue for the period. However, the margin was slightly higher than expected (42.0% compared with the forecast of 39% on the back of the optimization of selling and marketing costs).

The company reaffirmed the guidance for 2024, only slightly raising CAPEX expectations.

First Solar

Financial model updates

The business’s core operating metrics remain in line with our expectations:

Module selling price averaged $0.29/W (+6.1% y/y) in 1Q, which was in line with expectations of $0.29/W. Amid massive price declines in the industry (especially in the EU market) on the back of overproduction by Chinese players, the company continues to maintain high prices under previously concluded contracts and also enters into new agreements. In 1Q, contracts for 2.7 GW were signed with delivery from 2030-2031 and an average price of $0.313/W. This means all FSLR capacity remains sold out for 8 years ahead at good prices.

In 2Q, the average price will decline due to plans to deliver on some of the older contracts with lower selling prices, but this will be a one-off effect. We expect the average price to decline to $0.27/W (-6.7% y/y), before a sharp recovery to $0.30/W (+0.8% y/y) in 3Q.

Putting new capacity into operation is on track. The company produced a total of 3.63 GW equivalent of panels (+43.8% y/y), which was in line with our expectation of 3.66 GW.

The average cost of module production, excluding IRA 45X tax credits, continued to decline and reached $0.24/W, which was also in line with the forecast of $0.24/W.

First Solar completed the certification process for the CuRe technology, which enables lower degradation of modules. Plans are to implement it at the Ohio plant in 4Q, making the product slightly more competitive.

We have slightly adjusted the revenue forecast due to the one-off impact from older contracts in the second quarter, and also reduced the forecast for marketing costs for the period from 2024-2026 on average from 6% of revenue to 5%. Therefore, we are maintaining the forecast for adjusted EBITDA at $2 052 mln (+75.8% y/y) for 2024, but raising it from $2 921 mln (+42.4% y/y) to $2 991 mln (+45.8% y/y) for 2025.

Invest Heroes

Updated industry regulation creates positive momentum for First Solar

Global solar panel prices began to decline sharply at the end of 2023, reaching $0.13-0.15/W in 1Q 2024. Production of the equipment in China exceeded the existing market demand and forced manufacturers to sell modules at about the cost price.

PVEurope

US domestic manufacturers were also concerned about dumping, as cheap modules from China would make them uncompetitive. In August 2023, the US administration suspended anti-dumping duties on products from Asian Pacific countries, allowing US companies to cheaply import raw materials and panel parts from China.

First Solar in such an environment should be one of the weakest players in the market due to the high cost of production, but we see that the situation in the industry is changing:

In March, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned China that the US was wary of China’s dumping of green energy products.

Unsold panel stockpiles sitting in EU ports is a short-term situation. Deliveries from China have slowed significantly, and we expect the situation to normalize in the second half of 2024, with prices of Chinese module increasing.

Duties on lithium-ion batteries from China will rise from 7.5% to 25% in 2024, and on electric vehicles to 102.5% from 27.5%. We assume that similar measures will be applied to other decarbonization technologies. Import duties on silicon from Xinjiang are also likely to be renewed. There’s already an investigation by the Department of Commerce.

It's quite possible that we'll see more stringent requirements for IRA 45X tax credits, which will force importers, which make up a large portion of US panel manufacturers, to raise prices.

So, FSLR holds the best position in the current environment as it is the only fully domestic solar module manufacturer and is not dependent on Chinese feedstock. We see that the contract base and prices remain stable and do not believe that the current price collapse in the industry will have a meaningful impact on First Solar's business.

Valuation

We are evaluating FSLR price based on discounted at 13% EV/EBITDA 2025 multiples method. For the valuation purposes, we’re also projecting free cash flow and accounting it in projected net debt. We are raising the target price of the shares from $296 to $311 due to:

the increased EBITDA forecast for 2025;

the shift of the valuation period (we are evaluating the company by its projected results in 2025 that are discounted at a rate of 13%, which have become closer by one quarter.

Based on the new assumptions, we are maintaining the rating for the shares at BUY.

Invest Heroes

We are evaluating the company by its projected results in 2025, when most of the manufacturing capacity will come online. The target price of $311 was achieved by discounting the price of 2025 at the rate of 13% per annum.

Conclusion

Given that subsidies to producers under the Inflation Reduction Act will be reflected in the company’s gross costs, First Solar is fully resolving its issues related to the high production costs of solar panels. Because the law will be in effect until 2027, and demand for solar panels, with all else being equal, will be supported by tax credits that will be made available to buyers (which is especially appealing at a time when the corporate income tax rate rises to 28% starting from 2024), First Solar’s financial results become almost completely protected and to a greater extent depend on the pace of putting new capacity into operation.

To manage the position, we suggest keeping an eye on financial statements of FSLR and its competitors and industry research (e.g. EIA, IRENA, Wood Mackenzie).