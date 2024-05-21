fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) is a profitably growing company led by a competent and proven management team that is highly incentivized towards creating shareholder value. Despite facing challenges in its legacy wholesale business, the recent acquisition of MusclePharm could significantly boost the company's organic growth over the coming years. Shares are currently trading at an EV to this year's expected EBITDA multiple below 9, giving investors an appealing valuation to participate in its growth story.

Company Overview

FitLife Brands is a nutritional supplements company which reaches its end consumers through wholesale and online channels. The company's brands include iSatori, SirenLabs and NDS Nutrition among others. GNC is the company's largest wholesale customer, while CVS (CVS), Walmart (WMT), Walgreens (WBA), and Rite Aid (OTC:RADCQ) are also among its clientele. Online sales are generated through the company's website and respective brand websites as well as on Amazon (AMZN).

The company has been led by CEO Dayton Judd since February 2018 when the business was struggling, faced with double digit growth declines. By leveraging his background in investment management, Judd orchestrated an impressive turnaround in the business. This was accomplished through significant cost reductions, focus on higher margin products and driving ecommerce sales. Notably, the current management team is highly incentivized, owning more than 10% of the company.

Recent acquisitions

The company completed two transformational acquisitions during 2023. Most importantly for shareholders, the acquisitions were done using non-dilutive financing, which included debt as well as cash generated by FitLife's legacy business.

Mimi’s Rock

The acquisition of Mimi's Rock was completed in February 2023 for a total amount of $20 million. This added 3 brands which consisted of Mimi's Rock's primary brand Dr. Tobias, which sells fish oil and colon cleanse products, as well as two smaller skin care brands.

During the FitLife's Q4 2023 earnings call, management stated that the annual EBITDA contribution from the Mimi's Rock business was close to $6 million. This implies that the acquisition was done a low valuation of just 3 times EBITDA. Nevertheless, this was accomplished by cutting costs and realizing synergies between the two companies.

MusclePharm

FitLife brands acquired MusclePharm assets out of bankruptcy in October 2023. The purchase price was $18.5 million. Prior to filing for bankruptcy, MusclePharm had revenues of $50 million for the full year 2021. At its peak, the brand had strong recognition and generated well in excess of $100 million in revenue. Based on Q1 2024 figures, the business is at an annual run-rate of above $10 million, with management expecting the business to generate roughly $3.5 million in EBITDA.

Due to the complementary nature of the acquisition, FitLife has been able to significantly reduce costs from the MusclePharm business. This was highlighted by FitLife's CEO during the Q4 2023 earnings call when he said:

For example, with MusclePharm, we only hired two of their former employees. The one benefit of that is that much of the gross profit translates into incremental EBITDA for FitLife.

Financial Review

Acquisitions driving growth despite declines in wholesale revenue

Created using company data

FitLife has been significantly impacted by the bankruptcy and restructuring of its largest wholesale customer, GNC. Nonetheless, despite the headwinds faced in the wholesale business which has led to low double-digit declines in the segment, FitLife has shown strong overall growth helped by its acquisitions as well as its online revenue. In its latest quarter, around 35% of its total revenue was derived from online sales. Additionally, online sales also come at a higher margin and have subsequently helped raise the company's gross margin profile, as shown above. Management expects gross margins to remain at these levels as the CEO further elaborated during the Q1 2024 earning call stating:

We tend to get questions a lot about gross margins, so I'll just comment about them now. We've previously commented that, we typically expect gross margins to be in the low 40s. I think between 41% and 44% is probably a realistic range.

Disciplined SG&A expenses driving profitability higher

Created using company data

The company has rapidly grown its Adjusted EBITDA along with its revenue growth over the recent quarters. As shown above, the company has been able to maintain strong profitability throughout.

Created using data from Seeking Alpha

The most important aspects enabling FitLife to increase its profit margins are its rising gross margin and the ability to maintain the proportion of Sales and General Administration (SG&A) costs to its total revenue. As shown above, the company has been able to drive revenue growth higher while simultaneously maintaining SG&A spend to between 20 to 25% of the total revenue. I believe this is a key metric for investors to follow when judging the company's future profitability.

Strong balance sheet provides further optionality

The company has cash of $2.5 million and $16.5 million of term loan debt for a net debt position of $14 million. This implies a Net Debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of around 1.2. This strong balance sheet enables the company to continue building shareholder value through accretive acquisitions like they have done in the past.

My valuation model

I conservatively expect the FitLife to achieve close to $70 million and $16 million in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA respectively for 2024. This implies an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%, which is just above the level achieved in Q1 2024. In FitLife's case, management does not provide forward guidance and there are currently no Analyst estimates for reference. Considering the company's net debt which stands at $14 million, at a share price of $27.5, its shares are trading at an EV to 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of 8.8. I believe Adjusted EBITDA to be a good indicator of the business's cash flow, since the capital expenditures required are minimal as manufacturing is outsourced.

Created using data from Seeking Alpha

As shown in the table above, FitLife currently trades at the midpoint of the valuation given to some of its peers by the market. The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) shows mid-single digit growth and trades at an EV to 2024 EBITDA ratio of 14.9. Herbalife (HLF) and USANA Health Sciences (USNA) are showing slower to no revenue growth with lower margins and are valued at EV to 2024 EBITDA multiples of 6 and 5.3 respectively.

Considering the FitLife's margin profile and its potential to drive further growth from its last two acquisitions, particularly MusclePharma, I believe it should be valued closer to SMPL. An EV to EBITDA ratio close to 12 could be reasonably justified. If the multiple were to rerate from today's 8.8 to 12, this would imply a share price of $38.7, generating an upside of 40% from today's levels.

Catalysts that could drive significant upside

MusclePharm revenue rebounds close to prior levels

If the management team is able to return the MusclePharm business to anywhere near its previous revenue levels, there is room for significant revenue growth ahead. The company has already started working towards this by revitalizing some of MusclePharm's products, such as the Combat Sport Bar.

Accretive acquisitions

The company's last two acquisitions were being done at attractive valuations and have been immensely accretive to the existing business. CEO Dayton Judd has stated that the company is on the lookout for similar deals in the near future and explained his strategy when he said:

We can buy these brands at low to mid-single-digit multiples and we can nurture them and grow them and cut out a lot of SG&A and in many cases help the brands perform better. The benefit of that is, we get more EBITDA out of these businesses and we've got a higher multiple ourselves.

Risks to the thesis

Competitive market with low barriers to entry

The nutritional supplement industry is highly competitive and has historically had low barriers to entry. Changing consumer preferences also drives the need for innovation to stay ahead of the competition in the market.

Heavy reliance on GNC

High customer concentration due to GNC is a key risk, especially if GNC's business deteriorates further. GNC represented 33% of the company's total revenue for 2023 according to its 2023 Annual report. This is a major headwind to FitLife's wholesale revenue and margins going forward.

Low liquidity in the shares

Though it is not a risk to the business, investors should be aware of the low liquidity in the shares due to having only a 40% float which could potentially lead to higher share price volatility.

Buy FitLife Brands

FitLife's current management has successfully transformed the business from its overreliance on GNC, to now having multiple avenues to drive sales. The revitalization of the MusclePharm business should help drive strong organic growth in the coming years. I believe today's share price gives investors a favorable risk-reward and an attractive valuation to get Long this company as its growth story continues.