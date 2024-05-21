MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Evaluating a very messy quarter and messier guidance

I have owned Sprout (NASDAQ:SPT) Social shares for some time now. And I have written a couple of articles about Sprout for SA, the most recent in Oct. 2023. The shares fell sharply a couple of weeks ago, and are 40% below the price at which I last recommended them. A rather substantial miscue!

The culprit: poor guidance that drove the shares down by over 40% just on Friday, May 3. Was the share price implosion “justified?” Or has the share price implosion created a significant opportunity for patient investors in high growth IT shares. Of course, my opinion is that this is a significant opportunity for investors to enter the category leader in social media management at what I believe to be a bargain valuation. I am recommending that investors take advantage of this opportunity to initiate or add to positions in Sprout Social at this time and at this price.

On Monday, May 20th, news stories appeared that Sprout's founders, including the current CEO, Justyn Howard, had approached private equity entities looking to arrange a partnership to acquire Sprout and take it private. The board has hired Morgan Stanley to evaluate any offers that may be received. In the wake of the stories, the shares finished up Monday, rising 6%.

Of course, I don't know if a transaction will come to fruition. Just a few months ago, Shift4 announced that it was soliciting bids and after a several month saga nothing came of the process. That could happen here.

On the other hand, given the valuation implosion in the wake of earnings, I would not be surprised to see the consummation of a transaction. As this article tries to explore, there is no existential problem that the Q1 miss has laid bare. The company is profitable, generating cash and still growing strongly and acquiring marquee customers. A P.E firm, working with the founders, one of whom is still the CEO, probably would have excellent insight to formulate a bid at a significant premium that would be accepted. If I were forced to make a guess as to what is most likely to happen, I would guess that a deal at a significant premium is the most likely outcome, although to reiterate-that is a guess and nothing more.

At this point, readers may look for a guess as to what a takeout price might be. The current average price target for Sprout shares is $49. That includes price target cuts from the 4 analysts who cut their ratings. I can't imagine a bid at less than a $49 level. At the end of this article, I go through a valuation analysis. If Sprout shares sold at an average valuation for the company's growth cohort, that price would be about $47/share. A takeover bid would almost certainly have to for greater than that to be accepted.

I don’t want to minimize the disappointing results and guidance recently reported. They were a surprise, and not a pleasant one. And there were some analysts who are concerned that the company’s reset of expectations was perhaps not enough, and that there is still a risk to those new expectations. My view is that the revenue forecast is exceptionally prudent at this point, and I would be disappointed if it were not exceeded. The company made a number of unforced tactical errors in its go-to-market motion, and perhaps surprisingly, failed to realize the seasonality inherent in sales of large deals to enterprise users. These were mistakes, but not existential mistakes, and they have done nothing to derail the long-term investment thesis or to suggest that Sprout has lost its position as the leader in the social media management space.

Sprout’s valuation was hit by 4 downgrades in the wake of earning (BTIG, KeyBanc, Baird and Piper Sandler). While I don’t place too much emphasis on price targets, the 4 analysts who downgraded the shares now have established new price objectives in the range of $40-$45. That might suggest that the magnitude of the share price implosion was more than a bit overdone. But beyond just looking at price targets, the current EV/S for Sprout has fallen to 3.8X. The company is non-GAAP profitable, it is generating cash and it is still growing. Not only has the baby been tossed along with the bath water, but so too the tub, the faucets and the Jacuzzi jets.

The quarter that was reported was a disappointment in terms of revenue growth. The company had forecast Q1 revenues of $97.3 million, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.01. It had forecast full year revenue of $425 million with non-GAAP EPS of $0.23. It is now forecasting full year revenues of $405 million and full year, non-GAAP EPS of $0.46.

Actual results for Q1 were revenues of $96.8 million, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.10. Some of the upside in non-GAAP operating income was the results of extending the amortization period for deferred commissions from 3 years to 5 years to reflect the contract length of some of the larger deals that the company is now signing.

Perhaps surprisingly, the company’s RPO balance rose by 54% year-on-year and its cRPO balance rose by 48% last quarter. The RPO balance rose by 5% sequentially. Q1 is typically the low point for the year for net new RPO growth for enterprise software companies so any increase in that balance in Q1 is a significant attainment. That said, the company indicated that its net new subscription additions lagged plan during the quarter. The company had historically supplied an ARR metric and ARR guidance; it has stopped doing so but indicated that net new ARR was lower in Q1 of 2024 than in the prior year, mainly a factor of seasonality and unforced sales execution miscues.

I personally think reporting net new ARR is significant and I am disappointed that the company is no longer reporting that metric. I expect that the withdrawal of this disclosure was a factor in the valuation implosion. I suppose that the disclosure of cRPO and total RPO balances coupled with ACV metrics capture the bookings performance in a given quarter and provide a good insight in terms of expected short-term revenues, but ARR is another useful metric. I consider withdrawing ARR metrics from the disclosure to be an unnecessary mistake in dealing with investors and analysts.

The company’s net new ACV growth was 41% year-on-year. in the quarter It is hard to think that this level of ACV growth was less than planned. Of course, ACV growth feeds into revenue over time given that the new contracts the company is signing are from large enterprises for far larger amounts than in the past and will typically some time before revenue starts flowing at significant levels.

The company reported that its pipeline rose by 37% in Q1 and that the company’s premium attach rates increased significantly and the gross retention metric, i.e. churn, was better than historical levels and better than plan. The company has indicated that the net new ARR performance in Q1 is expected to be the lowest of the year with expectations of strong sequential growth thereafter.

I don’t usually try to handicap short-term price movements. I often am surprised by what can happen to a stock in a month or two. I will say, however, that patience will probably be required here. Sprout has very much become a “show me” stock. It is going to take meaningful reacceleration in revenue growth before the growth story becomes accepted again. That said, at the current level of valuation, I am prepared to be patient and that is my recommendation to readers as well.

The specifics of what went wrong in Sprout’s quarter

Sprout management called out several sales execution errors that probably impacted bookings in Q1. The issues called out included the creation of new vertical sales teams, promoting high performing individual contributors to sales management roles, adjusting account coverage models and prioritizing Tagger enablement for customer facing teams. (Tagger was a company acquired by Sprout last August) None of these is necessarily a bad decision. Indeed, these tactical decisions regarding the deployment of sales teams most efficiently were inevitable. But their timing, which essentially led to a weaker than expected bookings quarter, was probably a case of cutting off more than could be comfortably chewed in a brief period. The focus on training the Sprout salesforce on Tagger in a single quarter was probably more significant than might be realized. Essentially all of the direct sales people spent 2 weeks being trained on that tool which inevitably fed back into the bookings shortfall that the company reported.

The other major factor is seasonality. Historically, Sprout focused on closing hundreds and even thousands of tiny deals each quarter. As Social Media was a nascent advertising venue when the company started, and then grew, that was a reasonable strategy. That model produced lots of churn and was mainly transactional in nature. The model was not working for Sprout in that it required very high sales and marketing expense ratios and did not really effectively exploit Sprout’s technology advantages.

As the company got larger, it became apparent that only by addressing the enterprise market could Sprout maintain a strong growth cadence and reach profitability. That transition began about 18 months ago and has resulted in some metrics that have shaken the confidence of some cohort of investors in Sprout’s ability to consistently maintain hyper-growth while improving profitability. By now, most transition to an enterprise sales focus is behind the company. Almost all enterprise software companies have a significant level of seasonality with regards to their bookings. Many large deals close at the end of a calendar year, and typically bookings are at a low point in a calendar Q1. That is particularly true, for companies such as this in which the end of their fiscal year is aligned with the end of the calendar year.

Apparently, the company didn’t include an adequate consideration for enterprise seasonal buying patterns in its forecasting process. In any event, the company had focused on closing large enterprise deals on Q4, and that was seen by the very strong growth in backlog (RPO balances) which rose by 69%. The pipeline of immediately closeable opportunities was low entering Q1 and that was reflected in the slower growth of RPO balances and ARR than the company had anticipated.

None of this is really existential. Verticalizing sales teams and promoting high performing contributors are sales strategies that have always been part of IT go-to-market-this writer was following that play book more than 40 years ago. Recasting sales territories is also typically something that takes place at the start of the year and is often a factor in slower booking growth in a Q1.

Whether or not the prioritizing of Tagger enablement was the right call at this time is hard to determine-but at the end of the day, Tagger, which is a service that is designed for users of Social Media influencers as part of a marketing strategy, and helps these enterprises build and measure influencer campaigns is thought to have significant growth potential. I confess that I have never either seen or reacted to a marketing campaign based on influencers, but apparently this is an effective tool for younger cohorts of consumers. It (the Tagger tool) already has some significant customers such as Estee Lauder, Harley-Davidson (HOG) and Bose. Whether a focus on Tagger in Q1 was appropriate is almost impossible to determine. It did apparently create some demand and Tagger’s growth at any rate, is above plan. But the focus on Tagger caused less of a focus on core Sprout business and was part of the reason for the Q1 bookings shortfall.

Sometimes, when companies run into sales execution issues it can take as much as a year and in some cases more to fix the problems. I don’t think that is the case here as almost all of the issues that arose through the decisions the company took are self-healing. Ultimately, the issue caused by recasting sales territories will fix itself and by its nature is not a long term issue. Promoting high performing individual contributors usually works; that is why it is a strategy used by almost all IT sales organizations. Verticalizing sales teams is another effective sales strategy that has been used for decades; truth to tell, as mentioned, I was involved in verticalizing a sales force more than 40 years ago. It is the right way to sell in the IT world.

The company has been notably prudent in recasting its revenue growth forecast in the light of its Q1 under-attainment. It is forecasting less than 2% sequential growth for Q2, and while not explicit, the full year guide essentially contemplates just modest sequential growth in Q3 followed by more substantial growth, perhaps approaching double digits in Q4. That would be more typical seasonality for an enterprise software company. Historically, Sprout has seen short sales cycles that have resulted in quick closes of smaller deals. Sales cycles are lengthening now as the focus of the sales activity has moved to larger deals sold to larger enterprises. Sprout is landing at a much higher ACV level than in the past. This new go-to market strategy has resulted in far more seasonality than the company had initially expected.

Reviewing the Sprout Social offering

Social media marketing has become an important tool for many enterprises. That hasn’t changed because of Sprout’s bookings shortfall last quarter. The overall category of digital marketing is substantial and is growing rapidly. One study linked here, shows that digital marketing overall, is expected to achieve a CAGR in the mid-teens for the next couple of years, although it suggests that percentage growth is accelerating. . At this point, there is no 3rd party analysis that is focused specifically on social media marketing management spend. It is a thin slice of a very large pie.

At this point Sprout believes that its SAM (Serviceable Addressable Market) is greater than $55 billion. Most analysis of TAM and SAM are actually looking at projected social media marketing spend. That said, the opportunity is substantial-currently most social meeting marketing spend does not use available tools to optimize the efficiency of what is being spent. Sprout suggests that the penetration today is less than 5%. Over time, I imagine that most large enterprises will adopt some kind of management solution in order maximize the ROI of their spend.

At this point, most of Sprout’s focus is in penetrating the enterprise market. Its strategy is based on a platform approach. Compared to most enterprise software offerings, the platform approach is quite early here. Only about 30% of Sprout’s users have adopted more than one of its products and just 10% have adopted two products. It is worth noting, I believe, that despite the bookings shortfall last quarter, Sprout’s net new ACV last quarter achieved sequential growth and was 41% above ACV in the prior year. Much of that apparently was based on upsells.

Sprout’s core product is that of social media management. The products most industry participants associate with Sprout relate to content publishing. Sprout’s tool plans, organizes and delivers social content with cross-network scheduling. Basically the software places messages on specific social media platforms and schedules those placements to optimize views to the most relevant cohorts of users. The tool includes a conversation management feature that allows brands to personalize and respond to incoming messages rapidly. These responses can now be generated by OpenAI technology.

The Sprout tool also evaluates outcomes and uses the Sprout data to determine what messages are working and what messages aren’t getting responses. Most users do not want to deal with the administrative tasks required to use social media and are happy to find a tool to deal with that requirement. That said, penetration is still at low levels. As mentioned, less than 5% of potential users of social media marketing tools are using them currently, and most of what they use is fairly basic.

Sprout also offers an analytics solution of a considerable level of sophistication. This offering includes the capability to look at social conversations at scale in order to determine the kinds of responses users are having toward different campaigns. It is relatively easy to implement and to customize without needing professional data scientists to analyze data.

Sprout offers a service called Employee Advocacy. Employee Advocacy is an offering designed to allow company employees to become brand advocates. In recent years, Employee Advocacy has become a popular, low risk marketing strategy that is almost invariably enabled through a social media channel.

Most recently, Sprout began to offer what it calls a customer care solution. Sprout’s customer care solution is about personalizing responses. The problem with many social media marketing strategies is that they present a generic message to customers. Most of the customers tune out generic responses to their queries. This tool allows for brands to personalize messages to customers. The Sprout AI tool that is embedded with Sprout’s customer care solution allows for alternative replies that capture multiple tones of voice and more elaborate responses.

The company has a set of engagement tools that utilize AI. The tools offer features such as a spike alert to determine if there is a crisis brewing for a brand by analyzing social media conversations. Anheuser-Busch (BUD) might have avoided the catastrophe faced by Bud Light if it deployed such a tool a couple of years ago.

The company has various pricing tiers, including an enterprise level that includes all of the products offered by Sprout. For users not on the premium tier, listening, premium analytics, employee advocacy and influencer marketing are charged separately. Sprout’s most popular offering for mid-sized enterprises costs about $3600/year and includes unlimited profiles, message tagging and scheduling for optimal send times. Enterprise pricing is negotiated.

Sprout is one of the premium product in its space. Its best known competitor is Hootsuite which offers an entry level product for as little as $100/year. That said, comparing apples to apples, the Hootsuite plan most comparable to what is offered by Sprout costs about 20% less. The minimum price for Sprout is $2400/year. Sprinklr's (CXM) list price is about the same as that of Sprout but for a smaller number of users.

Sprout’s AI capabilities

The essence of what Sprout does can be readily enhanced by the use of AI to improve the returns users get from using social media. The company has been rolling out many AI features over the course of the last year or so. By last count there are more than 20 features using AI or other automation technologies. Perhaps the one that might resonate most with investors these days is what is called Suggestions by AI Assist which is integrated with OpenAI and generates options for posts and tone of voice as part of Sprout’s compose offering.

The company has been using AI to determine the best time to send posts for some time at this point. Much of the functionality that Sprout offers is really powered by AI. I think it is fair to say that at this point Sprout’s AI capabilities, both generative AI and classic AI are a key differentiator in the market. Needless to say, users have to already be a Sprout Social customer to enable Open AI integrations or to use the AI and automation features.

Because Sprout’s AI features are features and not SKUs it is impossible to make some kind of specific estimate as to the impact of AI on Sprout’s business. I think the use of generative AI to generative conversation and customize responses by brands to their customers will be a noticeable contributor to growth over time. It is an absolute requirement these days for a go-to-market approach focused on larger enterprises who simply won’t buy solutions without AI capabilities.

Competition for Sprout

Not surprisingly, there are many competitors in the Social Media management space. Probably the best known are Zoho Social, Hootsuite and Sprinklr. Sprinklr is a larger company than Sprout but its growth rate is barely in double digits. While it competes with Sprout, it has a produce offering that is quite a bit more extensive. I have linked here to an evaluation of the two tools by a 3rd party consultant. I am not sure that any specific conclusion can be drawn from this analysis. The report is 11 months old and if updated, I think it would lean a little more toward Sprout based on its enterprise focus which at the time the report was prepared was just nascent.

Hootsuite is probably the best known competitor in the space. It is private, and it ran into financial and go-to-market issues a year ago. Basically, as the link shows, Sprout offers a set of more sophisticated features that most larger enterprises find essential. Indeed, the link is far more aggressive, detailing 7 reasons not to use Hootsuite as of the August 2023.

Zoho is more than double the size of Sprout-it has 89 million users and it is very profitable. That said, it is simply not designed for the enterprise-its name is an acronym for small office/home office. The link above, for example shows just how different the capabilities of the tools are in terms of users supported in a typical plan.

At one point Zoho was often a competitor of Sprout; as the company has pivoted to the enterprise and really is avoiding transactional opportunities in the SMB space, the two companies are rarely competitors.

About 2 years ago, Salesforce (CRM) had a competitive offering in the space called Social Studio. Salesforce ended support for Social Studio and entered into an agreement in which Sprout is deeply integrated in the Salesforce Marketing Cloud. This has been a successful partnership, despite rumors and conjectures to the contrary. About 15% of Sprout’s net new ARR has been coming from the partnership, and it seems likely that the partnership will be a demand driver into the foreseeable future.

The magnitude of the bookings shortfall in Q1 can easily be exaggerated, and indeed it has been in by some of the brokerages downgrading Sprout shares. Overall, I think the shortfall was less than $3 million in Q1 and for what it is worth, the company is forecasting full year bookings growth-although not revenue growth-at the same level now as before it reported the Q1 miss implying strong bookings attainment in the back half of the year.

It does not appear as though the shortfall was either a function of competitive losses or a slowdown in the Social Media Management space. There is no evidence that suggests that any of the various competitors for Sprout Social are gaining share at its expense; the opposite appears to be the case.

Sprout is focused on competition and execution in the enterprise. My own view is that it has a product strategy and a go-to-market plan that is optimized for that business segment. Ultimately, because of their specific requirements for a holistic approach to Social Media Marketing Management, enterprises are the most fertile ground for selling what Sprout is offering. I think overall, at the least, that Sprout will maintain its market share, but the opportunity is for the company to grow significantly more rapidly than the space.

Sprout’s Business Model: Despite the bookings speed bump, margin expansion has continued

Like many high growth IT companies, Sprout has finally found some religion when it comes to profitability and free cash flow generation. The religion is not huge yet, but it is beginning to show favorable trends. Gross margin last quarter was about 78.6% up 30 bps year over year, and down marginally from Q4-2023. Last quarter, overall non-GAAP opex came to about $70 million or about 71% of revenue down from 76% of revenues the prior year. A bit less than half of the improvement in cost ratios related to the change in the estimated life of the deferred commission asset. This is an on-going change and establishes a new baseline for the sales and marketing expense ratio. Sales and marketing expense last quarter was 38% of revenues down from 40% in the year earlier period. The company is hiring aggressively for its sales and marketing teams reflecting its new strategy of direct sales to larger enterprises.

The company is forecasting that non-GAAP operating income will be around 7% of revenues, up by 560 basis points from the year earlier level. Excluding the accounting change, the operating margin improvement forecast is for a gain of 240 basis points, consistent with the prior forecast.

The company’s free cash flow margin was about 10% last quarter consistent with the year earlier level. Most of the changes in cashflow related to balance sheet items. I don’t expect that free cash flow margins will diverge significantly from operating margins over a full year span.

The company does use stock based comp. and that came to 17% of revenues last quarter, comparable to the year earlier period. I prefer to look at dilution as the real cost of SBC. Dilution was less than 2% year over year last quarter. The company is projecting less than 1% dilution for the full year. I have used 1.5% dilution when considering valuation metrics.

Risks to the investment thesis

The most obvious risk to the investment thesis is, and will be that of sales execution. The company’s growth performance hit a speed bump because of sales execution issues. Those issues are tactical and not strategic and do not require any further remediation. The 4 analysts who downgraded the shares simply do not believe that to be the case. My experience in managing IT sales organizations suggests to me that the decisions taken were necessary and prudent. In fact I have never seen a sales organization scale without taking most of the actions taken by Sprout. But concerns will be significant until the company starts to achieve its bookings guidance.

This is a crowded space and there are many competitors. Basically, two of the competitors are focused on the SMB segment, no longer a target for Sprout’s go-to-market activities. Sprinklr is a significant competitor but appears to be losing share to Sprout based on a feature war that is running in Sprout’s favor.

Macro conditions are also a risk. The macro environment has been pointing toward slower economic growth. The macro environment can potentially constrain the attainment of Sprout’s bookings goals. That said, the secular trends that are animating the overall growth of social media, mean that the ROI for managing social media effectively continue to grow. To an extent, the current forecast for Sprout has de-risked expectations significantly, although in a prolonged and substantive downturn, even a de-risked forecast will be at risk.

Valuation

Sprout used to be part of the high growth IT universe that enjoyed high valuation; no longer. Its EV/S is now less than 4X based on my 4 quarter forward revenue projection of $425 million. I have projected a free cash flow margin of 10%. The combination of EV/S of about 3.8X, a 3 year CAGR that I estimate to be 26% and a free cash flow margin of 10% put Sprout’s valuation well below average for its growth cohort. The company is likely to see improved margins consistently for the foreseeable future. What is, perhaps less certain is the CAGR. Until recently, most analysis had expected the company’s growth to be in the 30% range upon the completion of its pivot to an enterprise sales focus.

At this point, the revenue growth consensus for 2025 shows a continuing decline to less than 20%. The shares are basically selling as though the company’s CAGR will not be able to return to the 25% 30% level of the recent past. I have seen no persuasive evidence for that conclusion.

I recognize that some investors are likely to wait until the company demonstrates that its sales miscues were tactical and not strategic. Waiting until that is visible will almost inevitably lead to missing the first part of any renewed revaluation. Interestingly, the same consensus that calls for less than 20% revenue growth, also calls for a substantial growth in margins, with an EPS projection of greater than $0.70. There is a certain level of internal inconsistency in such a projection.

Wrapping Up: The case to buy Sprout Social shares

Sprout shares have fallen by more than 55% since their recent high in early February 2024. The shares are broken; the company isn’t. The shares fell based on a bookings miss and a full year guide down for revenues. The earnings forecast was actually increased reflecting a new amortization period for commission expense as well as stronger expense management metrics.

There were two reasons for the bookings miss and the guide down. One of these relates to the seasonal nature of enterprise sales, along with a prior period focus on closing deals rather than creating pipeline. There is not too much controversy that a typical cadence for enterprise sales shows a relatively weaker Q1 and a stronger Q4 at the end of the calendar year. The magnitude of that pattern had been misestimated by Sprout, but it says nothing about fundamental demand growth.

The company did take some tactical decision coming into Q1 that exacerbated the seasonal downturn in bookings. But the fact is that these were tactical decisions, i.e. realigned sales territories, the establishment of vertical sales teams, and the promotion of high performing individual contributors and intense training of the sales force on the Tagger offering. The company’s forecast essentially implies a return to mid-high 20% revenue growth by the end of this year.

The company is one of the leaders in the social media management space. While it faces significant competition, it has pivoted and carved a substantial niche in the enterprise segment. It has a large base of marquee users to which it continues to add-even last quarter new customers included P&G (PG), American Honda and Universal Pictures.. It has extensively infused AI technology into its offering and continues to add generative AI capabilities. These capabilities are likely to add to the ROI of the Sprout solution over time, a lesser known demand tailwind.

The company’s relative valuation has compressed significantly; it is now selling for a 30% discount compared to the average valuation of its mid-20% growth cohort.

There are obviously risks associated with buying fallen angels. In this case, the major risk is that the sales execution issues that were identified last quarter persist longer than expected. A secondary risk might be considered the macro environment which recently has shown signs of an economic slowdown.

At this point, I expect that Sprout will be a “show-me” stock in that many investors will wait until they see substantive evidence that the sales execution issues are definitively in the rear view mirror. While that may be a prudent investment strategy, in this case it could well be a strategy that misses the first leg up for this company if my thesis about sales execution being a tactical and not a strategic issue is correct. I believe that over the next year Sprout shares will produce significant positive alpha.