huettenhoelscher/iStock via Getty Images

I have been covering Rheinmetall stock sick since August 2023 and as I show in this report, the stock price performance has been impressive. However, with the strong share price appreciation, it is also key to continue the process of thoroughly evaluating the stock price against the fundamentals and projections. Rheinmetall recently reported Q1 2024 earnings and in this report I will be discussing those results and revisit my stock price target and rating.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance Is Simply Impressive

Seeking Alpha

The stock performance for Rheinmetall (OTCPK:RNMBF)(OTCPK:RNMBY) has been impressive, and the driver of the stock price growth is quite straightforward: The Russian aggression in Ukraine. Rheinmetall stock saw its share prices more than doubling since I initiated coverage with a buy rating. Doubling share prices are always nice, and they are even nicer when considering that the S&P 500 “only” returned 20.7% over the same time frame. Moreover, the Rheinmetall stock performance does support one of my views regarding investing in the defense industry, and that view is that the seasoned US defense contractors and their stock might not be the main beneficiaries of the expanding demand for defense equipment and services.

The table above shows that the outperformance has not been one-off, but consistent. That is not a guarantee for future performance and I even believe that with the strong surge, we should be extra meticulous when analyzing the stock.

Rheinmetall Results Boosted By Weapon And Ammunition Sales

Rheinmetall AG

For the first quarter, sales grew 16% to €1.58 billion, with a 60% surge in earnings to €134 million. This indicates strong margin expansion from 6.1% to 8.5%. Before jumping into the results by division, it is important to note that non-divisional costs have been down significantly. That is driven by an improvement in the joint venture results with 4iG, which focuses on IT services. Furthermore, the company has implemented improved logic to keep certain cost items at segment level and there was a €4 million capital gain on the disposal of the shares in Shriram.

During the quarter, we saw Vehicle Systems sales increase by 6.7% but none of this translated to the operating result line with an 11.2% decline in earnings to €38 million exacerbated by lower margins. The lower margins were driven by the mix, as ring swaps that are typically high margin for Rheinmetall were a smaller part of the company’s business in the first quarter.

Weapon and Ammunition sales grew by 70% to €362 million, and the operating result increased by nearly 130% to €53 million. A significant portion of the sales growth, namely €100 million, came from Expal which was acquired by Rheinmetall in August 2023. The sales growth as well as the profit growth show the strong demand, primarily from Germany and Ukraine but also from NATO members, allowing for better fixed cost absorption. A point to note is that Rheinmetall has been fined €13 million for concealing and providing incomplete and misleading information.

Rheinmetall AG

Electronic Solution sales grew 26.1% to €287 million with a 40.3% growth in operating results. The sales were driven by Skyranger Air Defense sales. The Skyranger is a mobile air defense gun with an integrated radar tracker. Sales were further driven by the Puma infantry fighting vehicle (IFV).

Power System sales, which includes the civil activities of Rheinmetall, saw results flat, but operating results improved 30% driven by product mix and joint-venture income.

The Q1 results show that demand is translating to sales and earnings growth on favorable margins as fixed costs are better absorbed.

Rheinmetall Confirms 2024 Guidance

Rheinmetall AG

For 2024, Rheinmetall is confirming its guidance of €10 billion in sales with a 14 to 15 percent margins, implying an operating result of €1.4 billion to €1.5 billion and free cash flow of €560 million to €600 million. As we see with many aerospace and defense companies, the sales are heavily backloaded and Rheinmetall is no exception.

What I believe is more interesting is the backlog which grew to €40.1 billion, implying more than 40% growth. Against that backlog, we also see capacity expansion. Several examples are the F-35 plant in Weeze, the powder factory expansion and acquisition of a controlling stake in Automecanica in Romania and additional ammunition capacity to be brought online via a plant in Lithuania. These capacity expansions do show that demand is still higher than what Rheinmetall can deliver, and it also provides an indication that the current demand levels are expected to remain for some years to come. Given the war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East and the South China Sea, I would agree that there are plenty of conflict zones that warrant increased defense budgets and spendings.

Rheinmetall Stock Is Worth A Peer Group Valuation

The Aerospace Forum

Rheinmetall stock is significantly overvalued against its median EV/EBITDA. However, the current threat environment is materially different from the one seen over the past decade, making the 10-year median less useful for European defense stocks. Europe has not seen defense spending levels as we see today for years, probably even decades. The peace dividend that the continent enjoyed is no longer there and that also means that the European defense industry, which remained uncompelling for investment for a long time, is more compelling at this point in time and at higher EV/EBITDA multiples. I ran the numbers for Rheinmetall through my model and came to a price target of $158.71 representing 38% upside and a lift of the price target by almost $9 per share.

Conclusion: Rheinmetall Stock Remains Attractive

I believe that Rheinmetall stock remains attractive as there is no sign of reversal on defense budget plans, and we are not seeing any sign of moderating growth when looking at capacity expansion plans. In fact, demand continues to outpace the ability to supply, so there is significant growth ahead for Rheinmetall. A risk that the defense industry could be facing, is war fatigue as the war in Ukraine drags on, but I believe that Rheinmetall will continue to capitalize on demand from Germany as well as NATO members.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.